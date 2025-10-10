Meghan Markle just made a basic blazer sultry - her chunky chain and high pony were the ultimate finishing details

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to dressing for special events but her latest red carpet look was a little different for her. Stepping out with Prince Harry in New York on 9th October to attend the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day gala, Meghan went for a dramatic all-black outfit with a statement gold necklace.

It’s a far cry from the knitwear and jeans that have been the base of most of autumn outfit ideas recently and would work so well - dare I say it so early - for party season. The Duchess opted for a sleek black blazer by Armani for the event which saw her and Harry honoured for their work to create a safer online world for families and the youth.

She wore it as a top in its own right and paired it with matching palazzo trousers, black heels and an Anine Bing Double Link Chain necklace.

(Image credit: Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Shop Black Blazers

Shop Chain Necklaces

It takes a lot of confidence to style a blazer in this way, but it’s simple to recreate a version of this look with a top underneath. If you want a similar effect with slightly more coverage, go for a black cami underneath your jacket.

Alternatively, a black shirt would also look chic, especially if it’s satin. The key to a successful black outfit is mixing different textures - and Meghan Markle did just that in New York.

Her Armani clutch bag was satin and her heels were leather. The contrast of these materials against her crisp blazer and trousers brought dimension to her ensemble. It’s easy to think of blazers and matching trousers as being too "workwear" or basic to make good occasion or date night outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

However, by styling them simply and with some glittering jewellery they instantly become more sophisticated and fashion-forward. The Duchess of Sussex tends to prefer dainty necklaces but this one was the perfect contemporary addition.

It was bold without being colourful and tied in with the gold hardware on her bag to create a cohesive, polished feel. Her brunette tresses were pulled back into a voluminous ponytail - something else we don’t see a lot from her nowadays. This ensured that the sweeping v-neckline of her blazer and the chain necklace weren’t obscured by her hair.

After all, they are the stars of the show and her hairstyle fitted with the smart but not super formal outfit. To make something like Meghan’s suit more cold weather-appropriate for a party or evening out, I’d recommend layering a black coat over the top and perhaps swapping court shoes for heeled ankle boots instead.

(Image credit: Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

This wasn’t necessary for the gala in New York and it was announced ahead of time that the Sussexes would be receiving their award at the event. They declared in a statement that “working with families and young people to prioritise safety online has been some of the most meaningful work” of their lives.

Following the World Mental Health Day Gala, Harry and Meghan won’t be immediately leaving the city for their California home. The couple will attend the Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival on 10th October where their Archewell Foundation will be co-producing a series of conversations with mental health changemakers.