Last year's sell-out gingerbread house doormat is back – I'm buying one now before it sells out again
This charming Christmas design went viral last year, selling out fast and leaving fans heartbroken. Thankfully, it's back
Who doesn't love a festive doormat? It's the easiest way to make a home feel dressed for the holidays and welcome guests with seasonal greetings. I narrowly missed out on this sweet Gingerbread House Christmas doormat after it went viral last year, so I'm delighted to say it's back and I've got one.
Seasonal decor doesn't get much simpler than a fabulously festive doormat, especially one that boasts best-selling credentials. This simple Habitat design sold out in record time, so this year the retailer was prepared for high demand...
The viral Habitat Gingerbread House Christmas Doormat is back
A wonderfully festive-themed mat at the front door sets the scene by saying, 'Come on in, Christmas is just the other side of this door.' So simple, yet so effective.
THE doormat
RRP:
£6 £5 | So simple yet so sweet, this coir doormat is decorated to look like a traditional Gingerbread house. With a tough latex backing, it's both practical and playful. Ideal for sheltered spots indoors or out to spread festive cheer. Size: W45cm.
The video below, shared by content creators Steph & Jake @Counterproductivehome on Instagram, shows how intricate the flock detailing is on this simple design.
A simple change of doormat is an affordable way to style a hallway for Christmas, without having to go all out with garlands and the latest Christmas decorating ideas.
Alternative festive doormats
Back-up choice
RRP: £19.99 | If the Habitat doormat sells out again (and it will) this Amazon design is a good back-up option. It's more expensive sure, but it is slightly more generous in size and decoration. Plus is states that it's suitable for indoor and outdoor. Size: 75 by 45 cm
Festive fun
RRP:
£6 £4.80 | Who doesn't love a play on words?! This fabulous doormat is Fab-yule-less, in fact, the perfect way to describe a brilliantly Christmasy design. It's so simple yet enough to make a style statement effortlessly. I'm tempted to get this for the side door, just because it's too good to miss. Size: W45 cm.
Sentimental design
RRP: £12 | Aside from being a classic Christmas character, some believe (myself included) that robins are a symbol of a loved one who is no longer with us, which gives this design sentimental appeal. Size: 70cm by W 40cm
If you're in the mood to extend your Christmas decor with simple seasonal touches, why not decorate the bathroom for guests or dress the beds with one of the best Christmas bedding sets to make the mornings feel all the more festive?
