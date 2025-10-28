Carole Middleton’s ruffled maxi proved why we should never underestimate the glamour of a plain black dress
She paired this fabulous frock with layered gold necklaces back in 2013 after wearing it first to the Waleses' wedding reception
We’re used to seeing Carole Middleton in elegant midi dresses for outings to Wimbledon and Ascot, or else in jeans and smart jackets. However, there are occasions that call for formal attire and when she does eveningwear, she does it in style.
Like all of her outfits, the Princess of Wales’s party looks are timeless and with the festive period edging nearer I’ve found myself looking back for inspiration. After all, who doesn’t want to have their go-to outfit hanging ready in their wardrobe ahead of party season?
Carole probably has a vast selection of dresses to choose from but one piece from the past really stands out. In 2013 she wore a black maxi dress to the British Red Cross Ambassadors Gala fundraiser in London and paired it with glimmering gold necklaces.
This frock is particularly significant as it’s the same one Carole Middleton wore to Prince William and Kate’s wedding reception, though only a few pictures of her from the event publicly exist. We got a better look at it when she attended the gala and it had a wrap V-neckline and feminine angel sleeves that draped gracefully downwards.
The flowy sleeves mirrored the ruffled tiered skirt and although I love a flattering jumpsuit, the voluminous sweep of a long dress always feels so glamorous. It’s hard to make out in photos from the event but the ruffles ran down the front from the bottom of the wrap bodice.
Whether you’re styling a floor-length dress like Carole’s or jeans and a blazer, monochrome outfits can easily look one-dimensional and textural contrast is key to avoiding this. Her frock had so much movement and variety in the design thanks to the pleated ruffles that it was so striking.
However, if your favourite little black dress is plainer, consider switching things up with your outerwear or accessories. Velvet, satin, knitted or leather bags, shoes or jackets are all easy ways to add more texture to a one-colour look.
Jewellery also breaks things up and the Princess of Wales’s mum wore two different necklaces with her dress. The V-neckline of her dress framed the daintier one, which looked like a Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace in white and gold.
The longer one was bolder and fell to her waist with a heart-shaped pendant. You don’t have to splash out on really luxurious pieces as affordable jewellery works just as well against a black dress to add some sparkle and interest.
If you do want to follow her example and layer two necklaces together, though, I’d recommend going for different lengths like Carole did. It just makes each one stand out more and means you don’t have to worry about them getting tangled quite as much.
She finished off her outfit at the British Red Cross Ambassadors Gala with a black clutch bag and wore her brunette hair in a half-up, half-down style which we don’t often see her do nowadays. At the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding reception she went for a full up-do accessorised with a pearl hairpin instead.
Both looks were stunning and the maxi dress was the star of the show. Maxi dresses in general are very elegant but if you prefer shorter hemlines, a midi length frock or skirt has a similar feel.
