Escape the September gloom - Charlene White's NTA nails are like a summery sunset in mani form

If you're feeling uninspired by September's transitional weather and styling trends, Charlene White's red aura nails might just be the pop of colour you've been missing.

So far this year, the 2025 nail trends have been packed with statement designs and hues, particularly this past summer, where juicy sorbet nails and slushie-inspired manicures dominated. Now that we're firmly in the 'ber' months, though, cosy autumn colours are starting to emerge. If you're not quite ready for the looks that signal gloomier days, Loose Women's Charlene White has just debuted the perfect alternative at this year's National Television Awards in the form of bright red nails, complete with a blurred aura design.

The look is refreshingly vibrant, ideal for adding an accent of colour to your wardrobe. And for those wondering where White got the idea from, let's just say inspiration - and the perfect reference picture - can emerge where you least expect it...

Why Charlene White's NTA nails offer the perfect break from autumn's trends

As mentioned, warm and dark short autumn nail looks are already beginning to emerge, but for those who like to inject a bit of individuality into their monthly manicures (rather than always following the seasonal trends), allow Charlene White's luminous aura nails to spark some joy and inspiration.

(Image credit: Future/ Luisa Rossi)

White opted for a long and elegant almond nail shape (a classic for such a formal event), paired with a juicy cherry red base colour, with a lighter sheer pink shade blurred out from the centre of her nail, which creates that 'aura' effect. Aura nails are a great way to add interest to your talons, without them looking too busy or becoming difficult to pair with your outfits. The ombre design works with any nail colour, be it a bright or pastel shade or even a shimmer, but we just love White's choice of a hot sunset-like red.

Catching up with woman&home's Group Celebrity Director, Stephen Leng, on the NTA's red carpet, White shared what had inspired the chic, statement look: "I would love to say that there’s some deep and meaningful reason behind the nails, but I just went into my local coffee shop and the woman in there had nails like this and I took a picture and took it to my nail lady. I love being inspired by other people’s creativity." So relatable, and a good excuse to treat yourself to a coffee if you're ever stuck for mani ideas.

Recreate Charlene White's aura nails

With a design like this, it's probably best to leave it to the professionals and do what White herself did, and take along a reference picture (perhaps one of the above). If you're determined to create the look yourself, though, we would recommend investing in a sponge dotting tool to help achieve that circular 'aura' effect.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Begin by shaping your nails before laying down your base colour. We'd suggest two coats of this shade to ensure there are no streaks. Then select a lighter colour and dab it onto the centre of your nail, followed by a clear glossy top coat, to seal the design in.