Lookfantastic's Beauty Box makes home to some of our team's favourite formulas of all time

Making home to a lineup of cult classic buys, here's why the Lookfantastic beauty box deserves to be on your radar...
Treating you to a high-value assortment of different formulas and saving you some pennies in the process, beauty boxes seem to be everywhere at the minute - and they have our team's seal of approval.
Much like the best beauty advent calendars, beauty boxes offer you the chance to discover and trial a plethora of products, without investing in their full sizes, for a fraction of their typical price tags - meaning you're getting more bang for your buck. Just take the Boots Korean skincare box for example.
So, you can imagine our excitement when we spotted the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit hit the market. Thankfully, we've got all the intel on the box, including the cult classic buys you can expect to find inside (such as the best face moisturisers, best cleansers and a best-smelling body lotion), price and how to get hold of it.
Despite already saving a huge £180 on this beauty box, you can also enjoy an extra 20% off for a limited time only.
Take a peek inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit
Stashed full of eight products (including five full sized buys) and boasting a worth of over £245, the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit undoubtedly deserves to be on your radar. This box gives you the opportunity to discover and trial some of the most well-known and loved beauty formulas on the market.
RRP: £65
With all your iconic beauty essentials in one place, this limited-edition box is equipped with eight formulas (five of which are full size) that have earned cult status in the beauty world. Think a lineup of the most sought-after, highly-reviewed buys from the likes of Liz Earle, Sol de Janeiro, Murad and Elemis.
What is inside the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit?
If you're anything like us, you'll be intrigued as to what products the beauty box in question makes home to. Luckily for you, we've put together a list of the curated contents of the box, which includes iconic moisturisers, gentle cleansers and youth-renewing eye serums - plus much more.
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum 15ml (Full Size) - Equipped with three different types of retinol, this eye serum works to give the skin around the eyes a firmer, plumper and hydrated appearance.
- Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish 100ml (Full Size) - Arguably one of the most iconic cleansers on the market, Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish works to purify, exfoliate and hydrate the skin, while removing makeup and impurities.
- Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Strengthening and Reparative Hair Treatment 100ml (Full Size) - Repairing the hair from the inside out, this treatment leaves tresses stronger and smoother.
- Morphe Jet Setter 3pc (Full Size) - Boasting a setting spray, powder and puff, this three piece set will help you prep and set a silky smooth complexion in place.
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 75ml (Full Size) - This best-selling body cream works to deeply hydrate, nourish and firm the skin, while imparting the deliciously gourmand and iconic Cheirosa '62 scent.
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 15ml (Deluxe Size) - A cult classic in the world of skincare, this antioxidant-rich moisturiser hydrates the skin, renews cells and improves elasticity and firmness.
- Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Dual Repair Augmented Serum 7ml (Deluxe Size) - This serum works to reduce the appearance of redness, fine lines and texture over time.
- CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid for Normal to Dry Skin 20ml (Deluxe Size) - Gently removes makeup and impurities without stripping the skin.
How long is the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit available to shop?
The Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit has only recently hit the market, and while we don't know exactly how long it's due to be sticking around for, we can imagine it won't be very long. With that said, we advise you to add it to your virtual basket sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.
Where can you buy the Lookfantastic Beauty Icons Edit?
As Lookfantastic is an online-only retailer, The Beauty Icons Edit is available to shop exclusively online via the brand's website. That said, you'll qualify for free standard delivery (2-3 working days), meaning it will arrive on your doorstep in no time. Alternatively, you can purchase express delivery for £5.95 for delivery within 1 working day.
