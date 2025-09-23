Lookfantastic's Beauty Box makes home to some of our team's favourite formulas of all time

Treating you to a high-value assortment of different formulas and saving you some pennies in the process, beauty boxes seem to be everywhere at the minute - and they have our team's seal of approval.

Much like the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes offer you the chance to discover and trial a plethora of products, without investing in their full sizes, for a fraction of their typical price tags - meaning you're getting more bang for your buck. Just take the Boots Korean skincare box for example.

So, you can imagine our excitement when we spotted the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit hit the market. Thankfully, we've got all the intel on the box, including the cult classic buys you can expect to find inside (such as the best face moisturisers, best cleansers and a best-smelling body lotion), price and how to get hold of it.

Take a peek inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit

Stashed full of eight products (including five full sized buys) and boasting a worth of over £245, the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit undoubtedly deserves to be on your radar. This box gives you the opportunity to discover and trial some of the most well-known and loved beauty formulas on the market.

LookFantastic The Beauty Icons Edit View at LookFantastic RRP: £65 With all your iconic beauty essentials in one place, this limited-edition box is equipped with eight formulas (five of which are full size) that have earned cult status in the beauty world. Think a lineup of the most sought-after, highly-reviewed buys from the likes of Liz Earle, Sol de Janeiro, Murad and Elemis.

What is inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit?

If you're anything like us, you'll be intrigued as to what products the beauty box in question makes home to. Luckily for you, we've put together a list of the curated contents of the box, which includes iconic moisturisers, gentle cleansers and youth-renewing eye serums - plus much more.

How long is the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit available to shop?

The Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit has only recently hit the market, and while we don't know exactly how long it's due to be sticking around for, we can imagine it won't be very long. With that said, we advise you to add it to your virtual basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.

Where can you buy the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit?

As Lookfantastic is an online-only retailer, The Beauty Icons Edit is available to shop exclusively online via the brand's website. That said, you'll qualify for free standard delivery (2-3 working days), meaning it will arrive on your doorstep in no time. Alternatively, you can purchase express delivery for £5.95 for delivery within 1 working day.