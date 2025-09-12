Kate Middleton's timeless autumn go-to you probably already have in your wardrobe

The Princess of Wales has been favouring checked or tweed blazers lately and they're perfect for this weather

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Sudbury Silk Mills on September 11, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
After days of warm but rainy weather it’s finally starting to feel more like autumn in the UK and that means layering is back in a big way. There are so many coat trends for 2025 that have caught my eye already, but if you want an timeless and lighter option then it doesn’t come much more classic than the Princess of Wales’s go-to blazers.

Whilst we can still get away with jackets instead of coats, a tailored blazer brings sophistication to an outfit. The future Queen owns plenty of them and so far this season we’ve seen her go for several tweed or checked designs to complete her looks.

This includes her outfit for her visit to Sudbury Silk Mills on 11th September where Kate stepped out in a suit made from black and white Prince of Wales checked fabric.

Catherine, Princess of Wales tucks her hair behind her ear as she visits Sudbury Silk Mills on September 11, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She layered the blazer over a plain black T-shirt and added some black court shoe heels to finish off her monochrome ensemble with a chic flourish. Of course, the Princess was undertaking an official engagement and she tends to lean towards smarter or at least smart casual outfits. A blazer naturally brings a more formal edge thanks to the crisp silhouette.

To make an outfit like this more everyday-appropriate you could swap out the suit trousers for blue or black denim jeans and add a pair of trainers or loafers. A checked blazer does all the talking and yet if you go for muted tones like Kate does, it becomes far less tricky to style one than you might imagine.

Many of us will already have a checked or tweed-esque blazer in our autumn capsule wardrobe and if you don’t, I’d recommend choosing a design which has neutral shades in the pattern to maximise its versatility.

The Princess of Wales visits the Natural History Museum on September 04, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

As well as this black and white jacket, the Princess of Wales has also opted for a khaki and brown one so far this autumn. She resumed royal engagements after the summer on 4th September and wore a Ralph Lauren herringbone wool blazer for her visit to the Natural History Museum to see the newly renovated gardens.

Like her Prince of Wales checked one, this blazer was single-breasted. It fell to hip-length and she wore it unbuttoned over a plain white shirt with black streamlined trousers and brown suede loafers.

Once again, she took the same styling approach of going for neutral pieces that allowed the checked blazer to shine and not overpower her look. If you’re struggling for autumn outfit ideas right now, her latest appearances couldn’t have come at a better time inspiration-wise.

The Princess of Wales holds a box as she returns from the island of Iona on a public ferry on April 30, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Kate has shown that checked or tweed blazers are perfect for the season and can go with staples like T-shirts and shirts. Although it wasn’t autumn at the time, we saw her wear another very similar green tweed blazer earlier this year.

In April she and Prince William went to the Isles of Mull and Iona for two days and she wore another green Ralph Lauren herringbone blazer and a chocolate brown Holland Cooper herringbone blazer.

When the weather is cooler but not freezing as it often is in spring and autumn, these pieces really come into their own. As well as wearing them with jeans or trousers, you can also style them with seasonal dresses and knee high boots for a put-together evening look.

