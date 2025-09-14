New Oliver Bonas X Shrimps tableware collection welcomes fashion-inspired charm to brunching
Inject a little colour and personality into your mornings with this tableware collection that's an utter feast for the eyes
With this tableware collection, it won't be just your morning coffee that puts a pep in your step. Filled with fashion-inspired charm, you'll quickly fall for this Oliver Bonas x Shrimps collaboration.
That's right, iconic lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas have teamed up with cult British fashion label Shrimps to give you the most lovable tableware we've seen yet.
Whether you want to host a memorable dinner party or are simply looking for a way to elevate your morning routine, you should never underestimate the power of a tableware refresh – especially one with fashion at its core, like this desirable collection.
New Oliver Bonas X Shrimps tableware collection
Available to shop now at Oliver Bonas online and in selected stores, this collection celebrates the art of brunch, recreating the childhood nostalgia of Sunday mornings around the breakfast table.
"The creative vision was to honour the everyday ritual of brunch – those calm, considered moments around the table," explains Hannah Weiland, Founder and Creative Director of Shrimps. "I wanted a symbol that felt meaningful to both brands, and the lion stood out for its strength and warmth."
"A key part of the concept was reimagining texture, taking Shrimps’ soft, tactile knitwear and translating it into ceramic form. It’s been exciting to see something so integral to our fashion identity come to life in a completely new medium," she continues.
There's something for everyone in this collection. From hand-painted ceramic floral mugs and jugs to delicately pinstriped glassware that is sure to have your guests asking where they're from. Central to the collection is Lenny the Lion, a character illustrated by Weiland who symbolises strength and the union of two creative forces.
He's also incredibly endearing, as you'll see on the sharing platter below.
"We’ve long admired Shrimps for their bold aesthetic and storytelling," says Olly Tress, Founder of Oliver Bonas. "Our design team have loved working with Hannah – her discerning aesthetic has inspired a collection which ranges from the exquisitely elegant to the mischievously charming."
Some of our favourite pieces have to be the candy coloured striped tumblers, perfect for a morning juice or evening spritz. And of course, the Lenny Lion five-piece platter, which is begging to be covered in deli meats and luxurious cheeses.
Aside from those, the crochet tablecloth is the indoor equivalent of the Farmhouse garden trend and is impressively hand-crocheted. There's been no shortcuts when it comes to quality, that is clear.
So if you're ready to update your mornings and your dinner party set-ups, look no further than the Shrimps X Oliver Bonas offering...
Shop the Oliver Bonas X Shrimps collection
Rustic touch
RRP: £98 | Tableclothes are often an overlooked part of tablescaping, but they're not just there for fighting against spills. This crochet cloth is hand crocheted in a stunning cream coloured yarn, perfect for a rustic country feel.
Statement jug
RRP: £29.50 | Whether you use it for housing your bouquets or for holding the morning OJ, this jug will become a household staple. Matching the mugs, this pattern is a natural centrepiece for your dinner table.
Cosy yet chic mug
RRP: £14.50 | With the colder weather on its way, now is the time to invest in a new cosy, charming mug for all your favourite brews. It's hand-painted and adorned with delicate pink flowers as well as a textured surface.
Decorative platter
RRP: £55 | Level up your dinner parties with this glazed five-piece serving platter, perfect for displaying your favourite picky bits. The Lenny Lion platter arrives in a custom gift box, so it's ideal for a treat, whether that's for you or a friend.
Striped glassware
RRP: £24.50 | These might be our favourite pieces from the whole collection. With those candy coloured pinstripes, they bring a little sunshine to your breakfast every day.
Artisan glasses
RRP: £29.50 | Wine, cocktails or your morning mimosa, these glasses with their bright yellow rim and organic profile are the epitome of charm. They also make a great gift for a loved one as they arrive in a custom gift box.
Pop of colour
RRP: £18.50 | While the rest of the collection is made of muted colours, these twisted candles in deeper warm tones are the ideal pop of colour for your table. They'll also provide that cosy, intimate candlelight when the evening draws to a close.
Elegant lighting
RRP: £32.50 | This tall silver-coloured brass candle holder will quickly become your favourite table addition. With a fluted centre, twisted stem and shiny finish, there's nothing not to love with this piece.
Playful placemat
RRP: £20 | Protect your dinner table in style with this woven placemat. It's made of 100% cotton and will add a touch of warmth to your space, both with its colours and its texture.
If you're a fan of a more homely look, then why not have a look at The White Company's new farmhouse edit? It's rustic yet chic, with a focus on high-quality materials that are responsibly sourced.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
