Meghan Markle’s makeup artist has revealed the exact products behind her 'glass skin' glow

Now that the second season of With Love, Meghan has landed on Netflix, Meghan Markle’s glow is once again front and centre.

Her makeup this time is lighter, fresher, and more pared back, with softly defined eyes and a wash of the best lightweight foundation. It’s a look that shows off her natural radiance and feels effortless on camera.

It’s the work of Daniel Martin, Meghan’s trusted makeup artist and longtime friend (who’s also behind her wedding-day makeup). Returning both behind the scenes and in a guest appearance on screen, Martin told Vogue her makeup this season is “a lot lighter than last,” reflecting his less-is-more approach. Better still, he revealed the exact products and tricks that made it happen.

The secrets behind Meghan’s glowing With Love, Meghan look

For Martin, it always starts with skin prep. He told Vogue that because Meghan relies on skincare for dry skin, hydration was essential. To prep, he applied layers of Tatcha skincare (including a serum and one of the best face moisturisers), to create a smooth, radiant base before any makeup.

On top, he kept things minimal and polished. A Make Up Forever palette in soft brown tones gave gentle definition to the eyes, while Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream lifted her cheeks without looking overly sculpted. Brows were groomed, lips kept neutral, and the overall finish pared back.

The final step was powder, but only in the right places. “You have to understand where you want to balance out skin tone,” Martin explained. “Where to powder versus not powder. I wanted her skin to look like skin… healthy radiance but not looking too shiny or too matte.”

The exact products in Daniel Martin's kit

Alongside skincare and subtle definition, Martin also relies on a radiance-enhancing formula that he recently added to his kit - the Live Tinted Hueglow. Speaking on the Gloss Angeles podcast, he described it as giving a “glass skin” finish without ever looking heavy.

“I used it on Meghan’s body and face because it just adds this radiance to the skin that doesn’t look like makeup,” he said. “It’s like when Pat McGrath did the whole mask that made skin look like glass – it’s that, but in a beauty product. I sometimes add a few drops to foundation… it gives skin this beautiful, lacquered sheen.”