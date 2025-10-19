Miu Miu's newest fragrance is the fashionable Italian scent that deserves a spot in your perfume collection

For those seeking out their signature scent, there's a new contender on the market for you to consider and it's none other than Miu Miu's Miutine perfume.

Hunting down the best perfumes for women that speaks to your personal scent preferences and boasts longevity can be quite the task. So, when Miu Miu announced the launch of their highly anticipated Miutine fragrance, I knew I had to get my hands on it to try it for myself. Spoiler, I'd even go as far as to say this fashionable scent is one of the best new beauty launches of this year.

It might be a new addition to the fragrance market, but it's earned a worthy spot in my very own scent arsenal thanks to its chic, sensual and sophisticated blend - not to mention, it's a stellar long-lasting perfume choice. So, without further ado, this is why Miu Miu's Miutine Eau de Parfum needs to be on your radar...

The chic Italian fragrance I've been reaching for every day

This August saw Miu Miu Beauty make a return by rebranding their fragrance offering with the all-new Miutine perfume. Housed in a on-brand matelassé quilted-effect glass bottle, that is sure to take pride of place upon your dressing table, the real star of the show is the gourmand scent nestled inside - crafted by master perfumer Dominique Ropion.

Miu Miu Miutine Eau De Parfum View at Lookfantastic $36 at Nordstrom $36 at Ulta Beauty $36 at Sephora RRP: £72/$96.50 for 30ml | £104/$139.40 for 50ml | £145/$194.30 for 100ml Taking a bold twist on classic notes, Miutine is a rebellious chypre fragrance that is both sexy yet sophisticated. Boasting notes of jammy wild strawberry, sweet brown sugar accords and earthy oakmoss and patchouli, this scent is gourmand, fruity, floral and intimate.

This scent is the epitome of quiet luxury, which is very apt considering it has been birthed by an Italian fashion house. Despite initially being sweet and fruity, elements of warmth and musk are unearthed as it dries down. That said, it's also not overly sweet nor too youthful, instead it has a sophisticated appeal to it.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

I find this perfume both captivating and moreish when worn as a daytime scent, yet also sensual enough to wear into the late evening. If you're a fan of floral fragrances, fruity fragrances or sultry blends, you're set to adore this versatile and easily likeable perfume. It's truly a scent of a woman that oozes spirit, confidence and powerfulness. Not to mention, it's also garnered me a fair few compliments thanks to its seductive feminine nature.

What does Miu Miu Miutine smell like?

For those wondering what the Miutine fragrance actually smells like, it combines sweetness, fruitiness and white florals together to create a soft floral with a warm, musky and addictive edge. Upon initial spritzing, you'll be treated to opening notes of wild strawberry and creamy gardenia, before unveiling its heart notes of rose and jasmine. As the fragrance dries down, it reveals a more gourmand aroma, with notes of brown sugar, bourbon vanilla and amber, that is sensual, sexy and addictive.