Queen Mary’s crushed watermelon nails have got me waving goodbye to pastels and jumping on the sorbet nail trend

The Queen of Denmark showcased one of the season's biggest nail trends in the most gorgeous way.

Queen Mary of Denmark releases butterflies in the forest as the Queen visits the WWF Nature Project at Knudshoved Odde on May 27, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)
Spring is all about the pastels - and I’m not just talking about clothes. Butter yellow and lavender shades have been hugely popular shades for manicures too, but I’m excited for things to get a bit more vibrant now summer has arrived.

After all, what could be more perfect for the season than sorbet nails? This trend steps away from the delicacy of so many spring nail colours and ranges from lemon sherbet to blood orange.

One of my favourites is watermelon-pink and Queen Mary of Denmark just introduced me to it. I tend to stick to lighter pinks and the royals typically do as well, so her nail look for a visit to the World Wildlife Fund’s nature project at Knudshoved Odde on 27th May took me by surprise.

A close-up photo of Queen Mary's hands as she releases a butterfly during her visit to the WWF World Wildlife Fund's nature project at Knudshoved Odde

(Image credit: Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Our Sorbet Nail Picks

Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Kindness
Nailberry L'Oxygene Nail Lacquer in Kindness

You can currently get 22% off this Nailberry polish with the code QUICK and it's a lovely tone, similar to Queen Mary's nails. It has the brand's unique, oxygenated formula that allows air and water molecules through to nourish the nails, even when wearing varnish.

Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Pink Grapefruit
Barry M Gelly Nail Paint in Pink Grapefruit

This affordable polish is perfect for achieving a pink sorbet nail look this summer. It's part of Barry M's Gelly Hi Shine range which has a gel effect for a very glossy finish. A sweep of this with a top coat layered over would look fabulous.

O.P.I Nature Strong Nail Polish in A Kick In The Bud
O.P.I Nature Strong Nail Polish in A Kick In The Bud

With a quick-dry formula, this O.P.I polish is another great one if you want to recreate Queen Mary's sorbet nails. The Nature Strong varnishes are highly pigmented, long-lasting and plant-based.

She saw an area restored by the WWF and pictures gave me a close-up look at her polish as she helped to release butterflies and saw nesting boxes set up for a rare beetle. Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, Naomi Jamieson, thinks her sorbet-inspired colour is "perfectly summery".

"Queen Mary's nails are exactly the shade that springs to mind when we think 'sorbet’," Naomi says. "They're bright, juicy and perfectly summery, offering a refreshing change from all the sheer and neutral manicure trends we've been seeing lately."

She adds, "As Queen Mary proves, this vibrant watermelon-like hue adds a lovely, mood-boosting accent to any outfit and is surprisingly wearable, especially if you opt for a similar rounded nail shape."

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

When you’re going for a vivid hue on your nails, it can be mellowed slightly if your nails are a softer shape and slightly shorter. A crushed-berry or watermelon-pink like Queen Mary’s nail polish is also worth considering as it’s one of the more versatile sorbet shades.

As much as I love lemon-yellow, zesty lime and blackcurrant purple, they’re quite statement. In contrast, a bright pink complements a lot more colours when it comes to outfits.

For her outdoor-based engagement, the Queen of Denmark was dressed head-to-toe in practical staples, including a waterproof jacket, a gilet, a baseball cap and walking boots. Apart from her olive-green trousers, her outfit was all blue.

A close-up picture of Queen Mary of Denmark holding a stick with the rare beetle Pragttorbist at the WWF Nature Project at Knudshoved Odde on May 27, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

You might not immediately think of pairing navy and watermelon-pink together, but it looked stunning and her nails lifted the colour palette of her ensemble. The polish still felt sophisticated and grown-up for a Queen, whereas something like tangerine orange might be a bit too much.

To make it even more subtle, Queen Mary could also have opted to have the pink polish painted only on the tips of her nails. This would still nod to the sorbet nails trend in a low-key way.

Her Majesty has been loving her bright pink nails throughout May and she kept this colour on for so many high-profile engagements and occasions.

King Frederik X of Denmark (C), Queen Mary of Denmark (R), Princess Isabella of Denmark, Queen Margrethe of Denmark (2ndL), Prince Vincent of Denmark (C-R), and Princess Josephine of Denmark wave from the balcony at Frederik VIII's Palace

(Image credit: Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

This included the 57th birthday celebrations for her husband, King Frederik on 26th May. The King’s mother Queen Margrethe and three of Frederik and Mary’s four children, Prince Vincent, Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine, appeared on the balcony of the Frederik VIII Palace in Copenhagen.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

