'Could you grab me a 1 and 3?' mdlondon just made hair styling that simple – and Davina McCall is a big fan
Hairdresser Michael Douglas launches The Numbers - it’s the simple hair styling system we’ve all been waiting for
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
As a woman in midlife, hormonal shifts have caused significant changes to my hair, meaning I often have to try new products. But doing so is never easy, and the selection in Boots can feel totally overwhelming. So when I saw mdlondon’s new styling range - The Numbers - which simplifies styling by, yes, you guessed it, numbers, my interest immediately piqued.
Introducing the first six numbers at a press launch, Michael said: ‘I had this idea for a product range back in 1991, where I would just number them one to whatever, and that would be it. Make it a simple thing, with a number to help people, not a puzzle to solve - just make life easy. Just 1 and 2, and out the door - great, your hair looks fab.’
And his new wife, Davina McCall, is a big fan. Sat alongside her husband, she said: ‘I really need to talk about this because the 1 is amazing. If you're going to use something, use the 1. Talk about making it easy - imagine saying to somebody, could you just go and grab me a 1 and 3? It’s such a brilliant, easy concept.’
The Numbers range are:
- 1 - Hair Primer: a leave-in pre-styler for all outcomes: straight, waves, and curls, heat protection, and conditioning
- 2 - Volume & Shine Blow Out Spray: a spray to reduce frizz with heat protection for improved volume and conditioned shine
- 3 - Volume Curls & Waves Mousse: amazing curls and waves, helps tame frizz, diffuse, air dry, or blow out
- 4 - Hairspray That Holds: Reworkable, flexible, firm hold dry hairspray
- 5 - Voluminous Texture: Dry Shampoo with volumising long-lasting hold for all hair styles
- 6 - A Settling Finish: A cream clay that takes the edge off fluffy hairstyles for a natural texture and finish
The Numbers
‘They are in order of use,' Michael says. 'Number 1 - hair primer - goes on first, and that would be for everyone,' Michael explains. 'Then number 2 or 3, depending on your hair type, or you could use both if you want an extra zap. 4 is hairspray, 5 is dry shampoo, and then 6 is a finish that you use at the very end.'
A post shared by woman&home (@womanandhome)
A photo posted by on
As well as being a super simple system to use, each product features a QR code on the front, which you scan to enter a WhatsApp chat where you can ask Michael anything about how it works and other hair-related questions via an AI system he has developed.
‘I’ve trained a small language model called The Knowing,” he says. 'I've lectured everything I've learned over the last 38 years in hairdressing into it - you can ask me anything to do with hair, and it will help.'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're looking through The Numbers and feel something is missing, don't worry. Numbers 7-12 are launching in September, and include a dry heat protection spray and one Michael himself is particularly excited about: 'Number 7 is a knockout'.
We'll be trying them all over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for a closer look at the range. One thing we can say now, though - they all smell incredible.
The Numbers are £15 each, available buy at mdlondon now, and in Boots early March.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.