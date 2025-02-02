Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 3rd - 9th February 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 3rd - 9th February 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 3rd - 9th February 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Venus currently in Aries, it’s time to be brave in your love life and career too! Now is the moment to make that bold move you’ve been waiting for." Sally Trotman

"Somebody somewhere loves you. Venus enters your sign and, over the course of the next couple of months, will set a wrong to rights, first and foremost regarding a relationship." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Have faith and keep a positive expectation because there is an exciting beginning on the horizon for you that you can’t see yet. Stay present and open to alternative avenues." Sally Trotman

"This is an optimum period to talk about money. It’s also a very good time to talk through anything upon which your future security depends. Be upbeat, confident and tenacious." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You’re a busy person with an active mind, so it’s important that you spend some time home alone or in nature. Quieten your thoughts and listen to your inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"Jupiter gets back on course, so luck begins to play a greater part in life and love. Make the most of these influences. You may not get a second chance." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Mars in your sign all month long helps you to achieve an important goal. Don’t be afraid to ask for help and bravely move towards your desired outcome with ease." Sally Trotman

"Your intuition may be telling you something you don’t want to hear, but listen you should, as that way you can think through a few strategies. Put head over heart." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You’re childlike and playful around the right people, so spend time with those who bring out your sense of fun. It’s time to lighten up and enjoy life a little more." Sally Trotman

"Feeling nervous is natural when a big day lies ahead, but genuine fears, not so much. So, talk your concerns through with someone who has your best interests at heart." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"If you’re feeling restless at the moment, then try to find some different ways of channelling your energy, perhaps into exercising more, writing about your thoughts or using your creativity." Sally Trotman

"If you receive an offer, but it’s not what you hoped, don’t reject it out of hand. Once you’ve thought it through you may find that it has unseen potential." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"An air sign, it can be easy to attempt to spin too many plates at the same time.Put one of them down and notice how much easier life becomes." Sally Trotman

"You’re at the beginning of an important period for relationships of all kinds, but especially romantic ones. Be open to love, but make sure what is promised can be delivered." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You are protected by many unseen forces, and perhaps these guides are trying to communicate with you now. So, be much more aware of repeated number sequences, pennies and feathers." Sally Trotman

"A financial matter is on its way to being resolved, and a compromise on your part could be the way forward. Let these harmonious influences pour oil on troubled waters." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your enthusiasm and knowledge make you an excellent teacher. If you’re passionate about a certain subject, then it’s time you found a way of sharing your wisdom with others." Sally Trotman

"There’s a change in the wind. A relationship that has been slightly frosty may be beginning to thaw or someone who made a decision against you could be rethinking it." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You have a strong sense of purpose and are dedicated to your goals. Remember that balance is important and take time out to rest when you know you need to." Sally Trotman

"If you’ve been thinking of applying for a new job or a promotion, better get your skates on. The cosmos is behind you and inspiring welcome changes in the workplace." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"The Sun in your sign helps you to attract more like-minded people. As a sociable Air sign your friends are important to you, so be open to making connections." Sally Trotman

"As the saying goes, there’s no better time than the present. Seize that moment, as when something feels right, you’re going to have the best chance of achieving your ends." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Spend time meditating on what you truly desire. Your higher self is communicating clearly to you right now, so trust your inner guidance and know that you have the answers." Sally Trotman