Jennifer Aniston just brought back this nostalgic ’90s nail shade - and it's so perfect for autumn

When Jennifer Aniston unveils a new beauty look, it rarely slips under the radar. From ‘The Rachel’ haircut (aka the most-requested style of the 90s) to her understated red-carpet makeup, she has a way of setting the tone without ever chasing trends. Now, her latest manicure is the detail everyone is talking about.

For the September 2025 cover of Vanity Fair, Aniston appears in a striking soft blush satin gown. The modern cut-out silhouette nods to current fashion, while her trademark bouncy blow-dry keeps the look classic. But it’s her manicure that brings the unexpected twist: a rich plum polish that pops against the pale dress.

The shade recalls the berry tones and vampy purples that dominated the '90s – moody, high-shine, a little rebellious. Yet this update feels more considered. With its softened berry undertone and glossy finish, it reads chic rather than grunge. It’s the kind of shade that signals a shift in season – and works with almost everything in your wardrobe.

The nail colour everyone will be wearing this autumn

The polish in question? Victoria Plum by Manucurist – a deep, high-shine purple with a softened berry undertone. Celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue was behind the look, choosing the shade for its polished yet wearable finish. It’s also formulated with clean, eco-friendly ingredients and delivers full coverage in just a couple of coats.

Already tipped as one of the standout autumnal 2025 nail trends, it sits somewhere between the return of dark reds and the softening of classic black. There’s a nostalgic quality to it, too – a throwback to the moody mauves of the late ’90s, but this version is glossier, cleaner, and far more versatile.

While some deep shades can feel heavy, Victoria Plum has a softness that makes it easy to wear. It brings polish to short autumn nails, depth to minimal outfits, and contrast to more romantic looks (like Aniston’s blush-toned silk dress).

Not quite ready to return to bold red or go back to black? This is the perfect in-between update for the season ahead.

Expect to see variations of this shade everywhere, from glossy editorials to salon menus and your social feed. And if you're after something a little softer but still trend-aware, pastel French tips and muted neutrals remain key.