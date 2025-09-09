Kate Middleton just revived her love for checked autumn dresses and statement collars

The Princess of Wales has added another checked dress to her collection and she wore it to a commemorative engagement

Catherine, Princess of Wales listens as she visits the National Federation of Women&#039;s Institute (WI)
(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Just as polka dot dresses are a summer staple for the Princess of Wales, checked frocks are something she wouldn’t be without in autumn/winter. Her Zara plaid dress with the pussybow neckline and matching belt immediately springs to mind when I think of autumn outfit ideas.

However, I think she might have just found a new favourite for the season - and it’s inspiring me to try out a trend I’ve never worn before. On the same day that Prince Harry paid an unexpected visit to Windsor during his UK trip to lay a wreath for Queen Elizabeth, Kate joined Prince William to commemorate the third anniversary of the late monarch’s passing.

The Waleses went to a National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) event in Sunningdale and the Queen had been a WI member for decades. For this poignant engagement, Kate wore a checked Alessandra Rich dress with an oversized collar.

Catherine, Princess of Wales waves as she leaves after a visit to the National Federation of Women&#039;s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, west of London on September 8, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

These types of collars are very on-trend and the Princess loves them, whether on a dress or her Brora blouse. Yet I’ve never been sure about how well they’d fit into my autumn capsule wardrobe. They can look a bit too twee or oversized, but Kate’s midi dress was a more understated take on it that I can get on board with.

This is perhaps only to be expected from a brand as luxurious and considered as Alessandra Rich. Although the Princess’s collar is bold, it’s not dominating the bodice of her frock and this makes it infinitely more wearable in my eyes.

It’s especially useful if you want to layer over the top of a collared dress or blouse and Kate could easily do that with this. She didn’t need to on this warm autumn day and this gave us a better glimpse at the dress’s short puffed sleeves and bejewelled buttons.

The Princess of Wales listens as she visits the WI on 8th September 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mirroring the collar, there were two peplum-style sections at the bottom of the bodice and the skirt flared out subtly at the bottom. At first glance this dress looks entirely grey but close up you can tell that it’s actually got a hint of pastel pink in the pattern.

Powdery pink is an autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025, and it brought a touch more femininity to Kate’s ensemble. The grey meant it was still very versatile and when you’re going for a patterned dress - especially one with a statement collar - neutral tones make styling it simpler.

You don’t have to worry as much about which accessories will complement it and instead the collar and print will do all the talking. The future Queen paired her dress with her Hugo Boss embossed leather pumps.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits University College London&#039;s Centre for Longitudinal Studies on October 5, 2021

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In October 2021 she wore them with her Zara checked dress for a visit to University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies. They’re clearly one her favourite footwear options when she’s wearing checked dresses and in general, her preference seems to be for a grey print.

The Princess finished off her look with diamond and white topaz stud earrings, keeping to the pared-back theme. This was respectful in light of the fact that this engagement was in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Kate’s elegant outfit didn’t detract from this and she and Prince William happily chatted with members of the WI. As reported by the BBC, the future King declared, "Three years ago my grandmother passed away, I know she was a big part of the WI and she used to talk about it a lot, so this is a huge honour for me. I can't quite believe it's three years already."

