Kate Middleton's blackcurrant sorbet knit was a mood-boosting jumper and this 2025 Boden alternative is on my winter wish-list

There’s no denying that neutral colours are the most wearable, but vibrant shades also deserve a place in our wardrobe. They brighten up a dreary, cold day and no-one knows this better than the Princess of Wales. She loves stepping out in vibrant outfits and her collection of colourful wool and cashmere jumpers included a particularly pretty Hobbs number.

Kate has a lot of pieces from this British clothing brand and in November 2021 she styled their Lara knit with a matching coat for a visit to Nower Hill High School. Just the jumper was enough to banish winter blues and was pink with reddish-purple undertones.

These hues are big autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 and I’ve come across a jumper very like Kate’s from another of her go-to shops, Boden. The £139/$199 Polly Roll Neck is made from merino wool which is fine, breathable and warm.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Pink Jumpers Like Kate's

Our Pick Boden Polly Merino Roll Neck Jumper £139/$199 at Boden This jumper comes in a few different colours but this one is such a striking option and very similar to Kate's 2021 knit. It's spun from pure merino wool and has a cosy, oversized fit that makes it extra snuggly. Pair with everything from jeans to a satin skirt depending on how dressy you want to look. Vince Camuto Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater £35.76/$45.99 (Was £53.65/$69) at Nordstrom This affordable jumper is a great option if you want to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe and has ribbed detailing and a classic crew neckline. The exposed seam detail running down the front makes it a little different and it has relaxed, dropped shoulders. M&S Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper £35 at M&S I own a past season version of this pink merino wool jumper and I wear it surprisingly often with everything from black velvet trousers to jeans. Ribbed detailing adds a polished edge and it's lightweight enough to tuck seamlessly into other items.

Shop More of Kate's Knits

Hobbs Lara Merino Roll Neck Jumper £79/$175 at Hobbs The Lara Merino Roll Neck Jumper is the exact style worn by the Princess of Wales in 2021 and 2023 and sadly they don't make the same pink tone at the moment. However, this deep burgundy is a new season offering and it would be beautiful worn with black trousers or blue jeans. GAP Red Cashsoft Cable-Knit Jumper £50/$63 (Was $79.95) at GAP The Princess of Wales owns a red cable-knit jumper from GAP and we saw a glimpse of it in a video shared back in 2020. Hers was a roll neck, but this new season style is equally vibrant and gorgeously textured. It's slightly cropped and oversized and if you want a full knitted set, there are trousers to match. Holland Cooper Fairisle Knitted Jumper £179 at Redpost Featuring a super high roll neck and longer length, this jumper looks wonderful paired with jeans or leggings. It's made from an extra soft yarn and has a traditional Fair Isle design and the iconic Holland Cooper gold hardware on both the cuffs and shoulders.

This is a great combination as it’ll keep you cosy but isn’t too weighty to wear or likely to make you overheat. Like the Princess of Wales’s jumper, it’s that sumptuous blackcurrant sorbet colour that falls between red, pink and purple and the shade is even called "Sorbet Pink".

Yes, it’s vivid, but it’s far easier to style than you might imagine. Balance out bright colours with neutrals and your outfits will feel sophisticated as well as making a statement. Although Kate coordinated her Hobbs Tilda coat and her jumper, the rest of her 2021 look was navy blue.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her tailored trousers were simple and so were her classic suede court shoes. She allowed the pink to be the focus and didn’t overwhelm it with her other clothing. To take things down another notch, I’d advise going for a black, camel or navy coat if you’re planning on wearing bold knitwear.

The future Queen’s jumper and the Boden alternative both have snuggly roll necks, though crew-necklines look just as good and are a little less bulky depending on what the rest of your outfit is. We don’t often see her in pink compared to colours like blue or red, and deep fuchsia makes a lovely change from jewel tones for autumn/winter.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s not strictly seasonal so can be worn well into spring and feels fun and feminine. Once you’ve found a favourite style pairing for a pink jumper you can also return to this, taking the hassle out of getting dressed.

The Princess of Wales clearly loves navy with her Hobbs knit and coat and so wore them with different navy trousers and navy block heels when she visited Windsor Foodshare. If jeans and a blazer are your staples, go for these alongside a statement jumper instead - it all depends on what you feel most comfortable and confident in.