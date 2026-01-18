If you try one product, make it these ridiculously glamorous (yet very hardworking) skin-smoothing Chanel eye patches

Why is it that we love the beauty products we do? You'd think efficacy is everything - we want stuff that works - but there are psychological pieces of the puzzle, too.

We buy, not just the product, but the promise. The idea of ourselves as someone who 'belongs' to a certain club, who lives a big, glamorous lipstick-wearing life, or who self-actualises via our specialised skincare routine.

Some beauty purchases scratch an emotional itch, connecting us to memories, people, and places. And I'd say few-to-no brands are as full of promise and association as the one I'm talking about today.

Why Chanel Le Lift Flash eye patches are my beauty buy of the week

Maybe you had an early-career 'I've made it' moment, treating yourself to one of Chanel's makeup best-sellers on payday. Or, perhaps you're a member of the 'my mum always wore No5' club (me too).

The point is, this brand doesn't have to work hard to capture our imagination - it's probably already in there. But they go ahead and create exciting, eye-catching things anyway.

Things that have a highly glamorous exterior, but are also hard little grafters that beat the competition on productivity. Which, of course, is how Chanel stays Chanel.

CHANEL Le Lift Flash Eye (10 pack) £86 at Boots.com You can see what drew me to these initially - luxury logos on my face, yes please! Beyond that, they are so clever because, like many hydrating eye patches, they perk up tired, puffy eyes and plump lines. However, unlike others, they leave not a trace of makeup-messing residue behind. Everything gets right where it needs to be in about five or ten minutes. They're also made of a uniquely light material that really stays put on your skin, without sliding around or falling off. You could honestly commute to work with these on (if you wanted to), whip them off in the lift, and you'd hit your desk with noticeably perked-up, plumped, and wide-awake looking undereyes. No mess, no fuss. Just glamour and results.

(Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

These practical aspects of Le Lift Flash set them apart, as does the serum they're infused with, mostly hyaluronic acid in a very low molecular weight, so it gets deeper into the skin to smooth and plump.

Interestingly, a version of these launched in 2019, with a separate rollerball of serum to massage into the under-eye, then seal in with the patches. It was lovely stuff, but in practice, it's tricky enough to find time to use one eye mask, never mind a two-step process.

So now we get this update, a one-and-done that is absolutely the one. Practicality prevails. Although if you're up for a ritual, Chanel obliges with a suggested gesture, smoothing the serum out towards your temples with a gentle index finger swoosh. Sounds good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday