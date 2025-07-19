Not just for weddings or the races: the most stylish hats ever spotted on the red carpet

"Without hats there is no civilisation" - Christian Dior. It's an accessory that some people love, others are less sure about.

We've seen the best royal hats at the likes of Royal Ascot or Trooping the Colour. But hats don't always have to be reserved for these very specific occasions.

In fact, many of our favourite celebrities have had some memorable hat moments, whether it's adding flair to a Met Gala look or pulling together an outfit on the red carpet. We look back at our favourites from across the years.

The best celebrity hats and stylish moments on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez's modern cowboy look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, always one of the most fashionable figures walking the red carpet, brought a modern flair to an old theme at the 2021 Met Gala.

For the theme - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - JLo turned the old west on its head, serving a sense of couture cowboy in custom Ralph Lauren, complemented with a chic hat that featured a flat brim and had a dramatic width all the way around. The end result was a sculptural, high-fashion twist on a classic cowboy hat.

Demi Moore channels classic Jackie O

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore has been a style and beauty icon for decades, and in 2024, the star paid homage to a style icon from America's past - First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Dressing perfectly on theme for the show she was promoting, Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Demi's chic and contemporary look was made up of a monochrome, all-black outfit perfectly accessorised with a vintage pillbox-style hat.

A favourite of Jackie O's, Demi perfectly added drama to the hat by adding a subtle lace veil.

Shania Twain brings back a trademark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Shania Twain proved why she's still the reigning queen of country-pop in 2022.

The timeless icon brought a touch of glamour with her plunging black velvet Monsoori gown, featuring a voluminous train, but she paid homage to her country roots with a leopard-print cowboy hat which she matched with her thigh-high leopard print boots.

Meryl Streep's perfect summertime style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Screen legend Meryl Streep brought effortless cool to the Cannes Film Festival, dressing for the heat in a crisp, chic white crepe pantsuit by Michael Kors.

Keeping the summer vibes strong, the Devil Wears Prada star paired her white suit with a blue and white striped shirt and a wide-brimmed straw fedora.

A strong blend of casual and formal, Meryl makes the case for adding a fedora to the summer capsule wardrobe.

Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ok, we’re cheating, this one wasn’t a red carpet look. But it was the hat that had the internet confused and amused in equal measure when Sarah Jessica Parker and co returned for season three of And Just Like That.

SJP's Carrie Bradshaw decided to wear this oversized checked brown and khaki hat from the milliner Maryam Keyhani for a short stroll around the streets of Manhattan. Do we imagine this is a hat most people could pull of day to day? No. Do we love Carrie for continuing to make bold choices? Of course.

Diane Keaton's trademark bowler hats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Keaton is one of the stars who has created a signature look that is so distinctly her, and her hats play a huge part in her distinctive style.

For the premiere of her movie, Mack & Rita, the Oscar winner wore an all-black look that consisted of a black turtleneck and a black pleated midi skirt paired with an oversize black leather waist belt and Mary Jane platforms.

She finished her classic look with a subtly oversized black top bowler hat with a thin, wide rim. Not quite a top hat, not quite a traditional bowler, Diane's unique hat was more of a structural, statement maker.

Anya Taylor-Joy's statement sun hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, glamorous film star Anya Taylor-Joy shut down the Cannes Film Festival red carpet thanks to her unmissable and unforgettable oversized sun hat.

The Mad Max: Furiosa star wore a summery, strapless orange dress, but all eyes were on the gargantuan Jacquemus La Bomba straw hat that exuded ultimate movie star drama.

Nicole Kidman keeps it casual

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, we've seen Nicole Kidman's best looks cover everything from avant-garde statement making outfits to all-out Hollywood glamour. But in 2002, while attending the 2002 Sundance Film Festival, Nicole proved just how happy she was to scale things back and just focus on the work.

Dressed casually in a jacket and a thin scarf, Nicole's beige flat cap helped tie the whole look together. The mix of casual pieces together looked intentional, and almost academic.

Madonna channels Evita

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1996, Madonna switched up her style as she embodied the role of Eva Peron.

The Queen of Pop won a Golden Globe for her role in Evita, and the press tour around the movie saw her dress on theme. With one memorable look, Madonna wore a vibrant, elaborate Givenchy ensemble paired with a matching red velvet veiled fascinator hat made by British milliner Stephen Jones.

Pamela Anderson thinks pink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Last Showgirl actress Pamela Anderson has had something of a renaissance, taking on award-nominated roles and rocking a makeup-free face on the red carpets. But back in the 1990s, Pamela was still at her big, bold best.

The Baywatch star had one of her most iconic moments at the 1999 VMAs, wearing an oversized, fluffy pink hat in a fake fur fabric designed by Ivy Supersonic.

Isabelle Huppert's modern French style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert brought a touch of French glamour to the shores of Italy at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

The Mrs Harris Goes to Paris actress stunned in a beaded, embellished Armani Privé gown that she paired with a chic beret in a matching tone and fabric.

Instead of going the route of slanting the beret, Isabelle centred it, allowing her chic, blunt bob to tumble out on either side evenly, for a symmetrical, glamorous look.

Elle Fanning exudes vintage glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning oozed Old Hollywood glamour in a dreamy Dior ensemble. The actress wore a full skirt, ruffled blouse, and a wide-brim hat that felt like a window into a bygone era.

The retro glamour of the look and the elegant, throwback style of the hat weren't a coincidence. Reports suggested that Elle's look was based on Christian Dior's famous 'New Look,' which revolutionised the industry in the 1940s.

Cher's sequinned hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher has never been one to stick to the rules of conventions, and that even applies to her choice of headwear.

The Oscar-winning icon put her own flair on the classic style of a beret when she wore an oversized, fully sequinned black beret to a film premiere.

Mixing the sequin hat with a leather, studded jacket, Cher's outfit had enough variety in texture to look cool and not costume-y.

Christina Hendricks keeps it classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Buccaneers actress Christina Hendricks offered a masterclass in how a hat can change the feel and vibe of a simple outfit with minimal effort.

By keeping her style monochromatic, Christina Hendrick's sophisticated, long-sleeved dress suddenly felt elevated and retro thanks to the pairing of her chic black beret and 1950's style waves.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remember bucket hats? Of course you do. A divisive style that was everywhere in the 1990s, the hat has come back in style in recent years. So, should you want to try and wear one, we suggest taking a leaf out of Salma Hayek's book.

The glamorous star made the tricky trend look so easy to pull off as she went matchy-matchy, pairing a lavender bucket hat with floral appliques with a co-ordinated dress.

Kerry Washington at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2025 Met Gala, Scandal star Kerry Washington wore a custom SIMKHAI outfit, featuring a cream blazer and matching skirt.

Adding a touch of drama to the chic ensemble, Kerry's wide-brimmed, structured hat - designed by Binata Millinery - helped give the look its fashion-forward edge, especially with the choice of the long, side-plait.

Priyanka Chopra's laid-back fedora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra kept things casual and still stylish when she attended the Sundance Film Festival.

The Love Again actress had a safari-style feel to her outfit, pairing a khaki blazer and camo trousers with a floppy, brown fedora hat.

Demi Moore's 90s bucket hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the premiere of Die Hard 2, Demi Moore went full 90s with a woven-material, white bucket hat.

The tips to take away from Demi's flipped-up bucket hat is how she played with contrasts for a memorable beauty look. The white of the hat against the raven-black of her fringe, and her dark, cherry red lip made for a striking contrast.

Diane Keaton's classic beret

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diane Keaton knows how to use every item she wears to maximum effect, which is arguably why her maximalist, unconventional style has worked for her for so long.

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2021, Diane wore a perfectly fitted, midnight blue sequin suit from Gucci. Accessorised with a beret, Diane's quirky menswear-inspire look looked like a modern take on Bonnie and Clyde, and the contrast of her white hair against the black beret helped break up the blocks of dark colours.

Celine Dion's structural Oscars hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Dion’s backwards suit at the 1999 Oscars remains one of the most memorable and iconic red carpet looks of all time. Some call it ahead of its time, some still think it was a complete miss.

But while everyone usually focuses on the white satin suit itself - designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior - attention deserves to be paid to the styling.

The tilted fedora hat that included a wide brim and dramatic height was the perfect choice to wear with the unconventional suit. Two classic wardrobe staples, both reimagined and recreated.

Lupita Nyong'o at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o's 2025 Met Gala look was a masterclass in playing with dimensions, and how every part of an outfit matters to the entire ensemble.

With a sweeping, mint green cape, matching suit and accessories, Lupita's dainty, delicate boater hat was perfectly twee in comparison to the volume of the cape and the rest of her look. Every piece had a chance to stand out.

She also showcased how the boater hat is a great option for those who aren't too sure about bigger hats, or hats that cover the face. This one sat higher up on her head, not obscuring or changing the shape of her face.

Tracee Ellis Ross's Oscars After-Party style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Tracee Ellis Ross's hat was the perfect finishing touch for a modern twist on retro glamour.

Going all in on the black-and-white aesthetic, the Girlfriends actress wore a black Balmain jumpsuit with a mini cape and velvet opera gloves.

The addition of a wide-brimmed hat, worn jauntily at an angle for alluring drama, added the kind of high drama that elevated this jumpsuit into a full movie star moment.

Jennifer Lopez's matching burgundy beret

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a film about exotic dancers who pull off a financial crime, Jennifer Lopez leaned into the themes when it came to her red carpet premiere looks, giving a fresh take on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-inspired style.

Wearing head to toe leather, Jennifer wore a monochromatic burgundy dress and matching beret from the designer, Zimmerman.

JLo's sharp, swinging bob finished off this sleek and chic heist-like look.

Diana Ross's statement headwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana Ross may have been 81 when she walked the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala, but she proved that she still had the ability to steal the show and sprinkle her glamorous star power.

The Motown and music icon wore a silver, embellished dress paired an over-the-top white feathered hat and a coat featuring a whopping 18-foot train.

Mess with Madonna, get the horns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna has always been a trend-setter, and just as everyone catches up with her style, she switches it up again.

At the 2015 Grammys, Madonna proved once again how she could reinterpret and reimagine fashion from around the world, blending her love of corseted dresses and gloves with the montera - the traditional hat of the bullfighters.

Her bespoke creation was courtesy of a favourite milliner to the royals, Philip Treacy.

Madonna often dresses in theme with her projects, and she would continue this style in the music video to her song, Living for Love.

Cher’s colour-blocked hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cher attended the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala and offered a new, innovative way of doing two-tone dressing.

Never one to keep it predictable, Cher's checked cowboy hat featured contrasting blocks of cream and white. The hat, which featured a wide brim, looked thoughtfully chosen to mirror the colours of her blazer, and her platinum blonde hair.

Madonna's biker boy hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna made a surprise appearance to help open the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and she did so in typical Madonna style.

Wearing a rather raunchy leather get up, the corseted top, gloves and boots were paired with an oversized leather biker-boy style hat.

It's not something everyone could pull off, but it's definitely one of the more memorable hats worn by the Queen of Pop.

Cindy Crawford gives a supermodel twist on black tie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1992, supermodel Cindy Crawford brought a touch of high fashion to the world of television, attending the Emmy Awards wearing an inspired twist on the tuxedo.

She wore a black satin bustier layered over a deconstructed white button-down shirt, paired with a black skirt featuring a high slit. She completed the look with a black beret and a bold red lip, for the perfect touch of glamour.

Zendaya's hat takes oversized to new heights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's oversized hats, and then there's whatever Emmy winning actress Zendaya wore to the 2014 Teen Vogue party.

The hat was the focal piece of her outfit. Paired with a relatively understated black Armani suit, the enormous hat was a showstopper that set the internet ablaze with memes at the time.

Kim Kardashian's leather fedora

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian demonstrated the impact the right hat can do to an outfit.

While her custom Chrome Hearts black crocodile-like leather two-piece, consisting of a corset top and a skirt with a train, was stylish, it's fair to say we've seen Kim in similar before.

However, paired with her tilted, leather fedora hat, suddenly, the look was elevated. It felt like a mix of contemporary and vintage, something that wouldn't look amiss in a 1920s Speakeasy or, as was the case, the 2025 Met Gala.

Nicole Kidman - from the garden to the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lest we judge Nicole Kidman too harshly, let's remember that red carpets in the 1990s were a different vibe. Stars dressed down. Glamour wasn't the 'in thing' and it was cool to look casual.

Which explains why Nicole looked like she was ready for a day digging up weeds or skipping with Julie Andrews and the rest of the von Trapps in this bonny little bonnet and matching pigtails.

Margaret Qualley goes for big glamour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're going to go for a simple dress, why not add a statement accessory like a dramatically oversized hat? It worked for The Substance star Margaret Qualley, after all.

The voluminous hat, by Chanel, was decorated with a crystal pin on the upturned brim for an added pop of poise.