Is Queen Letizia's dropped-waist dress and sandals the most wearable royal look of the summer? It's got my vote

There are royal looks you admire but would never have the occasion to wear yourself, and there are others that immediately have you scouring the internet for similar pieces. Queen Letizia’s latest look is definitely giving me summer outfit ideas and despite being the most senior woman in the Spanish Royal Family, she’s not afraid to embrace trends.

Stepping out with her daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia in Mallorca for a screening during the Atlantida Film Festival, the Queen got on board with the dropped waist trend in a very elegant way. Her polka dot dress was by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera, and was part of the brand’s 2020 collection.

This shows how much it’s remained a firm favourite in her summer wardrobe. Pastel and floral summer dresses are always hugely popular this time of year, but this piece was entirely monochrome and covered with statement polka dots.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Shop Dropped Waist Dresses

Orla Kiely Sixties Daisy Print Dress £16.50 (Was £55) at Regatta This affordable frock might not have the polka dot pattern of Queen Letizia's, but the silhouette is very similar, with the dropped waist and shift-dress shape. The daisy-print design is 60s inspired and the dress is made from breathable Coolweave cotton. Pair with neutral sandals and sunglasses and you're good to go on a hot summer's day. Nobody's Child Polka Dot Kyla Dress £79 at Nobody's Child If you've been inspired to recreate Queen Letizia's outfit but aren't totally sure about the dropped waist trend, then this design is a great place to start with it. The waist isn't overly low on this and leads down into an elegant pleated skirt. Neutral tones balance out the statement polka dots too. M&S Cotton Midaxi Drop Waist Dress £29.50 at M&S Available in petite, regular and long lengths, this dropped waist dress is such a simple but stunning throw-on frock for hot days and holidays. Not everyone will be a fan of prints and the plain white tone of this M&S design is a neutral alternative that can be paired with so many different accessories.

Shop Classic Black Sandals

TOMS Kira Strappy Black Sandals £60 at TOMS Made with a leather upper and featuring a buckle fastening to help keep them secure on your feet, these sandals from TOMS are one of those items you can bring out summer after summer. They come in three other colours too and would work so well with a black and white polka dot dress like Queen Letizia's. M&S Leather Crossover Flat Sandals £49.50 at M&S These leather sandals have a flat sole, crossover straps and a chunky buckle at the ankle. They're minimal and this simplicity means that they could be easily incorporated into a range of different outfits, from smart tailored co-ords to jeans and midi dresses. Whistles Gaia Asymmetric Sandals £149 at Whistles Crafted from responsibly-sourced soft leather, the Gaia sandals have a deep footbed and rubber sole for comfort. The slim asymmetric straps curve over the foot and the neutral colour makes these a breeze to style with a multitude of other tones.

Queen Letizia isn’t the only royal to favour spotted clothing - the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are also big fans. However, they tend to prefer micro polka dots and this print was far bolder, with the large white spots standing out against the mottled black and white background.

Her dress was sleeveless, with a rounded high neckline and a shift silhouette. This more relaxed shape is perfect if you don’t know what to wear in the heat as it skims the body without clinging and if you combine this with a breathable natural fabric like cotton or linen, you’re on to a winner.

Queen Letizia’s dress had a dropped waist at hip-height and this detail has surged in popularity in recent months. It can feel a little daunting to style as it’s not always the most forgiving shape, however Her Majesty’s way of wearing this trend makes it look so effortless and chic.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Going for neutral tones and billowing designs leading into the dropped waist helps to make the final effect more understated and softer. She added to the relaxed feel by attending the screening of En un Lugar de la Mente in flat black sandals from TKEES.

As always, Queen Letizia was all about the comfort with her shoes and these sandals combine a delicate, strappy aesthetic with a cushioned insole and rubber outsole. When you want a sandal that you can wear all day long in the summer or on holiday, it’s well worth checking out options with cushioning or a footbed design for support.

The senior royal matched her Antik Batik tote to her shoes and this large handbag not only gave her plenty of room for her essentials, it also brought an off-duty edge to her ensemble compared to a sleek clutch or top handle bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

This was one of the most wearable royal outfits and since Letizia and her family always start off their annual break in Mallorca, it signals she’s already in holiday mode. To recreate this look in a way that’s a little more suited to a cooler British summer's day I’d swap the sandals for black or white trainers and layer a denim jacket over a dropped waist dress.

A slightly cropped jacket will fall at a lovely point to still show off the waist detail and there are plenty of designs out there where the dropped waist is not quite so low down, making it less challenging to style.