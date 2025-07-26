Cloud nails are the luxe and ultra-wearable update on summer's most vibrant trends

For a subtle and more wearable approach to summer's sunset-inspired colour palette, cloud nails, with their sheer and hazy look, are the way to go...

While summer has already ushered in a plethora of bright styles, from juicy sorbet nails to radiant solar manicures, whenever our beauty team discusses the subject of nail trends, we all just keep coming back to a certain variety of soft and almost hazy-looking pastels. Despite the rise of vibrant fruit shades, the demand for milky neutrals has remained, and now, you could say, we're seeing an amalgamation of the two, with sheer, wispy whites, cotton-candy pinks and delicate peach shades flooding our social media feeds.

They're the kind of colours you might expect to see tint the clouds as the sun sets, and thus, we are dubbing them just that: cloud nails. So, if you're on the hunt for a manicure that whispers rather than screams summer, these are the nine to consider.

9 cloud-inspired nails to request, for a subtle but sunny look

Of course, cloud nails, as a premise, are nothing new but in this instance, we're not thinking of intricate nail art depicting a cloud-strewn sky. Instead, we're imagining fluffy pinks and whites, warm corals, muted reds and even hints of lavender; all shades you could spot as the sun sets on a cloudy sky.

These shades, as mentioned, offer the perfect blend between summer's traditionally bright colour palette and the recent surge of milky, sheer nail polishes - bringing you an array of manicure options that are soft and versatile but perfectly apt for the season.

Now, as a beauty team, we spend quite a bit of our time discussing and debating nail trends, and the idea of these cloud-like pastels really spoke to us. So much so that we predict quite a rise in these hazy hues as we head into August (and beyond), and have shared nine looks that we think nail the trend perfectly.

Our cloud nail polish picks

For a quick and easy summer manicure at home, we've rounded up three shades that feel very reminiscent of a cloudy sky at sunset, including a sheer lavender and pink, as well as a bright coral.

Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in Shade Lilac Quartz View at Amazon RRP: £4.49 Milky lavender hues have been very popular this year and this one from Barry M offers just the right amount of delicate, creamy purple colour to your nails, whilst also being buildable and quick-drying. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Sheer Fantasy View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 A sheer nail polish with a slight rose-pink tint, like this one, is perfect for achieving a summery, cloud-like look whilst also being a staple in your kit - for a luxe and subtle manicure or as a base coat colour. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade Peony Blush View at John Lewis RRP: £17 For a pop of sunny colour, opt for a peach or coral shade, like Nailberry's Peony Blush shade. Its oxygenated formula means that air and moisture are still able to penetrate through to your natural nails, promoting a healthier manicure without compromising on the pigment of your polish.

1. Soft blue sky nails

A pale, milky blue feels like a good place to start when recreating a summery, cloud-inspired manicure. It's delicate but still offers a hint of colour to your look, without being as in-your-face as a turquoise of ocean blue. It's reminiscent of all the soapy pink and yellow shades we've been seeing, but with a cool and calming blue-green tint. We especially love it paired with this sort of short, square nail shape, as it gives the look a very modern and clean feel.

2. Wispy white cloud nails

Soft and sheer, this white shade looks as though it could have been plucked straight from the clouds. It's delicate and very wearable - like that of a milky pedicure - compared to a crisp white, and really does afford that delicate, almost fluffy feel of a wispy cloud.

3. Blush-pink cloud nails

This is exactly the sort of warm pink shade that comes to mind when we think of clouds at sunset. It's ideal if you're bored of very subtle pastels and want to sport a bright hue, but the slightly muted tone means that it's still quite versatile - and not as statement as a red or hot pink manicure, for instance.

4. Coral cloud nails

Pastel coral and peachy tones are also perfect for a subtle, sunset-inspired manicure - especially if you're jetting off on holiday. Orange nails, in general, have been very popular this season, so it's a win-win.

5. Mauve cloud nails

Now, if orange and pink really aren't for you, there is a case to be made for sheer purples and mauve shades, like this one. You can spot these colours during a sunset just as easily, and they look so chic when paired with short nail styles (which are also trending).

6. Hazy lavender cloud nails

Speaking of sheer purples, this hazy lavender shade is also exactly what springs to mind when we think of 'cloud nails.' It was actually touted as a popular spring nail colour, but it still feels very apt for summer too and definitely affords a sense of summery skies.

7. Cotton-candy pink nails

A candy or rose pink manicure is just ideal for summer, regardless of whether you're trying to achieve a distinctly 'cloud'-like look. It's wearable, timeless and adds a lovely pop of colour to your outfits.

8. Sun-ray yellow nails

Butter yellow has been a very popular shade (both manicure and fashion-wise), but we think this slightly sheer and cloudy iteration feels even more perfect for late summer - when the temperatures begin to cool and the light starts to feel softer.

9. Soft gradient sunset nails

For those wanting to really capture a cloud-strewn sunset on their nails, then by all means blend a few of these shades together. A pink, yellow and orange gradient manicure will never fail to create an effective summer sky-like effect.