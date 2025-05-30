Queen Mary’s crushed watermelon nails have got me waving goodbye to pastels and jumping on the sorbet nail trend
The Queen of Denmark showcased one of the season's biggest nail trends in the most gorgeous way.
Spring is all about the pastels - and I’m not just talking about clothes. Butter yellow and lavender shades have been hugely popular shades for manicures too, but I’m excited for things to get a bit more vibrant now summer has arrived.
After all, what could be more perfect for the season than sorbet nails? This trend steps away from the delicacy of so many spring nail colours and ranges from lemon sherbet to blood orange.
One of my favourites is watermelon-pink and Queen Mary of Denmark just introduced me to it. I tend to stick to lighter pinks and the royals typically do as well, so her nail look for a visit to the World Wildlife Fund’s nature project at Knudshoved Odde on 27th May took me by surprise.
You can currently get 22% off this Nailberry polish with the code QUICK and it's a lovely tone, similar to Queen Mary's nails. It has the brand's unique, oxygenated formula that allows air and water molecules through to nourish the nails, even when wearing varnish.
She saw an area restored by the WWF and pictures gave me a close-up look at her polish as she helped to release butterflies and saw nesting boxes set up for a rare beetle. Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, Naomi Jamieson, thinks her sorbet-inspired colour is "perfectly summery".
"Queen Mary's nails are exactly the shade that springs to mind when we think 'sorbet’," Naomi says. "They're bright, juicy and perfectly summery, offering a refreshing change from all the sheer and neutral manicure trends we've been seeing lately."
She adds, "As Queen Mary proves, this vibrant watermelon-like hue adds a lovely, mood-boosting accent to any outfit and is surprisingly wearable, especially if you opt for a similar rounded nail shape."
When you’re going for a vivid hue on your nails, it can be mellowed slightly if your nails are a softer shape and slightly shorter. A crushed-berry or watermelon-pink like Queen Mary’s nail polish is also worth considering as it’s one of the more versatile sorbet shades.
As much as I love lemon-yellow, zesty lime and blackcurrant purple, they’re quite statement. In contrast, a bright pink complements a lot more colours when it comes to outfits.
For her outdoor-based engagement, the Queen of Denmark was dressed head-to-toe in practical staples, including a waterproof jacket, a gilet, a baseball cap and walking boots. Apart from her olive-green trousers, her outfit was all blue.
You might not immediately think of pairing navy and watermelon-pink together, but it looked stunning and her nails lifted the colour palette of her ensemble. The polish still felt sophisticated and grown-up for a Queen, whereas something like tangerine orange might be a bit too much.
To make it even more subtle, Queen Mary could also have opted to have the pink polish painted only on the tips of her nails. This would still nod to the sorbet nails trend in a low-key way.
Her Majesty has been loving her bright pink nails throughout May and she kept this colour on for so many high-profile engagements and occasions.
This included the 57th birthday celebrations for her husband, King Frederik on 26th May. The King’s mother Queen Margrethe and three of Frederik and Mary’s four children, Prince Vincent, Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine, appeared on the balcony of the Frederik VIII Palace in Copenhagen.
