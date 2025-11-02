Queen Mary's flattering belt trick is a simple way to transform your winter knitwear
You can style a belt with more than just jeans or trousers - hers is the perfect accessory for jumpers, cardigans and jackets
From now until spring I'm sure I won't be the only one reaching for a snuggly wool or cashmere jumper most days of the week. Knitwear is an essential part of winter outfits and whilst not every piece is date night outfit-appropriate at first glance, there is a way to make your favourite relaxed or oversized styles feel a little more polished.
All you need is a certain type of belt and this works for knitted dresses, cardigans and even lighter jackets, which is how Queen Mary of Denmark showcased it recently. She and her husband King Frederik have been visiting Latvia and she paired a long leather belt from Max Mara with a burgundy Massimo Dutti jacket.
Her jacket could easily have passed for a cardigan thanks to the wool fabric and collarless design and the black belt wrapped around it twice. This double loop is what made it feel modern and especially waist-flattering.
Shop Belts Like Mary's
Crafted from soft suede, this corset-style belt has a double buckle and the gold-toned hardware works so well against the deep brown tone. It's the perfect piece if you want to bring more structure to a jumper, knitted dress or even a collarless jacket like Mary's.
Staples To Style With Waist Belts
Whether or not you would want to style it with a belt, this is a gorgeous jumper for winter with it's traditional Fair Isle design and roll neck. However, with a suede or leather waist belt and a pair of sleek black jeans or trousers, it instantly becomes a fashion-forward date night outfit.
It's specifically designed to fit neatly around the waist, making a belt like Mary's such a game-changer for your wardrobe. They can add structure and definition to chunky or oversized jumpers or cardigans and are perfect if you want to accentuate your silhouette but still want the drape of flowy knitwear.
A waist belt is an underrated accessory given how affordable they can be and the surprising difference they can make. The Queen's belt was a deep bronze-brown tone which complemented her burgundy jacket and wasn't too much of a colour contrast.
Brown and tan are big autumn/winter fashion colour trends and they'd work better if you want a belt that goes with both pale and dark knits or jackets. These tones wouldn't be a stark contrast with either, but if you love wearing deep colours then a black belt is equally versatile.
Material is also a key factor as suede waist belts bring softness that looks wonderful with knits whilst leather is more practical and structured. Queen Mary went for leather and this was balanced out by the flowing Max Mara brown midi skirt she wore too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She finished off her outfit for her and Frederik's visit to Adazi Military Base with plain black boots, burgundy gloves and some glimmering gold jewellery. Without the almost corset-esque waist belt this ensemble would've been very elegant.
With the belt, it felt fashion-forward and powerful too, despite it being such a small addition. This accessory would pair with many winter coat trends too and the Princess of Wales is a fan of belting her tailored coats for a crisp, smart look.
Now the Queen of Denmark has added her Max Mara belt to her collection, we could end up seeing it styled in many more ways, including with coats. It's the wider, fitted design that really takes knitted staples to another flattering level, though slimmer belts can also be used with jumper dresses and skirts.
In early October we saw Mary wearing one of these with a floral blouse and burgundy skirt when she attended the presentation of the 2025 Christmas stamp. This thin belt highlighted the waistband of the skirt in a more understated way, but no matter which style you prefer, the Queen has proved that belts shouldn't be forgotten about.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.