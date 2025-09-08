Prince Harry makes unexpected appearance as he pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first day of UK visit

The Duke of Sussex is back in the UK and after landing back this side of the Atlantic he made an unexpected stop-off at Windsor Castle. The King’s youngest son made the trip, as per Sky News, in order to lay a wreath and pay his respects to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry’s return comes on the third anniversary of the Queen’s death and despite his busy schedule and the long flight from California, he wasn’t about to let this go unmarked. It’s said that he took the flowers to St George’s Chapel where Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest in September 2022 alongside her beloved "strength and stay" Prince Philip.

Her funeral service was the last time the Duke of Sussex was in the UK with Duchess Meghan as the couple joined the rest of the Royal Family in mourning Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This September trip comes five months after Prince Harry last visited the country solo, when he attended a Court of Appeal hearing in his case over his taxpayer-funded protection being removed. Ever since it was confirmed that he’d be flying over for the WellChild Awards on 8th September and for a charity event the next day, rumours have circulated that he could possibly meet with King Charles during his trip.

If this does indeed happen, then it’s been suggested Prince Harry could have a "huge mountain to overcome" to achieve a father-son reconciliation. Whether or not a meeting takes place, the possibility of one has at least been widely speculated.

What many people didn’t see coming was the Duke’s thoughtful tribute to his grandmother. Even after he opened up about the challenges of royal life in multiple interviews, he only ever spoke with admiration about Queen Elizabeth.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

He and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet after her childhood nickname and he was one of the royals who shared a personal statement following the Queen’s death.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Prince Harry wrote.

He later thanked Queen Elizabeth for her "commitment to service", her "sound advice" and her "infectious smile". The Duke added, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

I think his decision to lay the wreath at Windsor Castle - and to do so privately - shows how much he still treasures his memories of his “Granny”.

(Image credit: Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She could be seen to represent the positive side of the Royal Family in his mind - the dedication, the love, the wisdom and the humour.

Prince Harry’s unexpected visit might also be a sign that he’s looking back, not just because of the anniversary of her passing, but in general. Back in May, he expressly told the BBC in an interview that he “would love reconciliation” with the royals.

"There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," he said.

Having already made one stop-off during his UK trip to honour Queen Elizabeth, who knows if some royal meetings could be fitted into his busy schedule before he flies back to the US.