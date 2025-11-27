Tired of winter boots? Duchess Sophie's versatile Puma trainers are the cheapest I've seen them

The Duchess of Edinburgh is just as much of a fan of knee-high boots and sturdy ankle boots this time of year as we all are, but trainers should also feature in a winter capsule wardrobe. They’re great when you want all the comfort and Sophie’s classic white Puma trainers are currently the lowest price I’ve seen in a long time.

She proved the Carina trainers are as practical as they are stylish when she wore them to play a game of Badminton at the All England Badminton Championships in 2024. As royal-approved shoes go, these are far more affordable than most of the pairs we see her wear and they’re now just £21.75, down from £52.70 at Amazon.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Sophie's Puma Trainers and More On-Sale Pairs

This is a hefty 59% saving and who can argue with that as we look ahead to Christmas? Sophie’s Carinas are white and have a tennis shoe-inspired design that’s sleeker and chicer than most workout trainers. They’re made with a premium leather upper, rubber sole and a cushioned footbed for extra functionality.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made full use of this as she showed off her skills on the badminton court in Birmingham, though these Puma trainers didn’t look specifically "sporty" when styled with her checked wide-leg trousers and navy jumper.

I personally love wearing my best white trainers with smarter items like Sophie did, as it is a clever way of getting more wear out of tailored staples in relaxed settings. Just like jeans and a blazer, trainers and trousers strike a perfect smart-casual balance.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh isn’t spotted out in public wearing trainers at all, which just goes to show how much she loves her Puma pair. They give a subtle amount of elevation thanks to the sole, which is slightly thicker than the one on the Princess of Wales’s beloved Supergas.

"Whilst Kate's white trainer of choice is the Superga plimsolls, Sophie loves the slightly chunkier Carina style by PUMA," says woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Cara Delevingne is a fan too, and they're the kind of trainers that will work with everything in your wardrobe, making them worth every penny."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If you’ve been looking around for a new pair of trainers now is one of the best times of year to consider pressing that ‘purchase’ button for the simple reason that sales are everywhere. Finding the products you want in amongst all of this isn’t always easy, though Duchess Sophie’s Puma Carinas are one of those pieces that can easily slot into your wardrobe.

Plenty of other similar styles from the brand are discounted right now too, as are loads of other white trainers if you perhaps want something daintier like Catherine’s plimsolls, or even chunkier to give you great grip in winter’s unpredictable weather.

Black and white trainers or colourful designs are also very popular right now, but I think the Duchess of Edinburgh’s choice of plain white is the most versatile and understated.