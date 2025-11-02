Queen Mary's flattering belt trick is a simple way to transform your winter knitwear

From now until spring I'm sure I won't be the only one reaching for a snuggly wool or cashmere jumper most days of the week. Knitwear is an essential part of winter outfits and whilst not every piece is date night outfit-appropriate at first glance, there is a way to make your favourite relaxed or oversized styles feel a little more polished.

All you need is a certain type of belt and this works for knitted dresses, cardigans and even lighter jackets, which is how Queen Mary of Denmark showcased it recently. She and her husband King Frederik have been visiting Latvia and she paired a long leather belt from Max Mara with a burgundy Massimo Dutti jacket.

Her jacket could easily have passed for a cardigan thanks to the wool fabric and collarless design and the black belt wrapped around it twice. This double loop is what made it feel modern and especially waist-flattering.

(Image credit: Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Belts Like Mary's

M&S Leather Double Strap Belt £40 at M&S This belt also comes in a brown-burgundy colour and it's made from smooth leather with the stylish double-strap design. The metal buckles give it an edge and you'd be surprised what a difference an accessory like this can make to an outfit. H&M Double-Strap Waist Belt £22.99/$29.99 at H&M Affordable and a little more relaxed, this belt from H&M also has double strap details but doesn't fasten with the buckle. Instead, it creates a knot that drapes downwards, giving it a contemporary, laid back quality. Reiss Suede Double-Buckle Corset Belt £110/$190 at Reiss Crafted from soft suede, this corset-style belt has a double buckle and the gold-toned hardware works so well against the deep brown tone. It's the perfect piece if you want to bring more structure to a jumper, knitted dress or even a collarless jacket like Mary's.

Staples To Style With Waist Belts

M&S Fair Isle Roll Neck Jumper £36/$80.99 at M&S Whether or not you would want to style it with a belt, this is a gorgeous jumper for winter with it's traditional Fair Isle design and roll neck. However, with a suede or leather waist belt and a pair of sleek black jeans or trousers, it instantly becomes a fashion-forward date night outfit. H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Dress £27.99/$39.99 at H&M This long, fitted dress would be finished off beautifully with the addition of a chocolate brown or tan waist belt to give extra shaping and matching knee high boots. It also comes in black and has a turtleneck and ribbed detailing running all over it. Whistles Black Collarless Jersey Jacket £95/$189 at Whistles Imagine this collarless jacket with a black leather belt and smart tailored trousers as a chic evening look. The design also comes in navy and ivory versions and it's crafted from breathable cotton, with a streamlined shape and welt pockets.

It's specifically designed to fit neatly around the waist, making a belt like Mary's such a game-changer for your wardrobe. They can add structure and definition to chunky or oversized jumpers or cardigans and are perfect if you want to accentuate your silhouette but still want the drape of flowy knitwear.

A waist belt is an underrated accessory given how affordable they can be and the surprising difference they can make. The Queen's belt was a deep bronze-brown tone which complemented her burgundy jacket and wasn't too much of a colour contrast.

Brown and tan are big autumn/winter fashion colour trends and they'd work better if you want a belt that goes with both pale and dark knits or jackets. These tones wouldn't be a stark contrast with either, but if you love wearing deep colours then a black belt is equally versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Material is also a key factor as suede waist belts bring softness that looks wonderful with knits whilst leather is more practical and structured. Queen Mary went for leather and this was balanced out by the flowing Max Mara brown midi skirt she wore too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She finished off her outfit for her and Frederik's visit to Adazi Military Base with plain black boots, burgundy gloves and some glimmering gold jewellery. Without the almost corset-esque waist belt this ensemble would've been very elegant.

With the belt, it felt fashion-forward and powerful too, despite it being such a small addition. This accessory would pair with many winter coat trends too and the Princess of Wales is a fan of belting her tailored coats for a crisp, smart look.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Now the Queen of Denmark has added her Max Mara belt to her collection, we could end up seeing it styled in many more ways, including with coats. It's the wider, fitted design that really takes knitted staples to another flattering level, though slimmer belts can also be used with jumper dresses and skirts.

In early October we saw Mary wearing one of these with a floral blouse and burgundy skirt when she attended the presentation of the 2025 Christmas stamp. This thin belt highlighted the waistband of the skirt in a more understated way, but no matter which style you prefer, the Queen has proved that belts shouldn't be forgotten about.