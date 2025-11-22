For luxury with a touch of wintery warmth, plum nails are the rich look to request

For a manicure that feels both expensive and perfectly moody for the chilly months ahead, rich plum nails are most definitely the way to go.

As we approach the season of mulled wine and roaring log fires, finding a winter nail design that offers a similarly cosy and chic feel is very much on the agenda. And while you can't go wrong with a burgundy or dark red, there's another luxe shade currently catching our eye. Plum, with its bold and juicy blend of purple and reddish tones, feels like the perfect evolution of autumn's maroon and chocolate brown nails, as it offers a similar warmth but with added depth. Despite its intensity, though, like the other dark hues topping the 2025 nail trends, it's easy to wear and perfectly complements your wintery wardrobe.

So, if you've already worn an array of merlot and cherry looks over the last few months, here's why a plum manicure is the natural and very sophisticated progression to try this season.

The 6 cosy and expensive-looking plum nails to request this season

While often overlooked in favour of timeless reds and versatile neutrals, purple nails have their place. A milky lavender hue, for instance, is perfect for the spring, while a bright violet is ideal for adding a pop of summery colour to your look - especially if you're keen to stand out amongst all the popular sorbet-like nails we tend to see. Winter, though, is plum's domain.

The rich and moody shade is already in serious demand, and for good reason, as it offers the same expensive look as a dark burgundy or red, but with added intensity and juiciness - accentuated further by its glossy shine. It also suits all nail lengths and shapes, but looks especially good when paired with short nails, which are proving just as popular right now.

Our plum nail polish picks

Before we dive into all the stylish ways you can wear plum on your talons, if you're planning to do your nails at home, we've rounded up some chic, plum polishes to invest in - from the likes of essie and Manucurist.

essie essie Nail Polish in Shade 44 Bahama Mama View at Look Fantastic RRP: $10/ £8.99 This essie nail polish offers the perfect wash of plum to your nails. It features a very luxe, almost aubergine-y tone to it that will look so chic alongside all your wintery knitwear. Just two to three coats will afford a rich and glossy manicure. Manucurist Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade Victoria Plum View at Amazon RRP: $14/£14 If you're already a fan of Manucurist nail polishes, this shade needs a spot in your collection. It's mauve-y and effortlessly chic, ideal if you're keen to change things up from the usual festive red. Nails Inc Nails Inc 45 Second Speedy Gloss in Shade Meet Me On Regents Street View at Amazon RRP: $8/£8 We just love the intensity of this plum shade from Nails.Inc and thanks to its quick-drying, glossy formula, you'll have a shiny and professional-looking mani in a matter of moments.

1. Almond plum nails

Mirroring the purple velvet-y colour of a plum's skin, this manicure just radiates expense and will add a touch of sultry-chic to your look. It feels modern and slightly fresher than burgundy, perhaps because the latter is so popular right now, that a pop of plum feels more unique and exciting. We also love how this particular mauve-y shade looks with an almond nail shape - it's elegant and so party-season ready.

2. Plum French tips

If you prefer a subtle manicure but still want to embrace a hint of wintery colour, may we present you with a plum French tip? Using a nude or sheer nail polish as your base colour makes the purple-red edge feel more wearable and understated, whilst still affording you a chic and seasonal look. We also recommend opting for a short nail shape, as this will help to offset the dark French tip design.

3. Squoval, purple-plum nails

This purple-plum shade from Bio Sculpture looks so juicy and expensive, and we especially love it with this neat, squoval shape. It feels refined and moody, but also far more fun compared to a classic red.

4. Plum-wine nails

If you prefer darker nail colours, this sort of wine-like plum shade is perfect and very similar to the trendy burgundy looks we've been seeing so much of lately. It reminds us of a spiced wine or berry drink, and the glossy shine also feels so elevated and expensive - perfect for those seeking a reliably chic manicure for party season.

5. Short, square plum nails

Short square nails are proving to be a very popular manicure shape right now, and it's not hard to see why, when paired with this rich plum hue. The combination is modern and sophisticated, which is exactly what we want from our new season nails.

6. Muted plum nails

For a more muted and subtle version, a mauve or cool plum is also a good way to go with this trend. It's softer then the other shades on this list, but still affords a touch of wintery chic to your look.