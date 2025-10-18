The unconventional colour combination Duchess Sophie swears by has me converted
The Duchess of Edinburgh has worn berry and green together for a long time and there are key steps she takes to balance them
There are some colours that we all know go together, like black and white and camel and navy. Others are a more unusual and the Duchess of Edinburgh has got a favourite combination for the colder months that you might not have considered before.
It doesn’t feature any current autumn/winter fashion colour trends but nods to the season all the same. Not everyone will have noticed given just how many outfits she’s been photographed in, but Sophie loves wearing berry tones and green together.
At first it sounds like quite the colour clash and yet the way the Duchess styles these two shades has opened my eyes to how beautiful this unconventional pairing can be. It’s something different for the season and she’s mastered how to make it more wearable for everyday.
Mostly when Duchess Sophie steps out in berry and green she sticks to the same formula of a purple jumper and green trousers or skirts. The shades vary slightly, but I think this is a clever approach as the darker blackberry hue of her knitwear is more muted.
It almost acts as a neutral compared to the olive and emerald green and makes her trousers the focus. This means that whilst the two shades are bold, they’re in balance and aren’t overpowering each other, with one more at the forefront.
The knitted texture of Sophie’s jumpers also helps to soften the contrast too. If you’re looking to embrace more colour with your autumn outfit ideas, it’s also worth noting the Duchess of Edinburgh’s other key styling element: a pale neutral coat.
It’s telling that she sticks to off-white or grey outerwear and we saw this back in January when she visited The Company Shop community hub in London. On this occasion the senior royal wore a leaf-green skirt by Alberta Ferretti with a berry-toned Whistles jumper and an ecru maxi coat.
Her boots were also a purple-burgundy shade to coordinate with her knitwear and the coat lifted the colour palette of the entire ensemble. It broke up the berry and green and yet because it was neutral it complemented both pieces.
In November 2022 Duchess Sophie did the same thing at ZSL London Zoo. Her grey coat was long and worn open to give a glimpse of her top and trousers. You could recreate the Duchess’s unconventional colour combination with a tan suede jacket or blazer too - it just needs to be paler than the rest of your outfit to get the "Sophie effect".
Duchess Sophie has also gone for a shorter coat before and her olive flares from her engagement at Vauxhall City Farm in 2022 are one of my favourite green trousers she owns. They draped over her tan leather ankle boots and the collarless coat was boxy and contemporary, with just the cuffs of her purple jumper visible.
If you like the idea of trying out berry and green together, it can be done even more minimally too. The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham Pub Bombings in November 2024 wearing a khaki coat with berry leather gloves.
Accessories can be a low-key and affordable way to introduce different colours and gloves, boots and handbags are all great options to start out with Duchess Sophie’s tried and tested colours.
