Suede jackets are trending but Pippa Middleton’s snuggly aviator is perfect with jeans for colder days

She wore her black aviator jacket in 2012 and it would still be a stunning and practical option for winter 2025

Pippa Middleton smiles as she walks in London wearing an aviator jacket and sunglasses in 2012
(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)
Suede jackets are definitely the season’s biggest outerwear trend and they make such a chic addition to an autumn outfit. However, they’re not the most practical and when it gets colder there’s another jacket style that will soon take over as my go-to.

Aviator jackets are a classic option and their borg or faux fur linings make them extra cosy for late autumn and early winter. This style has got some famous fans too, including Pippa Middleton. The Princess of Wales’s sister has quite the collection of jackets and coats and her Sandro aviator from 2012 remains one of my favourites.

It wouldn’t look out of place in 2025 thanks to its timeless design which included a buckled belt and lapel collar. Pippa wore this for a day out in London in December with skinny jeans and wedge trainers and it was fastened almost to the top with the glinting silver zip.

Pippa Middleton is seen walking in London on December 07, 2012

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

The top part of the collar was a fluffy material which contrasted against the smooth leather the rest of it was made of. Textural contrast is key to giving a single-tone design or outfit more definition and Pippa’s jacket delivered this beyond doubt.

Though not quite as popular as suede right now, aviator leather jackets are a big coat trend for 2025 and you can style them in many different ways. Pippa’s was a softer, woven material which is less practical for rainy weather but exudes cosiness.

Ultimately, it’s up to you which detail is more important and whichever material you go for, treat it as you would any neutral coat or jacket. Just as you might style jeans and a blazer together to create a smart-casual outfit, an aviator and jeans is a great combination that feels slightly edgier.

A close up picture of Pippa Middleton&#039;s jacket as she is seen in London on December 07, 2012

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Like Kate, Pippa Middleton has loved skinny jeans for decades and in 2012 she wore a pair of mid-blue ones with her jacket and a lightweight black jumper. The streamlined shape of the jeans balanced the silhouette of the bulkier aviator, though wide-leg styles would be great for a relaxed look and flares are another lovely alternative.

Pippa tucked her jeans into the top of her Sandro trainers and their sporty flair tied in with her jacket. She finished off her London look with the black and tan Givenchy Amazona bag she loved back in the day and big Givenchy sunglasses.

With a few subtle updates - perhaps black ankle boots or flat trainers and a neat shoulder bag instead - I can imagine her recreating this look now. Aviators lend themselves to day-to-day outfits like this one but that doesn’t have to be the case.

Pippa Middleton is seen walking in London carrying a bag on December 07, 2012

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

If you’ve always been drawn to the style and aren’t sure how much wear you’d get out of it, you can take an aviator jacket like Pippa Middleton’s more evening-appropriate too. Instead of jeans and a jumper, you can make it into a date night outfit by wearing your jacket over a knitted dress or with tailored trousers and a shirt.

Darker colours like black, charcoal and deep brown tend to feel naturally a bit smarter so go for these if you want to maximise your outfit pairing options.

