Our favorite Zara pajamas to shop this season

The best Zara pajamas are bound to become a staple part of your nightwear rotation. With silky sets, loose linen numbers and a range of soft cotton singles to see you through all seasons, you won't need to look anywhere else to find fresh loungewear staples.

Finding the best pajamas for women can be somewhat of a mission, as the range of styles and fabrics on the market takes some navigating. But thanks to the latest Zara collection, it has never been simpler to track down a pair of comfortable, practical, and stylish pajamas. If you're ready to swap out your best flannel pajamas for something a little more luxe and spring-ready, we have just the pieces for you.

Zara has prioritized quality over quantity with the newest nightwear range, and we can safely say that each piece is worth the price tag. Ticking a number of the fashion color trends 2023, from bright green hues and baby pinks to timeless neutrals, you can make a trendy statement even as you sleep. From the warmest pajamas to versatile nightdresses, there is something for every style.

The best Zara pajamas to shop now

Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

We've rounded up eight of the best Zara pajamas to shop right now. From slouchy shirts to leggings that rival the best loungewear, we can guarantee each of these pieces deserves a place in any capsule wardrobe.



(Image credit: Zara)

1. Piped Satin Effect Set Specifications RRP: $95.80 / £65.98 for the set (sold as separates) Sizes: S-XL Material: 97% polyester, 3% elastane Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Timeless style + Comfortable slouchy fit + Luxe satin feel Reasons to avoid - Won't make a statement

Nothing can beat a pair of silky pajamas, and this satin set is both classic and luxurious. Featuring an asymmetric shirt hem and contrast piping, these subtle details elevate the look beyond the standard two-piece. Ideal for teaming with your best slippers this season, the slouchy fit and elastic drawstring waistband ensure long-lasting comfort that can be mixed and matched with other loungewear. Try layering under the best cashmere sweaters on chilly days, or team the trousers with a crew neck tee and a cardigan when working from home.

(Image credit: Zara)

2. White Satin Effect Set Specifications RRP: $258 / £179.98 for the set (sold as separates) Sizes: XS-XL Material: 100% viscose Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique split hems + Comfortable elastic waistband + Can be worn out of the house Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Extremely lightweight, this is an ideal option for those who like to keep cool no matter the weather - without compromising on style. The elasticated waistband and straight leg cut mean there is no restriction on movement, and subtle details like the split hems and button-up shirt cuffs elevate this set beyond typical nightwear. In fact, we think this set is so chic that it could easily be worn out of the house when styled right. Layer the shirt over the best thermals to keep warm in the colder months, pairing with lug sole winter boots to show off the cut of the pants. Or, for days in the office, pair the shirt with some smart trousers and a pair of the best loafers for women.

(Image credit: Zara)

3. Guipure Lace Silk Set Specifications RRP: $268 / £179.98 for the set (sold separately) Sizes: S-XL Material: 92% silk (mulberry), 8% elastane Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + High silk percentage + Premium look and feel + Good to mix and match Reasons to avoid - May not be as comfortable as shirt sets

Made from a silk blend, this is one of Zara's best pajama sets. Costing roughly the same as other pajamas on the site, the 92% silk composition comes in at a reasonable price. Not only is this set extremely soft and comfortable, but it also has a premium look, giving it a designer finish. We love how the lace detailing contrasts with the muted black hue to give a more sultry nighttime look whilst remaining elegant. Cami tops like this are ideal for the warmer months, but until then you can layer with the best robes and throw on the best cashmere socks for a cozy and chic night time ensemble.

(Image credit: Zara)

4. Poplin Shirt Set Specifications RRP: $85.80 / £55.98 for the set (sold separately) Sizes: XS-XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Breathable cotton fabric + Relaxed fit Reasons to avoid - May be too oversized on petites

If you're on the hunt for a pair of Zara pajamas that can be worn day after day, look no further. Poplin shirts are an essential in any wardrobe, and the oversized fit makes this piece the perfect item to throw on after a long day. As comfy as the best joggers, the elasticated wide leg trousers can be worn with the best sweaters on relaxed weekends all year long. We also love the versatility of the button-up shirt that can be worn done up or open over a cami top. One of the most affordable pajama sets on the Zara site, there's no going wrong with this pick.

(Image credit: Zara)

5. Satin Effect Shirt Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 58% viscose, 42% polyester Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Versatile + Bright, fun colors available + Can be dressed up Reasons to avoid - No matching bottoms

As well as stunning sets, Zara also offers a range of cute separates that can be mixed and matched with anything already in your wardrobe. If you're wondering what is Barbiecore, this encapsulates the trend to perfection. This gorgeous pink hue will add a splash of color to your current nightwear collection, and the best part is that it can be matched with any pajama trousers you already own. A simple and cost-effective way to inject some fun into your lounging attire, this piece has dopamine dressing all over it.

(Image credit: Zara)

6. Cotton Leggings Specifications RRP: $27.90 / £17.99 Sizes: XS-XL Material: 100% cotton Care: Hand wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great layering piece + Available in two colors + Stretchy fit Reasons to avoid - Hand wash only

It is no secret that a pair of leggings is one of the most essential pieces in a loungewear collection. From the warmest leggings to stretchy activewear iterations, you can guarantee that any quality pair will be worn time and time again. These 100% cotton Zara leggings can be layered under other bottoms to keep extra snug, worn in place of tights, or teamed with an oversized tee when relaxing at home. For coffee or brunch dates, take inspiration from shoes to wear with leggings and throw on a long coat to finish off the look.

(Image credit: Zara)

7. Crochet Silk Dress Specifications RRP: $119 / £79.99 Sizes: S-XL Material: 73% viscose, 27% silk Care: Dry clean with mineral spirits only Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stylish and chic + Asymmetric hem + Silk blend Reasons to avoid - Less practical nightwear option

Want to invest in one of the best nightgowns for women> A silky slip dress is the ideal piece to make you feel as stylish at bedtime as you do during the day. We particularly love this Zara number as it has a perfect balance of comfort and chicness, thanks to the lace detailing that stands out from the crowd. The fashion trends 2023 tell us that lace and laser cutting are set to be particularly in style this year, so why not be ahead of the curve? Though slightly pricey for a night dress, we would definitely style this over a t-shirt during the summer, just add some sparkly sandals for evenings out, so you can really get your wear out of this gorgeous purchase.

(Image credit: Zara)

8. Linen Shirt Specifications RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 Sizes: XS-XXL Material: 100% linen Care: Machine wash Today's Best Deals View at Zara (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ideal for summer + Can be worn as pajamas or as a regular shirt + Beautiful green hue Reasons to avoid - Not for the colder months

If you're after the best pajamas for night sweats, linen is the material to go for. Super light and breathable, it will keep you covered without causing any overheating, no matter the weather. Zara includes this shirt in both its regular and nightwear collections, proving that it works just as well as a slouchy pajama shirt as it does for days at the beach or weekends in the sun. With a relaxed, loose fit and side vents, there is no risk of discomfort here. For an adaptable piece that can be worn for numerous different occasions, this is a great option you will never tire of.