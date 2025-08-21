Wait, did Jennifer Aniston just bring back ‘The Rachel’ with her latest layered haircut?

Few haircuts have defined an era quite like ‘The Rachel’. First made famous by Jennifer Aniston during the early seasons of Friends, the layered, face-framing cut quickly became one of the most recognisable styles of the ’90s.

Fast forward to today, and it continues to inspire the 2025 hair trends. In a video shared to Instagram to spotlight her LolaVie dry shampoo, the actress appears to be revisiting her most famous look. Her hair, still long and glossy, is softly layered through the front with subtle movement and shape – a more polished, grown-up take on the classic original.

The cut, that's often dubbed the “curve cut” or “everything cut”, is characterised by blended, jaw-grazing layers that curl inwards in a soft C-shape. And while it still nods to the past, this version feels lighter, sleeker and infinitely more wearable.

Why we love Jennifer Aniston's 2025 take on her iconic haircut

While earlier versions of ‘The Rachel’ were choppy and voluminous, today's interpretation is softer, more sculpted and better suited to natural texture. It’s less about flicky layers and more about fluid shape – the kind that flatters the face without adding bulk.

According to Matt Taylor, Senior Stylist at Hadley Yates, what makes Aniston’s new take feel fresh is the way it’s layered. “It’s definitely more layered around her face now, which leans towards more modern styling techniques, and Jennifer is wearing her hair more textured – whereas in the ’90s it was a lot sleeker,” he tells us.

Generally, the cut works best on diamond and triangular face shapes as it “tends to close the cheekbones in”, but that doesn’t mean others can’t make it work. “If your face is more square or round, I’d suggest adding some face-framing around the cheekbones to lift it a lot, while still keeping the ‘Rachel’ aura,” suggests Taylor.

If your hair needs a little extra fullness to mimic Jennifer’s volume, Taylor recommends Curated Clip-In Fillers. “They’re perfect for the Rachel,” they say. “The 12.5-inch length means they hang pretty much in the exact way Jen’s hair does – they add instant body without looking obvious.”

Even without a full view of the cut, one thing’s clear – Jennifer Aniston is, once again, setting the tone for the season’s most coveted hair.