We love an espresso manicure, and Naomi Watts proves essie's Odd Squad is the way to get it

Naomi Watts' short, coffee-brown nails are exactly the sort of chic and cosy manicure we've been craving this season, and it turns out, this low-maintenance essie polish was behind it.

While the 2025 nail trends have kept us fully supplied with inspiration over the last few months - with juicy sorbet nails and dainty polka dot nails, to name just a few - when cooler weather hits, we find ourselves returning to the classics. That said, autumn/winter can also be quite a busy time, with the festive period looming and chillier weather making the idea of venturing outdoors for a nail appointment not that appealing. Thankfully, that's where traditional, air-drying polishes really come in handy, as they offer a quick wash of colour in minutes.

As for which shade you should invest in, actress Naomi Watts has made quite the compelling case for one of essie's nail polishes - it's dark, effortlessly cool and perfect if you're partial to a short, square nail look...

The fuss-free polish behind Naomi Watt's autumnal coffee nails

When it comes to autumn nail designs, we never seem to tire of juicy reds, burgundy and rich browns. They never fail to look and feel expensive, no matter what outfit you pair them with or where you're headed. And while we enjoy a professional nail appointment as much as the next person, sometimes you need a quick and budget-friendly alternative: enter, essie's Odd Squad.

To us, there's nothing 'odd' about this shade; it makes total sense for autumn wear and looks right at home with the season's chic and cosy fashion trends, with its bold, coffee-like tint and glossy shine. And as mentioned, it has nail artist and celebrity approval, as actress Naomi Watts was seen sporting the colour during Milan Fashion Week.

As we can see, Watts opted for a short and soft square style, topped with the luxe dark brown, which we know was none other than essie's Odd Squad, thanks to celebrity nail artist, Iram Shelton, who shared the details in her Instagram post.

essie Original Nail Polish in Shade Odd Squad View at Amazon $9.25 at Beyond Polish $9.99 at CVS RRP: £8.99/$10 This dark coffee-brown hue offers a luxe, fuss-free manicure in just a few minutes. It's versatile and suits every nail length and shape, though with short nails proving so popular, we recommend opting for a neat squoval or square look. As for application, we suggest layering two to three coats, to avoid streaks and once dry, topping with essie's clear Gel Couture Top Coat - to really accentuate the shine.

The colour is described by the brand as a 'rich coffee brown', with red undertones, and we just can't get over how chic and expensive it looks on Watts' fingernails. For a similar look, but with the addition of essie's Gel Couture formula, the shade All Checked Out is also a lovely option.

Along with this gorgeous brown polish, Shelton has also shared subsequent posts detailing Watts' other autumnal nail looks, including one very stylish wine-like manicure, created using essie's iconic Bordeaux polish (which is one of this writer's favourite at-home nail colours).