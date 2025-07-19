Kate Middleton’s beachy blue dress, flat espadrilles and statement earrings make a stunning outfit for at home and abroad

The Princess of Wales turned up the brightness and the boldness on her signature style with a striking look in Belize in 2022

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a visit to Hopkins in Belize, wearing blue statement earrings and a patterned dress
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
It’s rare that we see the Princess of Wales at the beach and on the occasions we have, it’s been for an official engagement. However, whilst fans will probably never see Kate in full-on holiday attire, her outfit for a visit to Hopkins in Belize back in 2022 still gives plenty of inspiration if you’re at a loss for what to wear in the heat.

The future Queen embraced vibrant colours, comfy smocking and statement earrings and this is still one of her most fun and relaxed outfits. The coastal village of Hopkins is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community and her outfit had to tick a lot of boxes for a busy day there.

It had to be comfortable, light enough for the hot weather and suitable for dancing - as Kate joyfully did at a traditional Garifuna festival. The best summer dresses have similar requirements and her electric blue Tory Burch frock was perfect.

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs on the beach after a Garifuna Festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022 in Hopkins, Belize

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Boden Ponte Puff Sleeve Tea Dress
Boden Ponte Puff Sleeve Tea Dress

Classic and elegant, this tea dress has pops of pink and pale green on the electric blue background. It's designed to skim over the body with a streamlined shape and falls to mid-calf level. The puff sleeves feel very feminine and it has a V-neckline.

Boden Bethany Smocked Midi Dress
Boden Bethany Smocked Midi Dress

There's smocking galore on this jersey midi dress, with this comfy detail on the front and back of the bodice and around the sleeve cuffs. There are handy side seam pockets and it has a striking pattern of blue, pink and green flowers running all over it.

Whistles Brushed Stroke Midi Dress
Whistles Blue Brushstroke Midi Dress

Available in regular and petite versions, this midi dress would make a great wedding guest outfit. It has a shirred panel and the short sleeves have adjustable drawstrings. There's a discreet side zip fastening and has a vibrant blue and white brushstroke print.

Blue is very much a colour comfort zone for the Princess and she sets a great example to follow. If you have a shade that you love and you get a lot of wear out, don’t feel you can’t pick up more pieces in this colour as you know how well they will fit in with your style.

Kate’s dress was made of breathable cotton and the shirring across the bodice was mirrored in the cuffs of the puff sleeves. You find this on many designs in the summer and I personally love it as it not only means you get a streamlined fit, but it’s also stretchy and comfortable.

The botanical pattern featured red flowers and pale green leaves, breaking up the blue. The print wasn’t regimented or dainty, giving it a relaxed and bold feel compared to some floral dresses. It fell to just below the knee and had a tiered skirt for extra shaping.

Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs and puts her hand to her chest as she walks on the beach in Hopkins in Belize, on March 20, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

TOMS Alpargata Rope Espadrilles
TOMS Alpargata Rope 2.0 Espadrilles

Made with a recycled cotton upper, these TOMS rope espadrilles are about as classic as it gets - and they're also in the sale. They have rubber outsoles and the white versions are just as neutral as Kate's Stella McCartney shoes, though there are plenty of other colours too.

Phase Eight Blue Tassel Earrings
Phase Eight Blue Tassel Earrings

Add a contemporary twist to your summer outfits with these vibrant cobalt-blue earrings. The tassel detailing would work especially well with beachy looks on holiday. These aren't an everyday piece, but they're not supposed to be and they'll bring an instant sense of fun to a look.

TOMS Valencia Platform Espadrilles
TOMS Valencia Platform Espadrilles

The Duchess of Edinburgh owns these white TOMS espadrilles and they add a good amount of elevation thanks to the flatform design, but without you reaching for heels. They have removeable insoles and padded heels.

Together with the print, this silhouette made the senior royal’s dress seem more casual and she added to this with her footwear. Kate wears wedges all summer long and she went to Hopkins wearing a Stuart Weizman pair, though when she was walking on the beach she swapped into white Stella McCartney raffia espadrille flats.

Many people will have espadrilles in their summer capsule wardrobe already and flat styles are perfect for holidays and day-to-day wear in the heat. Kate’s shoes had a gold chain on one creating the appearance of a dainty anklet.

This is removable but in another signal that her style was switched-up, she left it on. The neutral tone of her flats balanced the brightness of the Princess of Wales’s dress and I’d recommend going for something similarly subtle if you’re wearing something patterned, vibrant or both.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she visits Hopkins in Belize on March 20, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When it came to her jewellery, though, the Princess took a bolder approach and this worked well as her Sézane raffia beaded earrings were a smaller part of her overall outfit. Although plenty of Kate’s royal earrings could be classed as statement, she tends to prefer simpler everyday earrings.

These were playful and her style is a great reminder that more unique earrings deserve a place in your collection. She wore them throughout her and Prince William’s time in Hopkins and the future King later posted a message on Instagram reflecting on what they’d experienced.

“In our short time here, Catherine and I have been lucky enough to witness some of the extraordinary biodiversity that you so lovingly nurture here in your jungles and your reefs,” he declared. "Alongside this environmental diversity, yesterday we also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity - from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming. And yes, you even got us dancing!"

