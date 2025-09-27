Meghann Fahy's micro French manicure is such a chic and subtle take on occasion nails

Less is more, as the saying goes, and in terms of Meghann Fahy's delicate manicure, we couldn't agree more.

While there's no shortage of bold and stylish 2025 nail trends to choose from, often, there's just no beating the classics. A wash of sheer, milky pink, a signature cherry red, and of course, French tip nails of the nude base and white tip variety, are all prime examples of timeless favourites. Still, the modern trends can offer an upgrade - take Meghann Fahy's Emmy manicure, for instance.

The look features the traditional nude and white colourway we all know and love, but not the long almond or square shape. Instead, Fahy kept things short and sweet, right down to the tip design. Oh, and we know the exact nail polishes behind her look - they're almost as chic as the manicure itself.

Why Meghann Fahy's micro French mani might be the chicest of them all

A red carpet event can often be a good indicator of what nail colors and designs will trend in the weeks ahead, but also of which looks are relied upon by the pros to subtly complement and enhance a formal outfit. Thus, we often see a lot of milky whites, pinks, and nudes, as well as simple French tips.

Case in point, Meghann Fahy's seriously classy micro French mani, which she wore on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards on September 14th.

The look, which was created by celebrity nail artist Betina R. Goldstein, featured a sheer pink base, paired with a neat squoval nail shape and a micro, white tip. It's very much a 'your nails, but better' sort of manicure, as it perfects and accentuates the features and tint of Fahy's natural nails. Because of this, the manicure brings a clean elegance to the actress's red carpet ensemble, without stealing focus, and is perfect for both occasions and everyday wear.

Thankfully for those of us now wanting to recreate this beautifully minimalistic look, Goldstein treated us to a full breakdown of it over on Instagram, revealing that all Chanel nail polishes were used.

Base CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade 111 Ballerina View at Chanel RRP: $33/ £30 Counted as one of the most popular sheer nail polishes on the market, Chanel's Ballerina is perfect for an understated but luxe-looking manicure. It's buildable and shiny, ideal for wearing on its own or as the base for a French tip - or even a trendy polka dot nail design. Tip CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour in Shade 101 Insomniaque View at Sephora RRP: $33/ £30 This shade was used to create Fahy's micro French tip, thanks to its sheer and subtle milky finish. We also recommend investing in a thin nail brush along with this shade, if you plan to do this look at home. Finish CHANEL Le Gel Coat View at Chanel RRP: £30 For an ultra glossy 'lacquered' finish to your micro French tip, invest in Chanel's Le Gel top coat. The formula features a strengthening blend of resins and camellia eco-ceramides to protect your nails and boost shine.

Goldstein used Chanel's LE VERNIS La Base Camélia as a strengthening prep layer before applying the shade Ballerina and using Insomniaque to create the micro tip, followed by a clear, glossy top coat to enhance shine and seal the design in place.

The finished result, as we can see, is a really neat and au naturel look that is just perfect for those seeking a chic and ultra-wearable manicure. And unlike some celebrity manicures, we can actually replicate this one from start to finish.