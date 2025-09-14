New Oliver Bonas X Shrimps tableware collection welcomes fashion-inspired charm to brunching

With this tableware collection, it won't be just your morning coffee that puts a pep in your step. Filled with fashion-inspired charm, you'll quickly fall for this Oliver Bonas x Shrimps collaboration.

That's right, iconic lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas have teamed up with cult British fashion label Shrimps to give you the most lovable tableware we've seen yet.

Whether you want to host a memorable dinner party or are simply looking for a way to elevate your morning routine, you should never underestimate the power of a tableware refresh – especially one with fashion at its core, like this desirable collection.

New Oliver Bonas X Shrimps tableware collection

Available to shop now at Oliver Bonas online and in selected stores, this collection celebrates the art of brunch, recreating the childhood nostalgia of Sunday mornings around the breakfast table.

"The creative vision was to honour the everyday ritual of brunch – those calm, considered moments around the table," explains Hannah Weiland, Founder and Creative Director of Shrimps. "I wanted a symbol that felt meaningful to both brands, and the lion stood out for its strength and warmth."

"A key part of the concept was reimagining texture, taking Shrimps’ soft, tactile knitwear and translating it into ceramic form. It’s been exciting to see something so integral to our fashion identity come to life in a completely new medium," she continues.

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas x Shrimps)

There's something for everyone in this collection. From hand-painted ceramic floral mugs and jugs to delicately pinstriped glassware that is sure to have your guests asking where they're from. Central to the collection is Lenny the Lion, a character illustrated by Weiland who symbolises strength and the union of two creative forces.

He's also incredibly endearing, as you'll see on the sharing platter below.

"We’ve long admired Shrimps for their bold aesthetic and storytelling," says Olly Tress, Founder of Oliver Bonas. "Our design team have loved working with Hannah – her discerning aesthetic has inspired a collection which ranges from the exquisitely elegant to the mischievously charming."

(Image credit: Oliver Bonas x Shrimps)

Some of our favourite pieces have to be the candy coloured striped tumblers, perfect for a morning juice or evening spritz. And of course, the Lenny Lion five-piece platter, which is begging to be covered in deli meats and luxurious cheeses.

Aside from those, the crochet tablecloth is the indoor equivalent of the Farmhouse garden trend and is impressively hand-crocheted. There's been no shortcuts when it comes to quality, that is clear.

So if you're ready to update your mornings and your dinner party set-ups, look no further than the Shrimps X Oliver Bonas offering...

Shop the Oliver Bonas X Shrimps collection

