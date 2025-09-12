Exclusive: The surprising way Davina McCall’s hair changed after brain surgery as she debuts chic up-do for NTAs

Davina McCall dazzled on the red carpet of the National Television Awards, lighting up the glamorous event with her striking sequin mini dress.

Adding to the glamour of her dress was her chic beehive-inspired hair, something of a different look for the popular presenter.

Davina’s hairstylist (and partner of six years) Michael Douglas told us how he achieved Davina’s "winner" of a look, as well as sharing the surprising changes to her hair since the operation she had in late 2024 to remove a rare brain tumour.

Sharing how he had a busy day doing Davina’s hair twice (having styled her for her filmed podcast earlier), Michael told woman&home, "Since she had that brain operation, she’s got loads of brand-new hair. It comes out like a big wave at the front."

He revealed how he straightened out Davina’s new wavy hair this morning for the podcast appearances, before pivoting to a sleek new style for the ritzy red carpet.

When it came to the hair for the National Television Awards, they decided on something with a bit more glam. Michael shared, "I was like, 'Ok, show me the dress, what we doing tonight?'"

And this is how they ended up on giving Davina her chic, retro beehive look.

Achieving the look, Michael explained they started with "a little backcomb, and a little texturising spray" to achieve the volume at the back.

He then gave the Long Lost Family presenter a quiff at the front – until, in his own words, he "looked at her in the mirror and was like 'no'."

He revealed that they decided to "bring back the fringe", continuing, "So we banged the hot brush in the fringe and tweaked it."

The beehive and chunky fringe was a a departure from Davina’s usual look, too, with Michael agreeing her NTA style was a bit "more chic" than how he’d normally style her hair – which he explained is usually "down, a bit messy, maybe a ponytail or something."

"I like it, it’s a winner this one," he added, looking at Davina lovingly.

Sharing her thoughts on the hairstyle, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson adds that a beehive is such a classic up-do that has stood the test of time for a reason.

"It's one of those looks that never really goes out of style, especially when you pair it with a chic full fringe - like Davina's. As we can see, it's a perfect fit for a formal event (like a red carpet) but also for a party or a wedding, let's say," Naomi says.

"I can even see this becoming a 'winner' for those who want to elevate their look or add a bit of oomph to their hair during the festive period too."