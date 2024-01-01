Marisa Tomei's best looks - from dressy tailored ensembles to eye-catching floral gowns

There's a bit of everything among Marisa Tomei's best looks, with sweeping gowns, sharp tailoring and sleek mini dresses some of the red carpet go-tos hanging in her wardrobe. The actress has a distinct sense of style that celebrates femininity and simplicity but also makes room for more androgynous elements and cool design.

After getting her start in TV soap operas, Tomei's big acting break came in the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny, which won her a Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars. She was subsequently nominated for the same accolade for her roles in The Wrestler and In the Bedroom.

Tomei has also appeared in several cinematic hits, including The Ides of March, The Big Short, What Women Want and The King of Staten Island. Additionally, the star has become a prominent fixture in the Marvel franchise, appearing in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Alongside this, Tomei has long been beloved by the fashion world, appearing on the cover of Vogue and in a campaign for the brand Céline. Her appearances at everywhere from film premieres to awards ceremonies and showbiz parties have given us an insight into her playful dress sense - featuring a kaleidoscope of colour, fabrics and proportions.

Marisa Tomei's best looks

Always stepping out in the latest fashion trends and rocking some of the best red carpet looks, Tomei knows a thing (or ten) about putting together a show-stopping ensemble.

1. The tweed Chanel look

There are few things more classically stylish than tweed. Tomei wowed in a buttoned-up Chanel blazer, bearing the iconic print, at a lunch hosted by the luxury fashion brand in New York in 2019. She accessorised the jacket with a pair of statement glasses and black wide-legged trousers.

2. The red Vanity Fair gown

Tomei wowed in red at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2018. The actress wore a long-sleeved tiered gown, which featured sheer lacy detailing and a voluminous skirt. She accessorised her look for the star-studded event with pearl drop-down earrings and a gold clutch bag.

3. The floral Ralph & Russo gown

Tomei flowed along the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York in 2019 in a sweeping floral gown. The strapless dress, designed by Ralph & Russo, featured a structured bodice and a voluminous skirt. She finished off the stunning ensemble with a sleek ponytail and red lip.

4. The sparkly nude midi dress

All eyes were on Tomei at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. The star dazzled in a sparkly nude long-sleeved midi dress, which featured a form-fitting silhouette. She accessorised with a gold clutch bag, glowy make-up and a pair of nude heels.

5. The bejewelled gold maxi dress

Tomei shone on the red carpet at the premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles in 2021. Her sparkly gold long-sleeved maxi dress, designed by Zuhair Murad, featured a bejewelled upper half and a daring thigh-split. She finished off the ensemble with dewy make-up and strappy gold heels.

6. The cool blouse and jeans combo

Providing a modern twist on the jeans and heels look, Tomei stepped out in a wide-legged pair of jeans teamed with sky-high metallic heels. She paired the classic combo, for an outing in New York in 2023, with a shiny blouse - which featured a pussy-bow neck-tie and puff sleeves.

7. The chic top and trouser co-ord

Tomei has never been one to stick religiously to dresses for an evening event and the best tuxedos can be just as impactful as a floor-length gown. The actress regularly opts for a sharper tailored look, such as the co-ord she wore to the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach. She accessorised the v-necked, short-sleeved top and straight-leg trousers - which featured eye-catching striped detailing - with a pair of pointed-toe red heels.

8. The sheer lacy gown

All eyes were on Tomei at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Los Angeles in 2017. The star wowed on the red carpet in a sheer lacy halterneck-style gown by Zuhair Murad, which featured colourful metallic detailing. She finished off the look with minimal silver jewellery and strappy black heels.

9. The black Ralph & Russo gown

Tomei looked every bit the Hollywood star at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2019. The star wowed in a sweeping black strapless gown by Ralph & Russo, which featured a sparkly sheer detailing and a dramatic train. She finished off the glamorous look with a coral-red lip and black clutch bag.

10. The embellished black Alexander McQueen gown

For the She Came To Me premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2023, Tomei stood out in a chic black gown. The stunning long-sleeved Alexander McQueen design featured sparkly detailing at the midriff and cuffs, and the star finished off the look with dramatic eye make-up.

11. The striking silver midi dress

Tomei dazzled at a photocall for the film She Came To Me during the Berlin International Film Festival in 2023. The actress wore a shimmering short-sleeved silver midi-dress, which featured a colourful geometric print. She accessorised with a pair of silver iridescent heels.

12. The quirky monochrome look

Exuding cool style, Tomei wore a quirky ensemble to attend the premiere of Captain America: Civil War in Los Angeles in 2016. The star wore a white short-sleeved top, featuring a floor-length train, over a pair of black tailored trousers. She finished off the ensemble with an elegant up-do and a pair of black heels featuring metallic detailing.

13. The navy Preen ensemble

Tomei looked sharp at the premiere of The Ides of March in New York in 2011. The star's navy Preen ensemble comprised of a long-sleeved turtleneck top - featuring sparkly detailing on the cuffs - and a thigh-split midi skirt. She finished off the look with a relaxed updo and a pair of strappy black heels.

14. The slouchy nude suit

We loved Tomei's slouchy nude suit to attend Ora! Festival 2023 in Monopoli, Italy. The actress looked chic in the matching blazer and wide-legged trouser combo, which she paired with a white T-shirt, gold chunky necklace, black sunglasses and strappy black sandals. The ultimate quiet luxury look.

15. The printed Proenza Schouler midi dress

Tomei turned heads at The Ides Of March premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2011. Her strappy Proenza Schouler midi-dress featured an eye-catching colourful geometric print and an asymmetric hemline. She finished off the look with a bouncy blow-dry and a pair of strappy black heels.

16. The black satin suit

All eyes were on Tomei at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. The actress looked chic in a black satin trouser suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer and wide-legged trousers, which she paired with a black bralette and statement pearl necklace. She accessorised with a small black handbag and black heels.

17. The floral Erdem midi dress

Tomei stepped out in pretty florals at an event jointly hosted by Net-A-Porter and Erdem in Los Angeles in 2023. The star wore a floaty long-sleeved black midi-dress, which featured puff sleeves, a pleated skirt and a pastel-hued flower print. She finished off the elegant daytime look with wavy locks and black heeled boots.

18. The chic tailored look

We're a fan of Tomei's relaxed androgynous style at the 2019 Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala in New York. The star attended in a relaxed black blazer jacket and matching trousers, which she paired with a buttoned-up white blouse, wavy locks and a bright pink lip.

19. The emerald green gown

Tomei dazzled at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. The actress wore a long-sleeved sparkly emerald green gown, designed by Zuhair Murad, which featured a slim silver belt and elegant ruching at the waist. She accessorised with silver diamond earrings and a classic black clutch bag.

20. The sparkly gold and blue dress

It was a sparkly affair for Tomei at Vanity Fair's afterparty to the Oscars in Beverly Hills in 2020. The actress stunned in a gold and blue Georges Hobeika design - which comprised of a short-sleeved top and matching maxi skirt, that was partially sheer. She accessorised with silver diamond earrings and satin nude heels.

21. The silk shirt and leather trousers combo

Tomei exuded effortless style at a W magazine event in Los Angeles in 2014. The star looked sharp in a silky red shirt, which she tucked into a pair of black leather trousers. She added glamour with smokey eye make-up, voluminous hair and a pair of classic black heels - a capsule wardrobe staple.

22. The sharp white suit

Few A-listers can pull off tailoring quite like Tomei. The actress wowed in a white trouser suit at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. She paired the Petar Petrov-designed look lemon-yellow pussy-bow blouse and a pair of heeled white boots.

23. The strapless yellow Marchesa gown

Tomei looked incredible in a mustard-yellow strapless gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2016. The star stood out in a stunning Marchesa dress, which featured a bejewelled waist, ruffled detailing and a side thigh split. She finished off the look with her brunette locks swept to one side and a silver clutch bag.

24. The white floral dress

At the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, Tomei looked radiant in a short-sleeved white mini dress. The feminine smock-style frock featured pretty floral detailing, and the actress accessorised with silver diamond earrings, a statement white and gold clutch bag and a pair of red heels.

25. The black halterneck maxi dress

Tomei turned heads on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. The actress wowed in a black halterneck-style maxi dress - featuring leather-look detailing at the neck and midriff - which she paired with a black handbag and black open-toed heels featuring sparkly silver detailing.

26. The pink Bottega Veneta look

We loved Tomei's pretty pink look for a gala in Westwood, California in 2015. Giving lessons in how to style statement trousers, the star wowed in a silky pussy-bow blouse, tucked into a pair of polka dot printed trousers. She finished off the look with glowy make-up, a grey clutch bag and a pair of black heels.

27. The sleek red co-ord

Tomei stood out at Variety's Creative Impact Awards brunch in Palm Springs, California in 2014. The actress wore a bright red satin co-ord, featuring a short-sleeved top and flared trousers designed by Wes Gordon. She accessorised with a bouncy blow-dry, nude lip and a metallic clutch bag.

28. The 1960s' style monochrome dress

There was a 1960s-style quality to Tomei's outfit for the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in 2022. The star wore a one-sleeved black and white maxi dress, which featured a subtle side split. She accessorised with sleek locks, minimal silver jewellery and black heels featuring silver net detailing.

29. The statement lacy mini dress

Tomei was the epitome of elegance at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2016. The star wore a lacy short-sleeved mini dress, designed by Zuhair Murad, which featured red floral detailing and a flared skirt. She finished off the look with a black clutch bag and black heels.

30. The chic black and gold dress

We love an LBD - or little black dress - with a twist. Tomei stepped out at the AFI FEST 2015 in Los Angeles in an eye-catching long-sleeved, turtlenecked mini that featured elegant gold detailing. She finished off the smart look with glowy make-up, a relaxed up-do and black heels.

31. The slinky Diane Von Furstenberg midi dress

Tomei impressed on the red carpet in a slinky midi dress at Diane Von Furstenberg's 'Journey Of A Dress' premiere in Los Angeles in 2014. The star's floor-length, wrap-style frock featured an eye-catching green, yellow and black print, along with a v-neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves.

32. The pink and black cocktail dress

Looking every bit the leading lady, Tomei wowed at a charity gala in Beverly Hills in 2010. The actress wore a stunning cocktail dress, comprised of a black bodice and a voluminous pink skirt that featured an oversized bow at the waist. She accessorised with a silver necklace and black heels. It might not be a look we'd recreate now but it's one we wont forget.