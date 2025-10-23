Zooey Deschanel's home is a maximalist's dream with luxurious design details everywhere you look

If you're tired of seeing the stripped-back, minimalist decor style everywhere, then Zooey Deschanel's home is about to give you faith in the popularity of maximalism once again.

That's right, Minimaluxe lovers, you may want to look away for this celebrity home as there's barely a neutral colour palette to be found in actress Zooey Deschanel's New York apartment. Instead, her style reflects the uptick we're seeing in lavish, bold decor dominating interior design trends.

With not a white wall in sight, it's hard to look around Zooey's space and not be met with a decorative, thoughtful detail. Sharing her home with Architectural Digest (@archdigest on Instagram), we're finding it a struggle to pick our favourite room.

Inside Zooey Deschanel's maximalist home

While there has certainly been a shift in celebrities adding more personality to their homes, it's still rare to see a space with this much character and style.

As fans of the maximalism decor trend, seeing Zooey's home, which she shares with fiancé Jonathan Scott, is a dream come true. From the ceiling mouldings to the layered window dressings, there's not one spot in their home that's not been thoughtfully decorated.

Although the apartment is visually grand, it's the small details and characterful pieces that make it feel homely. Starting with the hallway that is wallpapered with a bold floral design, paired quite perfectly with deep green painted doors and skirting boards.

"I fell in love with this wallpaper when I saw it," says Deschanel when describing the hallway decor to Architectural Digest. "Our co-designer, Young Huh, brought this to our attention, and I just thought it was so much fun and just a great way to wow people when they get off the elevator."

Another specific detail that caught our eye is the lavish lighting choices throughout the Manhattan apartment. With the ornate flower chandelier that hangs over the dining room and the wireless wall lamps that sit above the bathroom sink, there's not a lighting trend left to be added.

And it's not just aesthetics that the pair have prioritised in their home. Their kitchen features nifty slide-away doors so you can access the coffee bar without taking away any of the precious space around the island. This is a great idea if you're looking to stop your galley kitchen from feeling claustrophobic.

This is a great example of how window dressings and patterned wallpaper can be incredibly impactful, similar to Zooey's home. (Image credit: Future)

Each room is richer than the last, and that's with colour, texture and more personality. No nook or cranny's been left bare without a considerate lick of paint, strip of wallpaper and custom moulding.

And while we're sure this level of maximalism comes at a price, and at the advantage of Deschanel's partner being a contractor, there's much inspiration to be stolen from this 'more is more' approach.

If you're ready to bid farewell to the days of quiet luxury decor and minimalism, this home is a great blueprint for welcoming character into your space.

While maximalism is certainly one of the hottest decor trends right now, it can be challenging to get the balance between curated clutter and hoarder chic. So it's always a good idea to keep an eye on how much you're displaying and try to keep surfaces balanced and colour palettes cohesive.