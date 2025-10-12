Are gel manicures bad for your nails? A manicurist and a dermatologist share their verdict

It’s the elephant in the room when you sit yourself in the salon chair - are gel manicures bad for your nails?

While nail trends come and go, the longevity and high shine of this nail treatment can be quite addictive - if you can get a full month of wear from one 30-minute appointment, why would you ever go back to the unreliability of regular nail polish?

Well, you might want to if it damages your nails. But how bad are gel manicures for your nails really? We spoke to nail care expert Michelle Class, who paints the talons of A-listers including Kate Moss, Margot Robbie, and Mariah Carey, to get her expert take.

Are gel manicures bad for your nails?

According to Michelle Class, it depends. “A high-quality, well-applied gel manicure actually protects weak nails and prevents breakage,” she explains. “But in some cases, manicures can lead to damaged nails, especially if they use poor removal techniques, such as over-filing or aggressive soaking processes, which can damage the nail plate.”

Should you take regular breaks from gel manicures?

“Again - it depends,” says Class. “If your gels are applied and removed professionally, using high-quality products with proper aftercare (cuticle oil, hydration, and no over-filing), you can keep wearing them without damage."

"But if your nails start feeling weak, thin, or peeling, that’s a sign they need a break," warns Class. "In that case, doing a two-week ‘nail rehab’ every three to four months - using hydrating treatments, cuticle oil, and a strengthening formula - can help reset them.”

What are the potentially harmful elements of a salon gel manicure?

As Class comments, the question of whether gel manicures are bad for your nails depends on potential avoidable risks - but what are they? “Not knowing how to remove gel nails, including over-filing or aggressively soaking, can damage the nail plate,” according to Class. “Some inferior, cheaper gels can contain chemicals like MMA, which weakens nails."

At-home gel manicures are one of the biggest culprits, says Class. "DIY gels often mean improper prep, uneven application, and worst of all - improper removal, like peeling and picking. Many at-home lamps also don’t cure gel properly, which can lead to lifting, allergies, or long-term sensitivity to gel products.”

What about the alternatives?

If you’ve been hearing about gel manicure alternatives and debating BIAB VS gel nails, you’ll know that other long-lasting nail treatments can be less damaging. “Bio Sculpture nails are designed to be more flexible and nourishing; it’s a prescriptive treatment so they can strengthen nails over time,” says Class. “That said, bad technique - over-filing, picking, or leaving them on too long - can still cause damage.”

What can you do about damaged nails?

“Damage can show up as dry, brittle nails that are peeling, or soft and bendy,” explains Class. “You might see ridges, white spots, or discolouration, and in more severe cases, they can become thickened or show signs of fungal infections. If your nails are constantly splitting or breaking, something’s off - whether it’s diet, damage, or product overload.”

So what are the things people with healthy nails always do? “Hydration is key - use cuticle oil twice a day and strengthening treatments that nourish rather than just harden the nail," recommends Class. "And stop whatever caused the damage - whether it’s over-filing, overuse of gel, or picking at your nails - give them a break."

Are gel manicures bad for your skin?

An overlooked element of whether gel manicures are bad for your nails are the effect they can have on your hands. According to Dr Natalya Grigorovich, dermatologist at ALTA Medispa, “gel manicures aren’t necessarily ‘bad’ for your skin, but there are some things to be mindful of.”

She explains, “The main concern isn’t the polish itself, but the UV or LED lamps used to cure the gel. Repeated exposure, even though it’s brief, can contribute to skin ageing and, in rare cases, increase skin cancer risk if you don’t protect your hands. I recommend applying a broad-spectrum SPF to your hands before your appointment.”

“Another factor is the removal process,” says Dr Grigorovich. “If gels are picked off or removed too harshly, the surrounding skin can become dry, irritated, or damaged. With proper aftercare - hydrating hand cream, cuticle oil, and professional removal - gel manicures can be enjoyed safely. It’s about balance and protection, rather than avoiding them altogether.”