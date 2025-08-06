Kate Middleton's block heel slingbacks are a summer holiday shoe you'll bring out time and time again

The Princess of Wales is something of a heels connoisseur and is rarely seen in public in flats, though there are times where even she reaches for a stiletto alternative. Sometimes, an occasion has called for something comfier, lower and, of course, chic.

Although Kate wears wedges a lot in the summer, she also loves a slingback and she packed a classic pair of Russell & Bromley slingback block heels for a trip to the Caribbean in 2022. She and Prince William undertook a week-long Platinum Jubilee Tour and the Princess stepped out in these shoes in Trench Town in Jamaica.

This is considered the birthplace of reggae music and although part of their visit was music-focused, they kicked off with a visit to a football pitch. Walking on grass in stilettos is no easy feat, but it was a breeze for Kate in her slingbacks.

Lined with durable leather, the Russell & Bromley Impulse shoes had mid-height stacked block heels that were chunky enough to provide plenty of stability for the Princess. The slingback strap was fastened securely around her heel with a subtle silver buckle.

So many of us gravitate towards footbed sandals like the Birkenstock Arizonas in the summer as we want maximum support and comfort. However, for times when you want to dress up a little more on holiday or for date nights, something like Kate’s slingbacks is a brilliant option.

Block heels feel more low-key than high stilettos, yet they give you a lovely amount of elevation and bring a sophisticated edge to an outfit. Slingback straps help with this too as this design is very elegant and definitely falls into the category of "shoes" rather than "sandals".

The Princess of Wales’s shoes still had a summery edge thanks to the fabric, as they were made from natural-toned raffia. If you want to wear your slingbacks well into autumn, I’d advise sticking to more classic materials like leather or suede, which will still add some textural contrast.

Equally, as with any shoes, the more neutral you go colour-wise, the simpler it is to incorporate your slingback block heels into a variety of different outfits. This is particularly important when you’re weighing up footwear options to take on holiday and don’t want to take up a lot of space with multiple pairs of shoes.

The future Queen’s slingbacks would work day or night and she wore them with a vibrant sundress in Jamaica. It’s thought that it could’ve been a vintage piece she had customised and it boasted a square neckline, flared skirt and a striking red, yellow and teal pattern.

Her raffia shoes and pearl drop earrings could be mixed and matched with any number of different summer dresses or tailored co-ords and their minimalism allowed the print and colours of her frock to take centre stage. She added a gold bangle for a touch more glamour and left her brunette tresses casual and straight.

This was a breezy and beautiful ensemble for her day in Trench Town, where she played the drums at the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum and met Jamaica’s Bobsleigh Team and young local footballers. The next time you want to step up your summer shoe game without reaching for heels, it’s definitely worth considering slingback block heels as an alternative.