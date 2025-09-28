The best beauty looks Eva Longoria has worn over the years - from her signature nude lip to a range of chic smokey eye looks

A style icon who won our hearts on '00s show Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria has been giving us hair and makeup inspiration for years.

As a fan of a smokey eye and bold lash, she's rarely seen without a heavy eye makeup look, but there will always be something different that makes each look stand out as its own.

So, from glossy hairdos to a range of smokey eye looks and her signature nude lip, we revisit Eva Longoria's best beauty looks from over the years.

Eva Longoria's best-ever beauty looks

Wavy lob

A gorgeous look from the star, she takes her long bob cut and gives it an even shorter appearance with tight, wavy styling. We love how this accentuates the areas of light brown color highlights, while her side-parted styling adds volume.

Dramatic monochrome sleek

This look is all about balancing the understated with the drama for a sleek but impactful monochromatic evening look.

While all attention is on the dramatic, bold, textured lashes and smokey wing on the eyes, the simple glowy face makeup, glossy lips and tucked back straight hair step back to let the eyes shine.

Metallic evening chic

A look that lets the eye makeup stand out against the rest, Eva wears simple face makeup here, with a peachy nude on the lips, while the heavy metallic smokey eye and exaggerated texture lash take all the attention.

Paired with a sleek, tight low ponytail, it's an elegant look for the red carpet.

Daytime warmth

A look perfect for a daytime event, Eva goes for simple makeup here, with a soft champagne eye and bold sweep of mascara - but it's the warm tones we love.

With a touch of deep brown blush on the cheeks, a subtle warm shade on the lips and a simple wave in the hair that brings out the chestnut color, it's a great look for when those fall months hit.

Clash of tones

With a glamorous up-do featuring lots of curly tendrils and a heavy makeup look, this combo was made for the red carpet. But, with a bright blue smokey eye against warm face and lip makeup, and a blend of ashy and chestnut balayage in the hair, it's the meeting of warm and cool tones that really makes this stand out.

Power pony

A simple ponytail makes a real impact here, with high placement and tight styling for an elegant, polished look.

We love how the star has paired bold lashes, a smokey eye and a glossy lip for a more glamorous take on what could be an understated daytime look.

Sleek waves

Wavy hair is a go-to for most Hollywood stars, but there are lots of different ways to do it, and we love Eva's take here. The simple, long and narrow wave really complements her long hair here, accentuated by her middle-parting and side-swept placement. Elegant but glamorous.

90s brunette

This look is all about the different shades of brown, with her chocolate smokey eye, paired with bold but separated dramatic lashes. Emphasized by brown gloss on the lips, a touch of warm blush and the star's natural dark brown hair, it's a chic nod to the it shade of the 90s.

Bronze glow

A gorgeous look for the actress, this screams Hollywood movie star. The warm glow on the face creates a glam foundation for the sheer bronze shimmer on the eyes and the dark nude gloss on the lips. Meanwhile, the tucked-back straight hair styling makes for an elegant red carpet finish.

Smokey turquoise

Eva loves a smokey eye, but this playful twist on the classic look is a fun but dramatic red carpet option.

With heavy black eyeliner and bold lashes, the star wears a powder blue nearly up to her brow bone and a darker sparkly blue on the lid to create a smokey turquoise impression.

Waterfall waves

A wavy hair look is always flattering, but we love how the star goes for a waterfall finish here, with ultra-long-length waves that sport a delicate, soft wave. Paired with champagne tones on the face and lips and a shimmery, smokey eye, it’s a glamorous option for a red carpet event.

Relaxed glam

A gorgeous look from the star, this one isn’t actually too hard to replicate. Thick wave tendrils take this simple high pony from casual to glam, emphasized by the shimmery, smokey eye with bold lashes.

Day-to-night updo

We love this day-to-night look from the star, with a simple but slightly voluminous updo flanked by curved, neat tendrils. Paired with a golden smokey eye and warm tones on the face and lip, it’s sophisticated but glam.

Wet look chic

Wet look hairdos usually mean slicked back and snatched, but we love Eva’s twist on the style with a messy textured finish and simple short tendril just above the ear that gives this a laidback feel.

The star also changes up her signature smokey eye look with a touch of mauve, which gives this slightly edgy look an elegant finish.

Sophisticated glow

This look is all about the glow, with simple, warm-toned face makeup finished off with a natural-looking golden radiance. We love the sophisticated feel that Eva adds to the look with the sleek, straight mid-length hair style tucked behind her ears that lets the glow really shine.

Twisted updo

With a gorgeous and elegant updo, this might not be the easiest to replicate, but it sure does make an impression.

Paired with a champagne smokey eye, a terracotta nude lip and a golden glow on the face, it looks chic and glamorous.

Girl next door

Pretty and elegant, this look is sophisticated and glam, but has such a girl-next-door feel about it. We love how Eva sweeps her parting back halfway for a more voluminous impression, while the tuck behind the ear brings the drama right back down.

Power sweep

Upping the volume at the front of her hair, Eva gives off a power hairdo feel with this structured quiff style and edgy updo at the back. Paired with her signature smokey eye and a peachy lip, it’s fun but stylish.

If you’re looking to replicate, invest in a strong hairspray to keep it in place throughout the day.

Touch of purple

Eva is often seen out and about with an elegant smokey eye look, but we love this chic but stylish twist on her usual look. The dark purple shadow and touch of shimmer on the lid gives a glam appearance, but we love the purple shimmery liner underneath the eye that adds a fun feel to this look.

Side-swept waves

Waves are always a good idea, but we love how Eva ups the glam here with her side-swept styling. Not only does it add volume and shape to the crown, but it gives the waves a cascading appearance and allows Eva’s subtle chestnut highlights to shine through.

Sleek high pony

We love an updo that’s easy to recreate, and this one brings the glam factor too. Sleek at the front and straight at the back, it’s glossy and elegant with a healthy-looking finish.

If you’re looking to recreate, use a strong hairband for a tight pony and some hairspray on the top to smooth out the baby hairs.

Monochrome glam

This look is so glamorous and elegant. A dark smokey eye and bold, long, textured lashes make for a dramatic main event, while the white shimmer that goes up to the brow bone softens the look.

Finished off with a glossy nude lip, it’s an eye-catching look for an evening event.

Old Hollywood

An Old Hollywood look always ticks the boxes on the red carpet, and we love how Eva pulls it off. The wide, side-swept curls look elegant and stylish, while her glitzy, smokey eye brings a touch of glamour.

If you’re looking to recreate, we’d recommend using rollers for the bouncy finish.

Beachy golden chic

A pretty but elegant daytime look, Eva takes loose beachy waves and sweeps them up into a chic high pony, right at the back of the crown to create a bouncy shape. With wide, long-length face framing, wavy tendrils, the look has a fun daytime impression that has a touch of glam from the sparkly, smokey eye and golden glow on the face.

Classic Hollywood

Eva goes for a classic Hollywood impression here with a detailed, voluminous updo that sweeps across the crown and leaves a couple of small curly tendrils loose for an extra touch of glamour.

However, it’s the bright red lip that really gives it that classic feel, with a shiny finish that feels very 90s red carpet.

Glam daytime tuck

We love this casual daytime look, with straight hair that’s been simply pinned back on one side. Easy to replicate, this one would make an impression for a daytime occasion.

Paired with the heavy eye makeup and shiny brown nude lip, it’s laidback but elegant.

Bold champagne wet look

There’s so much going in this look and we love it. First the wet look hair that’s been slightly waved and swept back for a subtle voluminous impression at the crown - it’s laidback but high-fashion chic all at once.

What really stands out, however, is the shiny, slightly deep, red lip that makes a glam impression against the champagne tones of the star’s eye and face makeup.

Snatched browns

The actor often leans into her warm skin tone and natural brunette coloring with shades of brown in her makeup, and we love how she does it all over look with this one, with a shimmery, smokey brown eye paired with cool chocolate on the lips and a touch of terracotta on the cheeks.

Emphasized by the high pony that pulls back her features for a more snatched look, it’s an elegant and stylish look for any event.

Slicked wavy glamour

A glamorous look worthy of the red carpet, Eva opts for deep waves with this hairstyle, with a structured, slicked-back, wet look finish that adds a touch of chic drama.

Paired with gold on the eyes and a peachy gloss on the lips, it makes a stylish impression.

Icy drama

We love this dramatic red carpet look from the star. Simple face makeup and a glossy light nude on the lips emphasize the icy impression of the cool, silver shimmer on the eyelids, while the slicked-back, voluminous hairdo makes for a dramatic finish.

Classic Hollywood glamour - with a modern twist

A gorgeous look from the star that we would love to wear to any occasion, the classic warm golden smokey eye with a facial glow and bold, shiny red lip are given a modern twist thanks to the tousled wavy hair with pinned-back volume at the crown.

2000s red carpet glow

A look that screams 2000s with the bold slate smokey eye against the glossy petal pink lip and the glowy golden face makeup with a touch of pink blush.

We also love the relaxed but elegant chignon-style updo that gives this a classic Hollywood feel.