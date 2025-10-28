Carole Middleton’s ruffled maxi proved why we should never underestimate the glamour of a plain black dress

We’re used to seeing Carole Middleton in elegant midi dresses for outings to Wimbledon and Ascot, or else in jeans and smart jackets. However, there are occasions that call for formal attire and when she does eveningwear, she does it in style.

Like all of her outfits, the Princess of Wales’s party looks are timeless and with the festive period edging nearer I’ve found myself looking back for inspiration. After all, who doesn’t want to have their go-to outfit hanging ready in their wardrobe ahead of party season?

Carole probably has a vast selection of dresses to choose from but one piece from the past really stands out. In 2013 she wore a black maxi dress to the British Red Cross Ambassadors Gala fundraiser in London and paired it with glimmering gold necklaces.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Black Party Dresses

Phase Eight Holly Velvet Star Wrap Maxi Dress £119/$199 (Was £159/$285) at Phase Eight With a beautiful wrap design, long length and fluttery sleeves, this velvet frock from Phase Eight is a gorgeous option for party season. The star embellishments running all over the fabric make it stand out and feel extra special. All it needs is some black shoes and jewellery to finish off the look. Nobody's Child Black Frill Sleeve Lola Midi Dress £89/$170 at Nobody's Child This dress is shorter than Carole's, but has the same sense of sophistication. It's gold a high rounded neckline and ruffles on the short sleeves for a touch of texture and detail. The back dips into a modest V shape and because the design is so timeless you can have fun with your accessories. H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £19.99/$24.99 at H&M Falling to calf-length, this fitted one-shoulder dress is made from stretch jersey with gathered seams to create a draped effect. It features an asymmetric neckline and long sleeves and is an affordable option for party season as well as more low-key occasions.

Shop Accessories

Missoma Molten Snow Twisted Pendant Necklace £145/$228 at Missoma Missoma is a jewellery brand loved by the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh and this new-in gold-plated necklace is so beautiful. It would make a very special gift or treat for yourself and is understated enough to wear everyday as well as for special events. Wear on it's on or layer with another necklace. By Adina Eden Pave Initial Clover Necklace £33.99/$44 (Was £67.98/$88) at Nordstrom Made from gold-plated brass, this necklace is an affordable way to add some extra glamour to your outfits. The pendant features clear cubic zirconia stones arranged around a mother of pearl gemstone in a four-leaf clover design. It's available to be personalised with a different letter for your initial. Zara Embossed Minaudiere Bag £49.99/$79.90 at Zara It's worth having a black clutch in your collection and this one has a structured box bag shape with a sparkling gold-toned handle. If you want the option of wearing it crossbody, you'll be pleased to know it comes with a chain strap too.

This frock is particularly significant as it’s the same one Carole Middleton wore to Prince William and Kate’s wedding reception, though only a few pictures of her from the event publicly exist. We got a better look at it when she attended the gala and it had a wrap V-neckline and feminine angel sleeves that draped gracefully downwards.

The flowy sleeves mirrored the ruffled tiered skirt and although I love a flattering jumpsuit, the voluminous sweep of a long dress always feels so glamorous. It’s hard to make out in photos from the event but the ruffles ran down the front from the bottom of the wrap bodice.

Whether you’re styling a floor-length dress like Carole’s or jeans and a blazer, monochrome outfits can easily look one-dimensional and textural contrast is key to avoiding this. Her frock had so much movement and variety in the design thanks to the pleated ruffles that it was so striking.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

However, if your favourite little black dress is plainer, consider switching things up with your outerwear or accessories. Velvet, satin, knitted or leather bags, shoes or jackets are all easy ways to add more texture to a one-colour look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jewellery also breaks things up and the Princess of Wales’s mum wore two different necklaces with her dress. The V-neckline of her dress framed the daintier one, which looked like a Cleef & Arpels Alhambra necklace in white and gold.

The longer one was bolder and fell to her waist with a heart-shaped pendant. You don’t have to splash out on really luxurious pieces as affordable jewellery works just as well against a black dress to add some sparkle and interest.

(Image credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Alamy)

If you do want to follow her example and layer two necklaces together, though, I’d recommend going for different lengths like Carole did. It just makes each one stand out more and means you don’t have to worry about them getting tangled quite as much.

She finished off her outfit at the British Red Cross Ambassadors Gala with a black clutch bag and wore her brunette hair in a half-up, half-down style which we don’t often see her do nowadays. At the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding reception she went for a full up-do accessorised with a pearl hairpin instead.

Both looks were stunning and the maxi dress was the star of the show. Maxi dresses in general are very elegant but if you prefer shorter hemlines, a midi length frock or skirt has a similar feel.