Amazon Black Friday 2025: Don’t miss early deals on fashion, beauty, health, and home - live now

Amazon Black Friday is almost here, with millions of deals across fashion, beauty, home essentials, tech, and more. The 12-day savings event will feature millions of deals across popular categories, including home, electronics, beauty, and apparel from popular brands like Ninja, Philips, PlayStation, ghd, Levi’s, Oral-B, and more.

In 2025, Black Friday starts on 28 November, officially speaking, but as of today, there are already millions of Amazon Black Friday early deals live right now across fashion, beauty, home essentials, tech and more, so you can start shopping before the main event.

Customers can save on great deals with up to 40% off across more than a million products from all categories. This year, Amazon is offering even more ways to discover and shop great deals, from ‘New Deal Drop’ deals featuring curated deals across daily themes, to Customers’ Most Loved, Top 100, Influencer Favourites and, for the first time, Doorbuster Deals with daily deep discounts of up to 50% on trending products, from brands including Braun, De’Longhi, Dyson, GoPro, Kindle, LEGO, Puma, Samsung, and more.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals

Beauty and skincare deals

Amazon is offering up to 40% off thousands of beauty products from top brands, including Elemis, Kérastase, L'Oréal Paris, Olaplex and Weleda. Skincare sets and holiday gift bundles perfect for gifting are included, as are hair tools like ghd stylers at discounted prices.

Fashion and activewear deals

Refresh your wardrobe with seasonal discounts of up to 25% off designer favourites , including Armani, GANT, and JW PEI. There's 30% off Amazon Essential Denim and up to 15% off new-season activewear, plus up to 25% off celebrity collections including Sofia Grainge & Demi Lovato casual-chic loungewear.

Home and everyday essentials deals

Black Friday isn’t just for gifts - it's handy for stocking up on household necessities too. Amazon customers can get holiday-ready with early deals on Everyday Essentials from 13 November until the start of the Black Friday Week Sale, with savings up to 40% on household essentials delivered right to your door.

Top home and everyday deals we're expecting from Amazon include up to 40% off pantry staples, beverages, snacks, and cleaning products from popular brands including Andrex, CeraVe, Pampers, LAVAZZA, and Waterwipes.

If you're a dog mum or dad (or a devoted cat, fish, or any other animal lover...), Amazon Black Friday is also a brilliant opportunity to save on those spendy essentials like pet food and supplies – delivered right to your door.

Deals on Amazon tech and gadgets

Some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals are likely to be on Amazon devices and trending tech, including Amazon devices like Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, Ring, Blink, and eero. We're also anticipating gaming deals on PlayStation bundles and accessories, and up to 50% off popular brands including De’Longhi, Dyson, GoPro, Kindle, LEGO, and Samsung.

Books and Kindle deals

Amazon Black Friday is a book lover's dream, and it falls at the perfect time to get some gifting in for fellow bibliophiles, or even stock up on some cosy holiday reading for yourself. Print books will once again be included in this year's Amazon Black Friday sale, with up to 60% off hundreds of titles, and up to 90% off thousands of options in eBooks. Perfect for gifting or cosy holiday reading.

Holiday Gifting and the Amazon Christmas Shop

Amazon’s curated collections make gift-finding easy. Check out their Toys We Love list for kids and families, or search gift collections for every price point and interest. You could also lose hours browsing for seasonal home décor deals inspired by nature and the latest cosy holiday trends.

Delivery benefits

Amazon offers fast, reliable delivery with Same-Day options on over a million items and flexible delivery options, including Amazon Lockers, Counters, or Amazon Day. You can also access live 24/7 chat support.

Amazon Black Friday Streaming

During this year's Amazon Black Friday sale, Prime Video will broadcast more than 14 hours of live sports, including the third annual Black Friday football game, an NBA on Prime doubleheader, and “The Skins Game” golf event plus - my personal favourite - holiday films streaming from 3 December - including Michelle Pfeiffer in the hotly-anticipated Oh. What. Fun.