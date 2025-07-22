This cult classic cleanser is the answer to an indulgent, spa-like skincare routine - and it's just £10 for today only
Boasting a rich yet gentle formula, this cleanser is loved by many for delivering radiant, healthy-looking skin
In the market for a new cleanser that seamlessly melts away dirt and makeup, while remaining gentle on the skin? As a beauty bargain hunter, I've spotted a impressive saving on a cult classic buy - but it's only marked down today.
Choosing the best cleanser is much like finding 'The One'. In fact, the right formula will tick all the boxes for your specific skin type, while effectively removing makeup, dirt, grime and impurities from your complexion. For those scouting out a quality buy, Liz Earle is the natural destination for many thanks to their assortment of the best cleansing balms, creams and gels.
Luckily, one of the brand's most sought-after formulas has snuck its way into this week's Boots £10 Tuesday sale event. In fact, its price tag has been slashed by a huge 44% for the next 24 hours, making now the perfect time to snap up a bottle and make a saving.
You can bag Liz Earle's iconic Cleanse and Polish Relaxing Edition and save a notable 44% for today, only in the Boots £10 Tuesday sale.
The iconic cleanser that delivers a radiant, healthy-looking complexion
Liz Earle has been a dominant player in the skincare realm for the last 30 years, offering botanical, effective formulas that are inspired by the brand's home of the Isle of Wight. In particular, their stellar lineup of cleansers are a popular choice for many. Having amassed over 250 reviews on the Boots website alone, not to mention an impressive 4.5 average star rating, the Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Relaxing Edition is just one of those that has earned fans.
£10 today
RRP: £18
Infused with pure Damask rose petal and lavender essential oils that allow for a tranquil-scented evening routine, this rich yet gentle creamy cleanser effortlessly melts away dirt, makeup and grime. Equipped with cocoa butter, the formula leaves the complexion softer, smoother, brighter and moisturised - not to mention, most importantly, clean.
Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Relaxing Edition is the sister product to the brand's iconic Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser. Aside from its lilac packaging, there's a few notable differences between the two cleansers that sets them apart from each other.
While they've both been designed with all skin types in mind, the Relaxing Edition buy is enriched with a plethora of different key botanicals, including cocoa butter, rosemary and chamomile. This formula is designed to deeply cleanse and gently exfoliate the skin, while helping to soften, moisturise and impart a touch of radiance.
Shop more Boots £10 Tuesday deals
Want to bag a few more bargains in this week's Boots' £10 Tuesday sale? We've scrolled the website with a fine-tooth comb and picked our top six unmissable beauty deals, from a skin-firming serum to a serene pillow mist. With discounts of up to 71% off, these savings are available to shop today only - or while stocks last...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: £34.95
Marking No7's most concentrated firming serum to date, this formula intensely targets visible signs of ageing, such as fine lines, wrinkles and areas prone to sagging. Enriched with a firming complex, hibiscus and hyaluronic acid, this serum leaves skin looking firmer, lifted, toned and tighter.
RRP: £30
Infused with niacinamide, glycerin and anti-ageing peptides, this lightweight day cream and serum hybrid formula works to hydrate, firm and renew the complexion. The result? Skin that feels moisturised, appears smoother and visibly reduced fine lines and wrinkles.
RRP: £30.50
For those with thirsty skin, look no further than Lumene's Nordic Hydra Lähde Aqua Hydration Serum. Offering up to 72 hours of hydration, this formula fights dehydration by encouraging the skin to hydrate itself, leaving the complexion moisturised, plumper and with a dewy finish.
RRP: £21.50
With summer in full swing, it's the perfect reminder to be incorporating a sunscreen into your daily skincare routine. Offering high protection against UVB, UVA and blue light, this SPF from Avène boasts an ultra-lightweight, water-like formula for a skin-like finish. Its subtle tint also helps to even skin tone and leave the complexion looking radiant.
RRP: £24.95
Formulated with argan oil and hyaluronic acid, this fast-absorbing body serum not only offers long-lasting hydration but also leaves the skin softer, firmer and lifted. The texture of your complexion will also appear smoother and more youthful-looking with continued use.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.