This cult classic cleanser is the answer to an indulgent, spa-like skincare routine - and it's just £10 for today only

In the market for a new cleanser that seamlessly melts away dirt and makeup, while remaining gentle on the skin? As a beauty bargain hunter, I've spotted a impressive saving on a cult classic buy - but it's only marked down today.

Choosing the best cleanser is much like finding 'The One'. In fact, the right formula will tick all the boxes for your specific skin type, while effectively removing makeup, dirt, grime and impurities from your complexion. For those scouting out a quality buy, Liz Earle is the natural destination for many thanks to their assortment of the best cleansing balms, creams and gels.

Luckily, one of the brand's most sought-after formulas has snuck its way into this week's Boots £10 Tuesday sale event. In fact, its price tag has been slashed by a huge 44% for the next 24 hours, making now the perfect time to snap up a bottle and make a saving.

The iconic cleanser that delivers a radiant, healthy-looking complexion

Liz Earle has been a dominant player in the skincare realm for the last 30 years, offering botanical, effective formulas that are inspired by the brand's home of the Isle of Wight. In particular, their stellar lineup of cleansers are a popular choice for many. Having amassed over 250 reviews on the Boots website alone, not to mention an impressive 4.5 average star rating, the Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Relaxing Edition is just one of those that has earned fans.

£10 today Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Relaxing Edition £10 today at Boots RRP: £18 Infused with pure Damask rose petal and lavender essential oils that allow for a tranquil-scented evening routine, this rich yet gentle creamy cleanser effortlessly melts away dirt, makeup and grime. Equipped with cocoa butter, the formula leaves the complexion softer, smoother, brighter and moisturised - not to mention, most importantly, clean.

Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Relaxing Edition is the sister product to the brand's iconic Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser. Aside from its lilac packaging, there's a few notable differences between the two cleansers that sets them apart from each other.

While they've both been designed with all skin types in mind, the Relaxing Edition buy is enriched with a plethora of different key botanicals, including cocoa butter, rosemary and chamomile. This formula is designed to deeply cleanse and gently exfoliate the skin, while helping to soften, moisturise and impart a touch of radiance.

