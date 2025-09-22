Emma Willis' makeup artist uses this exact skincare trio on the presenter's radiant, healthy-looking complexion
You'll find these formulas in our beauty team's skincare collections, too
Want to know what's behind Emma Willis' television-ready glow? Luckily, the presenter's makeup artist has revealed the three skincare products behind her radiant complexion - including one of our beauty team's favourite formulas.
Many celebrities keep the secrets to their appearance under lock and key, so it's only natural that we're all ears when it comes to beauty product recommendations from household names - whether that be one of the best cleansers or the best hyaluronic acid serum.
Speaking of which, you can now take a glimpse into the skincare regime behind Emma Willis' radiant and youthful complexion - from a glow-boosting serum that earned a pride of place spot in our Merit Beauty review to one of the best face moisturisers (spoiler, it's one of the best Tatcha products).
The skincare trio that Emma Willis relies on for a glowing complexion
Thankfully, Emma Willis' makeup artist has shared a rare insight into the exact skincare buys she relies on, whether she's gracing our television screens or stepping out onto a red carpet, for a radiant complexion - and a fair few of them have earned our beauty team's seal of approval, too.
RRP: £67
Loved by Emma Willis and our editors alike, Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is packed full of hyaluronic acid, red algae, Japanese purple rice, and the brand's Hadasei-3 to intensely hydrate, plump, and brighten the skin. Especially great for those with dry skin types, this rich moisturiser reveals a dewy, healthy, glowing complexion.
RRP: £15.95
Combat dryness with Weleda's best-selling Skin Food, a thick moisturiser that delivers long-lasting hydration and acts as a protective barrier on the skin. Enriched with wild pansy extract, rosemary, sunflower seed oil, and chamomile, this formula leaves the skin soothed, nourished, and with a radiant glow. In fact, Weleda Skin Food has many celebrity fans, including Victoria Beckham and Claudia Winkleman.
RRP: £34
Equipped with four types of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, cacao seed extract, and Japanese goldthread root, this weightless serum works to hydrate, plump, smooth, and brighten the complexion. Supporting a healthy skin barrier over time, this formula unveils an enviable dewy finish that makes for the perfect base ahead of applying makeup.
In an interview Hello! Magazine, Emma Willis' makeup artist, Amanda Bowen, lifted the lid on the products she reaches for during each step of her beauty routine. Beginning the routine, Bowen contours Emma's complexion with the celebrity-approved ZIIP Halo gadget (a micro-current facial massaging device), she says: "Emma has amazing skin and incredible bone structure."
In terms of skincare products, Bowen reveals Emma "likes the ‘less is more’ approach so we always keep skin beautifully polished with minimal product." As for her current favourite formulas to prep the skin, the makeup artist notes: "My skincare go-tos are currently Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, Weleda and ADC Beauty. I love Merit Great Skin Serum too."
In fact, both Merit Beauty's Great Skin Serum and Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream are widely loved by our very own beauty team. As for the latter, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett says: "There's a reason why Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream has earned cult status, this richly nourishing moisturiser seamlessly soaks into the complexion working to intensely hydrate the skin and reveal an enviable glass-skin glow."
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
