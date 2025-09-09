Kate Middleton just revived her love for checked autumn dresses and statement collars

Just as polka dot dresses are a summer staple for the Princess of Wales, checked frocks are something she wouldn’t be without in autumn/winter. Her Zara plaid dress with the pussybow neckline and matching belt immediately springs to mind when I think of autumn outfit ideas.

However, I think she might have just found a new favourite for the season - and it’s inspiring me to try out a trend I’ve never worn before. On the same day that Prince Harry paid an unexpected visit to Windsor during his UK trip to lay a wreath for Queen Elizabeth, Kate joined Prince William to commemorate the third anniversary of the late monarch’s passing.

The Waleses went to a National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) event in Sunningdale and the Queen had been a WI member for decades. For this poignant engagement, Kate wore a checked Alessandra Rich dress with an oversized collar.

(Image credit: Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Checked Dresses

Nobody's Child Black Gingham Dress £79 at Nobody's Child With a V-neckline, notched collar and puffed sleeves, this gingham frock is a lovely one for warmer autumn days. When the weather gets colder, I'd layer this with a chunky knitted jumper or cardigan over the top and add a pair of neutral boots. Joules Check Tie Waist Midaxi Shirt Dress £79 at M&S Featuring a combination of deep navy, olive and rust in the checked print, this dress is a beautifully autumnal option with a warm light brown base tone. It falls to an elegant midaxi length which makes it great for wearing with knee high boots and has a crisp collar and a tie-waist belt. Oliver Bonas Chocolate Brown Collared Dress £82 at Oliver Bonas Chocolate brown continues to be very on-trend this autumn and it's such a wearable, warm shade that works well in the gingham pattern on this midi dress. The design consists of short puffed sleeves, a V-neckline and a statement collar with a light blue wavy trim.

Shop Accessories To Wear With Check Dresses

Jones Bootmaker Darrah Boots £130 at Jones Bootmaker These Darrah Chelsea Boots also come in black and brown leather versions, though the softness of the brown suede ones really caught my eye. They're crafted in supple leather across the upper, insole and lining. The outsole is grippy and the sides have classic elasticated side panels. M&S Suede Block Heel Ankle Boots £66 at M&S These suede ankle boots are a versatile addition to your autumn/winter footwear collection. They have a sturdy mid-height block heel and a contemporary square toe. A zip fastening on the side makes them easy to put on and take off. Comfortview Milan Knee High Boot £63.27 at Nordstrom Made from faux leather, these knee high boots would look so pretty with a range of different autumn dresses, including checked designs. They have a flexible, skid-resistant outsole and padded insole for comfort.

These types of collars are very on-trend and the Princess loves them, whether on a dress or her Brora blouse. Yet I’ve never been sure about how well they’d fit into my autumn capsule wardrobe. They can look a bit too twee or oversized, but Kate’s midi dress was a more understated take on it that I can get on board with.

This is perhaps only to be expected from a brand as luxurious and considered as Alessandra Rich. Although the Princess’s collar is bold, it’s not dominating the bodice of her frock and this makes it infinitely more wearable in my eyes.

It’s especially useful if you want to layer over the top of a collared dress or blouse and Kate could easily do that with this. She didn’t need to on this warm autumn day and this gave us a better glimpse at the dress’s short puffed sleeves and bejewelled buttons.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mirroring the collar, there were two peplum-style sections at the bottom of the bodice and the skirt flared out subtly at the bottom. At first glance this dress looks entirely grey but close up you can tell that it’s actually got a hint of pastel pink in the pattern.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Powdery pink is an autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025, and it brought a touch more femininity to Kate’s ensemble. The grey meant it was still very versatile and when you’re going for a patterned dress - especially one with a statement collar - neutral tones make styling it simpler.

You don’t have to worry as much about which accessories will complement it and instead the collar and print will do all the talking. The future Queen paired her dress with her Hugo Boss embossed leather pumps.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In October 2021 she wore them with her Zara checked dress for a visit to University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies. They’re clearly one her favourite footwear options when she’s wearing checked dresses and in general, her preference seems to be for a grey print.

The Princess finished off her look with diamond and white topaz stud earrings, keeping to the pared-back theme. This was respectful in light of the fact that this engagement was in memory of Queen Elizabeth.

Kate’s elegant outfit didn’t detract from this and she and Prince William happily chatted with members of the WI. As reported by the BBC, the future King declared, "Three years ago my grandmother passed away, I know she was a big part of the WI and she used to talk about it a lot, so this is a huge honour for me. I can't quite believe it's three years already."