Kate Middleton’s beachy blue dress, flat espadrilles and statement earrings make a stunning outfit for at home and abroad

It’s rare that we see the Princess of Wales at the beach and on the occasions we have, it’s been for an official engagement. However, whilst fans will probably never see Kate in full-on holiday attire, her outfit for a visit to Hopkins in Belize back in 2022 still gives plenty of inspiration if you’re at a loss for what to wear in the heat.

The future Queen embraced vibrant colours, comfy smocking and statement earrings and this is still one of her most fun and relaxed outfits. The coastal village of Hopkins is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community and her outfit had to tick a lot of boxes for a busy day there.

It had to be comfortable, light enough for the hot weather and suitable for dancing - as Kate joyfully did at a traditional Garifuna festival. The best summer dresses have similar requirements and her electric blue Tory Burch frock was perfect.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Blue is very much a colour comfort zone for the Princess and she sets a great example to follow. If you have a shade that you love and you get a lot of wear out, don’t feel you can’t pick up more pieces in this colour as you know how well they will fit in with your style.

Kate’s dress was made of breathable cotton and the shirring across the bodice was mirrored in the cuffs of the puff sleeves. You find this on many designs in the summer and I personally love it as it not only means you get a streamlined fit, but it’s also stretchy and comfortable.

The botanical pattern featured red flowers and pale green leaves, breaking up the blue. The print wasn’t regimented or dainty, giving it a relaxed and bold feel compared to some floral dresses. It fell to just below the knee and had a tiered skirt for extra shaping.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Together with the print, this silhouette made the senior royal’s dress seem more casual and she added to this with her footwear. Kate wears wedges all summer long and she went to Hopkins wearing a Stuart Weizman pair, though when she was walking on the beach she swapped into white Stella McCartney raffia espadrille flats.

Many people will have espadrilles in their summer capsule wardrobe already and flat styles are perfect for holidays and day-to-day wear in the heat. Kate’s shoes had a gold chain on one creating the appearance of a dainty anklet.

This is removable but in another signal that her style was switched-up, she left it on. The neutral tone of her flats balanced the brightness of the Princess of Wales’s dress and I’d recommend going for something similarly subtle if you’re wearing something patterned, vibrant or both.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When it came to her jewellery, though, the Princess took a bolder approach and this worked well as her Sézane raffia beaded earrings were a smaller part of her overall outfit. Although plenty of Kate’s royal earrings could be classed as statement, she tends to prefer simpler everyday earrings.

These were playful and her style is a great reminder that more unique earrings deserve a place in your collection. She wore them throughout her and Prince William’s time in Hopkins and the future King later posted a message on Instagram reflecting on what they’d experienced.

“In our short time here, Catherine and I have been lucky enough to witness some of the extraordinary biodiversity that you so lovingly nurture here in your jungles and your reefs,” he declared. "Alongside this environmental diversity, yesterday we also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity - from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming. And yes, you even got us dancing!"