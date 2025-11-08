Begone, blunt cuts - Eva Longoria's cashmere bob is all softness and texture for winter

When a new season looms, we often feel the urge to make a change, be it to our beauty routines, wardrobe, or hair. Eva Longoria has chosen the latter route, debuting the chicest of bob cuts that we're coining the 'cashmere bob,' for its soft, touchable texture and cosy side-swept styling.

As far as the 2025 hair trends are concerned, it's been the year of the bob, with fresh reimaginings of the cut, such as the Riveria bob and the '90s banged bob, emerging almost weekly. We've even seen several famous faces shed their long locks in favour of a trendy French bob look, supplying us with quite the archive of inspo pictures to show our hairdressers. With winter inbound, though, there's only one celebrity 'do that we'll be thrusting at our stylist, and that honour goes to Eva Longoria and her effortlessly tousled cashmere bob.

So named for its soft texture (and for the simple fact that we're picturing it paired with a chic, cashmere jumper or peeking out over an uber-cosy scarf), Longoria's hair transformation is poised to inform many a new-season haircut...

Why Eva Longoria's cashmere bob is all the haircut inspo you need

In the beauty space, our idea of breaking news is often a dramatic hair transformation, so imagine the commotion a certain Instagram Reel of Eva Longoria's brand-new bob caused among our team.

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) A photo posted by on

The actress took to social media on November 5th, sharing a video of celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves chopping her bouncy, mid-length strands into an altogether cosier cut. She captioned the video with, "When @kenpaves comes over🤭✂️," and treated us to a full before-and-after look at her hair.

Length-wise, Longoria's new bob appears to sit just on her shoulders and boasts the fluffiest, tousled texture - hence why we've taken to calling it the cashmere bob. Paves also paired the soft waves with a side-swept fringe, which only adds to the overall cosiness of the look, as well as its trendy appeal.

Like bobs, side fringes, and partings have been having quite the renaissance this year. Longoria's wavy look isn't the only sort of cosy bob we've seen this autumn/winter. Helen Mirren and Pamela Anderson (to name just a few) have both embraced very natural and effortless short hairstyles, signaling a shift from tailored and blunt cuts.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate Eva Longoria's cashmere bob

To recreate Longoria's haircut exactly, you'll of course need to opt for a bob. Your hairdresser will be able to advise you on the length and overall shape to go for, though we'd suggest having the ends hit your shoulders - like Longoria's. This will give you a bit more versatility when styling.

ghd Creative Curl Wand $215.10 at Amazon $239 at Amazon RRP: $239/ £159.99 The ghd Creative Curl wand is a great option for those wanting to achieve soft, undone waves. Its tapered barrel offers versatility, creating both defined curls, as well as softer, more ruffled and beachy waves. Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist Check Amazon RRP: $36/£28 For chic texture without any crunchiness, Hair By Sam McKnight's Cool Girl mist is the spray to add to your routine. It's lightweight and delivers that coveted undone tousle in seconds, as well as imparting a lovely, fresh, and floral scent to your strands. Hershesons Air Dry Spray with UV Protection View at Hershesons RRP: $24.05/£18 For soft and effortlessly tousled texture, an air-dry spray like this one from Hershesons is a must-have. Its formula is salt-free and boasts built-in UV protection, to prevent colour fade and damage, whilst simultaneously adding natural movement and lift to your hair - without any stickiness.

Speaking of which, we recommend investing in one of the best curling irons or wavers to recreate similar soft, beachy waves and texture, as well as a texturing mousse or spray, to help accentuate and lock it in place. If you have natural texture, a styling or wave cream will also be beneficial, as will a hairspray, to add hold and extra volume.