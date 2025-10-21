Suede jackets are trending but Pippa Middleton’s snuggly aviator is perfect with jeans for colder days

Suede jackets are definitely the season’s biggest outerwear trend and they make such a chic addition to an autumn outfit. However, they’re not the most practical and when it gets colder there’s another jacket style that will soon take over as my go-to.

Aviator jackets are a classic option and their borg or faux fur linings make them extra cosy for late autumn and early winter. This style has got some famous fans too, including Pippa Middleton. The Princess of Wales’s sister has quite the collection of jackets and coats and her Sandro aviator from 2012 remains one of my favourites.

It wouldn’t look out of place in 2025 thanks to its timeless design which included a buckled belt and lapel collar. Pippa wore this for a day out in London in December with skinny jeans and wedge trainers and it was fastened almost to the top with the glinting silver zip.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Aviator Jackets

Zara ZW Collection Double-Faced Jacket £89.99/$149 at Zara This black aviator jacket has an asymmetric front and lapel collar, as well as a cosy faux shearling lining. The pockets are a handy addition and instead of zipping up, it fastens with neat buttons. Pair with blue jeans and black ankle boots or trainers for a Pippa-esque outfit. M&S Faux Shearling Brown Aviator Jacket £80/$179 at M&S Brown is one of the trendiest colours for the season and the contrast of the deep chocolate tone and the beige borg details is so pretty. It has a regular fit and there are buckle fastenings on the neck which mean you can adjust it to be extra cosy on cold winter days. River Island Black Borg Lined Aviator Jacket £89/$200 at River Island Boasting a cosy borg lining, this faux leather aviator jacket is collared and has a classic zip-front and buckle strap. You can layer it over everything from chunky knits and jeans to jumper dresses and it also comes in brown with beige borg details.

Complete Your Autumn Look

Levi's 501 Jeans in Erin Can't Wait Blue £100/$134.39 at Amazon Levi's 501 jeans are famous and for good reason. The high-waisted, straight-leg design is a brilliant mid-point between fitted and looser cuts. These ones are a soft mid-blue with a hint of stretch and they button up at the front. adidas Samba OG Shoes in Black and White £95/$100 at adidas You can't go wrong with a pair of adidas Sambas when you want something that feels a little more fashion-forward than your workout trainers. The black and white ones are great for this time of year and are a modern alternative to Pippa's wedge trainers. Zara Zw Collection Bootcut High-Waist Jeans £29.99/$59.90 at Zara These come in a huge range of different washes and have contrasting topstitching for a touch of extra detail. You can easily accessorise them thanks to the belt loops and they're high-waisted with a subtle bootcut flare. Style with a warm jumper and boots.

The top part of the collar was a fluffy material which contrasted against the smooth leather the rest of it was made of. Textural contrast is key to giving a single-tone design or outfit more definition and Pippa’s jacket delivered this beyond doubt.

Though not quite as popular as suede right now, aviator leather jackets are a big coat trend for 2025 and you can style them in many different ways. Pippa’s was a softer, woven material which is less practical for rainy weather but exudes cosiness.

Ultimately, it’s up to you which detail is more important and whichever material you go for, treat it as you would any neutral coat or jacket. Just as you might style jeans and a blazer together to create a smart-casual outfit, an aviator and jeans is a great combination that feels slightly edgier.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Like Kate, Pippa Middleton has loved skinny jeans for decades and in 2012 she wore a pair of mid-blue ones with her jacket and a lightweight black jumper. The streamlined shape of the jeans balanced the silhouette of the bulkier aviator, though wide-leg styles would be great for a relaxed look and flares are another lovely alternative.

Pippa tucked her jeans into the top of her Sandro trainers and their sporty flair tied in with her jacket. She finished off her London look with the black and tan Givenchy Amazona bag she loved back in the day and big Givenchy sunglasses.

With a few subtle updates - perhaps black ankle boots or flat trainers and a neat shoulder bag instead - I can imagine her recreating this look now. Aviators lend themselves to day-to-day outfits like this one but that doesn’t have to be the case.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

If you’ve always been drawn to the style and aren’t sure how much wear you’d get out of it, you can take an aviator jacket like Pippa Middleton’s more evening-appropriate too. Instead of jeans and a jumper, you can make it into a date night outfit by wearing your jacket over a knitted dress or with tailored trousers and a shirt.

Darker colours like black, charcoal and deep brown tend to feel naturally a bit smarter so go for these if you want to maximise your outfit pairing options.