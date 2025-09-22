Emma Willis' makeup artist uses this exact skincare trio on the presenter's radiant, healthy-looking complexion

Want to know what's behind Emma Willis' television-ready glow? Luckily, the presenter's makeup artist has revealed the three skincare products behind her radiant complexion - including one of our beauty team's favourite formulas.

Many celebrities keep the secrets to their appearance under lock and key, so it's only natural that we're all ears when it comes to beauty product recommendations from household names - whether that be one of the best cleansers or the best hyaluronic acid serum.

Speaking of which, you can now take a glimpse into the skincare regime behind Emma Willis' radiant and youthful complexion - from a glow-boosting serum that earned a pride of place spot in our Merit Beauty review to one of the best face moisturisers (spoiler, it's one of the best Tatcha products).

The skincare trio that Emma Willis relies on for a glowing complexion

Thankfully, Emma Willis' makeup artist has shared a rare insight into the exact skincare buys she relies on, whether she's gracing our television screens or stepping out onto a red carpet, for a radiant complexion - and a fair few of them have earned our beauty team's seal of approval, too.

In an interview Hello! Magazine, Emma Willis' makeup artist, Amanda Bowen, lifted the lid on the products she reaches for during each step of her beauty routine. Beginning the routine, Bowen contours Emma's complexion with the celebrity-approved ZIIP Halo gadget (a micro-current facial massaging device), she says: "Emma has amazing skin and incredible bone structure."

In terms of skincare products, Bowen reveals Emma "likes the ‘less is more’ approach so we always keep skin beautifully polished with minimal product." As for her current favourite formulas to prep the skin, the makeup artist notes: "My skincare go-tos are currently Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, Weleda and ADC Beauty. I love Merit Great Skin Serum too."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Marsland / Contributor)

In fact, both Merit Beauty's Great Skin Serum and Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream are widely loved by our very own beauty team. As for the latter, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett says: "There's a reason why Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream has earned cult status, this richly nourishing moisturiser seamlessly soaks into the complexion working to intensely hydrate the skin and reveal an enviable glass-skin glow."