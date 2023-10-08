Boot trends 2023 - As a fashion editor, these are the 7 key trends I'm recommending this season

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The boot trends for 2023 are an integral part of a winter wardrobe. Possibly the hardest working pair of shoes in your collection, investing in a great pair of boots will see you through this season and beyond, and paying attention to trends will help you update your existing wardrobe in an instant.

Much like the autumn/winter shoe trends 2023, the runways are the main source of inspiration for the boot trends 2023 and we were spoilt for choice with this year’s offering, which ranged from the cool classics to more directional styles. Whether you’re looking for some timeless knee-high boots or a statement pair to elevate autumn capsule wardrobe, there was a style to suit everyone.

"The first half of the year, we were all about quiet luxury, the vanilla girl and other subtle trends, however, as we head into autumn/winter, we're going to see maximilism take centre stage. And this applies to our footwear as well,” explains Megan Watkins, head stylist at online fashion destination SilkFred.

When it comes to the best new in boots, as well as classic tans and black boots, we also saw pops of colour, reflecting some of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2023 including red and disco-inspired metallics as a nod to the upcoming party season. Silhouettes ranged from versatile ankle boots to bold thigh-highs, each worthy of a spot in your shoe-drobe whether you’re focusing on the practical or the aesthetics. A true investment piece, choose wisely and the latest boot trends for 2023 will never go out of style, complimenting all your favourite autumn outfit ideas.

Boot trends 2023 - styles to embrace this autumn/winter chosen by a fashion editor

Whether you're looking for the best black boots that will help all your autumn dresses sing, or want a stand out pair of boots to bring your current look up to date, the boot trends for 2023 offers something for everyone. These are the seven best winter boots trends that we think you can invest in now, but still wear next year, for excellent cost-per-wear value.

1. High Shine

Missoni / Vivienne Westwood / GCDS (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shiny shoes always pop up around party season and when it comes to the autumn winter fashion trends 2023 this is no exception, upping the ante with knee-high shimmer and crystal embellishments. Don’t just save these for wearing with your LBD though, team with your go-to denim and the best sweaters to add a dose of glamour to the everyday. Minimal effort required, maximum impact.

"We couldn't move for metallics this fashion month - designer's were all about shine and tones of gold and silver. Luckily, metallics are a super easy palette to work with and are incredibly versatile. Simple silver heels are an easy way to elevate your outfit and look great with denim and make hues like white and black pop,” says Megan.

Depending on how bold you want to go, ease yourself in with some sleek silver ankle boots, or go all-out with a pair of glimmering thigh-highs and a mini dress and hit that dance-floor.

2. Cowboy boots

A.W.A.K.E / Zimmermann / Chloe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The best cowboy boots dominated the shoe-sphere over summer and it looks like they’re going nowhere for autumn so kudos to you if you’ve already nabbed yourself a pair, keep them in circulation this season. Spotted on the runways of Chloe and Zimmermann, the high street has taken note with heaps of iterations ranging from cool-girl denim styles to sleek leather. Defined by its Cuban heel and pointed toe, cowboy boots are guaranteed to give any outfit an achingly cool edge. When it comes to how to style cowboy boots, they're the perfect day-to-night boot that can make a statement while simultaneously blending in with every outfit. Team with anything from the best midi dresses to the best jeans to wear with cowboy boots.

"Even though the summer of the coastal/disco cowgirl is over, we're not quite ready to part with our cowboy boots yet. Cowboy boots are actually a fantastic autumn/winter shoe option as they provide good coverage and look good dressed up or down. A simple low-heeled pair look good paired with a super on-trend denim maxi skirt and chunky knit,” says Megan.

3. Classic Riding Boots

Akris / Chanel / Victoria Tomas (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to timeless staples for a shoe capsule wardrobe, a pair of riding boots are some of the best knee high boots to invest in. Heaps of styling potential, and forever on-trend, if you’re looking for an investment piece that’ll last from one winter to the next this is it. Designers also clearly agree, and these classics were seen on the Chanel and Akris runways.

If you’re wondering how to wear knee high boots, for utmost versatility, stick to black and you’ll have no trouble pairing these beauties with any outfit thrown at it. Arguably one of the best styles of black boots to own, they’re some of the best boots to wear with skinny jeans too, with their stretchy material that makes the jeans a breeze to tuck in.

Zara Flat Stretch Boots in Black View at Zara RRP: £69.99 | Sleek and fuss-free, these flat knee-high boots are a great choice for work and weekends. The stretchy leg ensures the perfect fit around the legs whilst making them easy to pull on too. The elongated toe will help lengthen your legs. & Other Stories Leather Riding Boots View at & Other Stories RRP: £239 | A timeless pair you’ll reach for time and time again, these polished boots have a round toe and a low heel. The chocolatey brown hue, is almost black, but makes a fresh change, ensuring these can be worn as part of your brown boot outfits too. Bobbies Flat Knee High Boots View at Bobbies RRP: £320 | Another one for the minimalists out there, these classic boots are crafted from high-quality, buttery-soft leather for a premium feel that’s built to last. Some of the best shoes to wear with leggings these are both practical and trend driven.

4. Lace-ups

Bora Asku / Gucci / Fendi (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it’s fashion and function you’re after, a practical lace-up boot is a must-have and designers including Gucci and Fendi showcased this style in full force. These combat-style boots are perfect for giving feminine frocks a grungy edge, whilst remaining comfy for round-the-clock wear too. Another hard-working wardrobe piece, worthy of a spot in your winter capsule wardrobe, look to ankle length silhouettes in blacks and browns to ensure their longevity.

"If you're looking for a shoe that is a little more flat, classic lace-ups are a good autumn/winter option,” says Megan. “Think, the shoe that you loved most when you were at school. Go for a patent black or brown leather and live your full dark academia fantasy with a classic shirt, oversized blazer and tie or slim scarf.”

Mango Military Leather Ankle Boots View at Mango RRP: £99.99 | It’s all in the cleverly crafted details that make these boots worthy of some attention from the statement buckles to the quilted finish. The zip fastening makes them easy to get on and off too. Use them to add edge to the floral autumn/winter dress trend 2023. Sorel Caribou X Boot Waterproof View at Sorel RRP: £180 | For something a little more practical that doesn’t skimp on style, we love this chunky pair, giving us all the Gorpcore trend feels. Providing protection from rain and snow, they’ll survive all weathers, whilst adding practical, wearable height. All Saints Heidi Shiny Leather Lace Up Boots View at All Saints RRP: £249 | Stompy boots can be dressy flats, case in point with this pair with a high-gloss finish. Military-inspired, featuring ski hooks and shiny leather, soften this tough pair of boots by wearing them with a floaty midi dress for directional feel.

5. All White

Bottega Veneta / Giada / Jil Sander (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps not the most practical, but certainly the chicest, a pair of white boots deserve a spot in your collection, and is the ideal winter update for your best white trainers. One of their most appealing qualities is that they work with more summery outfits just as well as wintery ones, so make a great transitional boot as you ease yourself into the colder months. The runways were awash with whites, with many designers such as Bottega Veneta opting for over-the-knee silhouettes. If it’s an everyday style you’re after, we’d recommend an ankle silhouette with a wearable block heel. Ecru hues make for a softer take on bright white with just as much impact.

“Although white may not always be the safest option, given temperamental British weather at this time of year, they're a good substitute for classic black shoes as they are versatile and come in lots of different styles,” explains Megan.

Pair with other neutrals, such as a cream jumper dress and fluffy white coat for an elegant look that leans into that Quiet Luxury trend.

H&M Knee-high Heeled Boots View at H&M RRP: £54.99 | White boots always look luxurious, even budget-friendly pairs so indulge yourself with this bargain buy from H&M. They have a soft rounded toe and block heel making them a stylish day-to-night choice. Use these to add luxe to every look. Gabriela Hearst Valeria Leather Ankle Boots View at Net-a-Porter RRP: £1,190 | Splash out on this opulent pair with a glamorous gold-tone heel and crafted from buttery soft Italian leather. Pared-back perfection, wear with some kick-flare jeans and a tucked-in roll neck, or dress up with a dress for winter wedding. Charles & Keith Chunky Ridged-Sole Ankle Boots View at Charles & Keith RRP: £109 | The off-white hue and casual silhouette make these a stylish choice for weekend wear. They have a chunky ridged sole for that stompy aesthetic and tapered uppers for a snug fit round the ankle. They'll add an androgynous feel to all looks.

6. Thigh’s the limit

Stella McCartney / Bally / Elie Saab (Image credit: Getty Images)

One trend that truly dominated the catwalks was the thigh-high boot and perhaps the trickiest of the 2023 boot trends to try. Spotted on a plethora of models, including the Stella McCartney, Bally and Elie Saab runways, there was no hiding from these bold boots. Designers favoured styling them with micro-mini skirts and dresses, but these look equally chic over jeans and the best leggings if you’re after a bit more coverage.

Note that these boots will be the focus of your look, even if you opt for simple black and brown designs. If you truly want to create a head-turning look, try a metallic or snakeskin style. Just keep the rest of your outfit simple to let the boots do the talking.

"If you would like even more coverage when it comes to your shoe of choice, knee-highs and thigh-highs are still a viable and fashionable option. Last year we loved the black faux leather versions, but in the season of maximalism, go for a faux croc or snakeskin style which will make a statement and will mean you don't have to make too much of an effort with the rest of your outfit. If you're going for thigh-high I would recommend pairing with a Y2k-inspired mini skirt and semi-sheer tights,” says Megan.

Khaite Marfa 85 Over-the-Knee Leather Boots View at Matches RRP: £1,630 | Sharpen your look with these simple, yet powerful over-the-knee boots. A stylish investment piece, the slightly square toe and sculptural heels give them a cool, contemporary finish. Try matching the hemline of your dress to the top of the boots. Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart 100 Stretch Boot View at Stuart Weitzman RRP: £950 | Create some serious drama with these snake boots. Although bolder than a classic black pair, animal print never goes out of style so you’ll be reaching for these year-on-year. Wear with a sleek blazer dress for a party-ready ensemble. Reformation Ruby Over the Knee Boot View at Reformation RRP: £598 | We love the retro feel of these suede leather boots. The mid-heel ensures comfort and they’re super soft to the touch. The more relaxed silhouette makes them the ideal candidate for pulling on over skinny jeans or a pair of thick leggings.

7. Brights

Mark Fast / Emporio Armani / Ermanno Scervino (Image credit: Getty Images)

With dopamine dressing still prevailing, it’s no surprise that we saw a kaleidoscope of colourful boots on the catwalks. Perfect for injecting some fun to your footwear, as well as introducing a burst of colour to your look, we saw Kermit-the-frog green at Mark Fast, Barbiecore pink at Emporio Armani and the hottest hue of the season - scarlett red at Ermanno Scervino.

Create a tonal look in head-to-toe colour for your party season getup, or tone it down and let the boots take centre stage by keeping the rest of your outfit lowkey. Whatever look you go for, there’s no denying that these boots will spark some joy on a grey winter's day.

Dune Ruched Suede Stiletto Calf-Length Boots View at Dune RRP: £170 | Ticking off the red hot trend of the season, these calf-length boots will elevate the simplest of looks. The ruched detailing adds a more casual spin and the pointed toe has leg-lengthening powers. We love the slightly scrunched shape too. Dear Frances Block Heel Ankle Boot View at Dear Frances RRP: £580 | Considered details such as the curved block heel, back zip closure and asymmetric toe shape give these classics a high-end finish. Not to mention the dreamy pink hue, we’re in love. Pair with other on-trend pastel hues for a feminine finish. Topshop Hudson Premium Leather Western Boot View at ASOS RRP: £90 | The punchy lime green colour will compliment your denim capsule wardrobe perfectly. Featuring a square toe and contrast seams for extra style credentials, these boots will certainly turn heads this season, and the punchy hue will always make them a standout buy.

Are flat boots still in style for 2023? Flat boots show no sign of going anywhere in 2023. Although the boot trends 2023 were extremely varied in cut and heel height, flat boots are definitely still on the agenda for autumn and winter boot styles. Practical and chic, the best flat winter boots make a great choice for everyday, as well as casual wear. Riding boots, which are one of the key seven trends of the season work particularly well in a flat boot style.

What is the new boot style for 2023 In truth, when we look at the 7 key boot trends for 2023, we have certainly seen many of these styles in previous seasons, showcasing just what good investments these looks are. Over the knee boots and lace up boots have been popular for several seasons now, while riding boots and cowboy boots have become quite the staple. Metallic and colourful boots are probably the newest style of boot, as although we have seen both of these trends before, they feel fresher for the season, as they have been absent from the runway for some time. Quite a statement in terms of footwear, these two are slightly less versatile, but can certainly make or break your outfit and be kept, and reinstated each time these trends come back around.