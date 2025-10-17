Princess Eugenie's pleated Zara skirt is her 2025 go-to and proves the importance of simple staples

It’s not surprising that the royals love the best British clothing brands and have a luxurious collection of clothing and accessories. However, not everything they wear is designer or bespoke and when they’re shopping for affordable items Zara is a go-to destination for them.

The Princess of Wales has several boucle blazers from the Spanish high street store in her wardrobe and Princess Eugenie’s pleated midi is another stand-out Zara find. She just re-wore it as part of a all-black ensemble to a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair.

It’s easy to underestimate the part her Zara skirt played in this simple outfit, but a pleated skirt is one of those pieces that brings texture and elegance. This one was high-waisted and midi-length, with an elasticated waistband that kept Eugenie’s black jumper tucked neatly in.

We first saw Princess Eugenie wear this in March this year and then again in April and both times she styled it in exactly the same way with what looks to be the same jumper. An all-black look is always a chic option and the contrast of a soft knitted top against the swishy skirt was gorgeous.

This is key with a one-colour ensemble to give it definition and the pleats accentuated this. Because the Zara skirt was a dark colour the pleats were also more subtle and if you love a more minimalist look I’d advise sticking to deeper tones.

Neutrals are always a great option as they are so simple to style with different colours, though jewel tones are a stunning alternative. Combine a pleated skirt with a plain jumper and knee highs and you’ve got yourself a comfy date night outfit that looks put-together.

A burgundy, forest green or navy skirt would also be lovely when party season arrives. The King’s niece added a thin black belt to discreetly cover the join between her knit and skirt and this is something the Princess of Wales also does to create a seamless finish.

Eugenie’s burgundy Chloe Fay bag was the only pop of colour and she also wore a glimmering gold necklace and earrings. As autumn outfit ideas sparked by the royals go, this one can be recreated easily and affordably.

Sadly this specific Zara pleated skirt is no longer sold but thankfully this timeless design is one that you always see coming back for autumn/winter. There are plenty of options out there and you can add warmth and a trending element by layering over a suede jacket or trench.

When it gets colder a longline coat in a similar colour to your skirt would tie an outfit together and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Princess arrived for the VIP preview wearing a black coat of some sort. This is how she could style it in the winter and given she’s re-worn this high street skirt in virtually the same way three times publicly so far, it’s clearly a look she loves.

Her attendance at the preview comes just a few days after she stepped out in yet another staple midi skirt - her Ralph Lauren green satin one. You really can’t beat a good midi skirt and jumper combination in place of jeans this time of year.