Meghan Markle's makeup artist lifts the lid on the products behind her glowing skin at Paris Fashion Week

A glowing and radiant complexion is top of many people's beauty wishlists, thanks to its ability to deliver a healthy, lit-from-within appearance. It's also something that Meghan Markle champions all too well.

We might've already been given an insight into the buys behind the Duchess of Sussex's With Love, Meghan makeup, including one of the best face moisturisers and an iconic bronzer, but Meghan Markle is the name on everyone's lips yet again, thanks to her glass skin complexion. After making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Duchess Meghan left many of us wondering exactly how she achieves her enviably glowing skin.

It's rare for us to get a sneak peek into the beauty bags of household names, but after high demand, Meghan's makeup artist has taken to Instagram to unveil exactly how he created the makeup look in question. Plus, the cult serum and best foundation the artist relied on for her 'juicy and glowy' skin.

The secret to Meghan Markle's 'juicy and glowy' complexion

Stepping out at the Balenciaga womenswear spring/summer show during Paris Fashion Week on 4th October 2025, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made waves as she was pictured with an effortlessly glowing complexion.

Thankfully, the makeup artist behind it all, Daniel Martin, posted a video to Instagram lifting the lid on the exact products he relied on to achieve the look. He notes: “We just wanted to keep everything light, fresh, radiant.”

Tatcha The Longevity Serum View at Tatcha RRP: £82 | $80 This hybrid gel-oil face serum arrives equipped with the hero ingredient, Okinawa Cellescence Complex, which works to support the skin and reduce signs of early ageing. Not to mention, it's also packed full of rice ferment filtrate, squalane, camellia seed, and rice bran oils to deliver long-lasting hydration, plumpness, and smoothness, while green tea extract defends against pollution and skin-dulling elements. Shop Meghan's look Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate View at Lookfantastic RRP: £68 | $91.20 Enriched with vitamin E, light-diffusing pearls, and botanical oils, this luxe cream contour duo is the buy behind Meghan's sculpted complexion. Helping to add dimension, definition, and radiance, this sheer yet buildable formula boasts a cream-to-satin texture that effortlessly blends into the skin for a soft-focus finish. Tatcha The Serum Stick View at Tatcha RRP: £49 | $49 Working to revitalise the skin, Tatcha's Serum Stick boasts all the benefits of a hydrating and nourishing serum in balm form. Enriched with the likes of squalane, Japanese lemon balm, Uji green tea, Okinawa red algae, and Akita rice, this formula targets dryness, inflammation, and fine lines, whilst also imparting an enviable glass-like glow.

Giving an insight into the skincare prep, Martin revealed: “I did my usual skin prep with her, which was a lot of Tatcha. It’s a skincare ritual that has been in my kit and I use on all my clients for years."

As for the exact glow-boosting trick he relied on, the makeup artist says: "I actually mixed the Tatcha Longevity Serum in with the foundation [Orcé Cosmetics Come Closer Serum Foundation] and I think that added another layer of radiance to her makeup, that just made her look even more juicy and glowy."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Daniel Martin (@danielmartin) A photo posted by on

After seamlessly applying the foundation-serum concoction by massaging it into Duchess Meghan's complexion with the palms of his hands, Martin then focused on her cheek makeup. “Her cheek is the Tom Ford Contour Cream. I only use the contour, I use it like a bronzer, and on top of it was the Tatcha Serum Stick, so it gave that added radiance,” he says.

In order to keep the complexion's radiance, Martin only used a pressed powder on certain areas of her face. He reveals: “Regarding powder, she only has powder in the T-zone of her face; there’s no loose powder all over.” It's a great tip for creating a healthy glow - and one we've taken note of.