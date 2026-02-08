If you try one product, make it this nostalgic '90s scent that's still a juicy, fruity beauty

Fancy a trip down memory lane? The Body Shop's Dewberry revival is a blast from the past in the best possible way

Nostalgia used to be classed as a medical condition. Displaced people (mainly soldiers) were diagnosed in droves with symptoms like insomnia, panic attacks, and lack of appetite. 'Cures' included opium, leeches, and, more sensibly, just sending the sufferer home.

How things change. Nostalgia has reinvented itself as not only a good, cosy feeling but also a fashionable commodity.

Why this nostalgic '90s scent is my beauty buy of the week

Did you wear The Body Shop Dewberry back in the day? Even if you didn't personally, I'll bet your sister, neighbour, or niece did.

This berry and musk perfume was a phenomenon because it smelled exactly how a teenage girl wants to. Jammy, uncomplicated, joyful. Plus, that tiny bottle was ideal to chuck in one's Kookai tote for repeated re-dousings. All the better to engulf the boy(s) I fancied in my fruity forcefield.

When I found out the range was making a comeback after 20+ years away. I couldn't wait to give it another sniff. And of course, the second that mouth-watering aroma hit my olfactory system, something within me unlocked.

Fruit-forward fragrance not your thing? I'll admit it's not really mine these days, either. Yet, despite my insistence that I'm not a 'sweet' person, there is mounting evidence to the contrary.

Primarily, what I can do to a pack of Munchies in less than a minute, but I won't deny that my idea of the best-smelling body cream is anything that could be mistaken for dessert. The heart wants what it wants.

So, I've gone sniffing around the rest of the range and found a keeper in Dewberry Body Butter. It's got the same sticky cassis scent, but in a thick, melty cream with a Petit Filou texture, Parma Violet colour and Ribena-coded packaging. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.

