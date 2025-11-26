Jump to category:
Last year's sell-out gingerbread house doormat is back – I'm buying one now before it sells out again

This charming Christmas design went viral last year, selling out fast and leaving fans heartbroken. Thankfully, it's back

Habitat gingerbread house Christmas doormat in front of a red door with snow on the ground
(Image credit: Habitat)
Tamara Kelly's avatar
By
published
in News

Who doesn't love a festive doormat? It's the easiest way to make a home feel dressed for the holidays and welcome guests with seasonal greetings. I narrowly missed out on this sweet Gingerbread House Christmas doormat after it went viral last year, so I'm delighted to say it's back and I've got one.

Seasonal decor doesn't get much simpler than a fabulously festive doormat, especially one that boasts best-selling credentials. This simple Habitat design sold out in record time, so this year the retailer was prepared for high demand...

The viral Habitat Gingerbread House Christmas Doormat is back

A wonderfully festive-themed mat at the front door sets the scene by saying, 'Come on in, Christmas is just the other side of this door.' So simple, yet so effective.

The video below, shared by content creators Steph & Jake @Counterproductivehome on Instagram, shows how intricate the flock detailing is on this simple design.

A post shared by Steph & Jake (@counterproductivehome)

A photo posted by on

A simple change of doormat is an affordable way to style a hallway for Christmas, without having to go all out with garlands and the latest Christmas decorating ideas.

Alternative festive doormats

Gingerbread house Christmas doormat outside a red front door

(Image credit: Habitat)

If you're in the mood to extend your Christmas decor with simple seasonal touches, why not decorate the bathroom for guests or dress the beds with one of the best Christmas bedding sets to make the mornings feel all the more festive?

Tamara Kelly
Lifestyle Editor

Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 22 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 18 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.

A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.

