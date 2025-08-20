Queen Mary’s barely-there sandals and flattering camel shorts are a stylish solution for a warm but grey August

Deciding what to wear in the heat is tricky, but just when you think you’ve mastered that, the weather changes its mind. August has been warm yet grey and this presents a styling problem that Queen Mary of Denmark has provided a solution to.

After enjoying her summer break she’s been back in action and fans can also tune in to see her on TV on 19th August. Her Majesty previously showed designer Søren Vester around the wild garden at Fredensborg for Søren Vester's Garden - Biodiversity and Castle Gardens.

Photos were shared on social media and Queen Mary went for a summery ensemble consisting of barely-there strappy sandals, knee-length shorts and a long-sleeved blouse. This is exactly the kind of combination that works for the current weather.

We’ll all have sandals in our summer capsule wardrobe, though hers from Michel Vivien Paris were almost a mix between sandals and ballet flats. They had a woven design with straps criss-crossing over her foot and were a caramel tone that accentuated their minimalist design.

Barely-there sandals tend to be all about the straps and they can have a gorgeous leg-elongating effect compared to chunkier styles. As much as I love my Birkenstock Arizona sandals, when I want to feel elegant and elevated without reaching for heels, something delicate like Queen Mary’s shoes is what I’d normally go for.

Her sandals were flat and this means she could easily wear them day-to-day without them feeling too much. The neutral colour enhanced their versatility and also complemented her Bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering how to style shorts and are daunted by denim pairs, I’d recommend following the Queen’s example. Longer, linen or cotton shorts are not only breathable for muggy weather but also more forgiving than shorter styles.

The soft, billowy fabric drapes rather than clings like denim can, and picking a longer length also helps to elongate your frame. Long shorts also feel quite contemporary and are on-trend for the summer.

Queen Mary of Denmark has already worn Bermuda shorts a lot this year and these ones were camel-coloured and fell to just above her knees. From the pictures shared by the Danish Royal Family on Instagram, it looks likely that they were linen.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Instead of pairing her shorts and sandals with a cami top or T-shirt like she might if it was hotter, Mary chose the Sea New York Celia top. Hers was the light blue version with long sleeves that finished with delicate Broderie Anglaise cut-out detailing.

This was also featured on the bodice and the top was finished with a pretty pattern of yellow, pink and blue flowers. Sadly, her top is no longer available, though it still comes in shorter-sleeved styles, like the Tie-Neck Ruffled Blouse in cream.

Her Majesty didn’t tuck her blouse into her camel shorts and this gave her ensemble a polished yet relaxed edge. In the absence of scorching sunshine this month, something lightweight with coverage like her outfit is a perfect choice. She looked so comfortable in it as she gave Søren his tour of the wild garden and spoke of the joy it brings her.