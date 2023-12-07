The ultimate fashion gifts that they'll actually use - for the chicest in your style set

Gift buying is hard work and if you have someone on your list with exquisite taste, it only racks up the pressure. With not long to go to the big day, we've pulled together some of the most fashionable gifts for the season.

The ultimate fashion gifts start from as little as £28 and are ideal for the most stylish people in your life. Filled with items that the recipient will actually want to use, our fashion gift guide isn't focused on pure frivolity, or items that will get left languishing at the backs of cupboards. The items listed in this guide (which are all under £500) are about embracing the best Christmas gifts that whisper Quiet Luxury without sacrificing on practicality - delivering the best of both.

From winter warmers that will boost any capsule wardrobe to the best designer bags that are sure to leave someone smiling ear to ear. We've leaned on our fashion experts and asked them to share what's on their wish lists too this festive season, so you know you're purchasing in good company.

18 ultimate fashion gifts from as little as £28

Keeping up to date with the latest looks can get expensive, so we've rooted our gift guides in pieces that are built to last. That means lots of high quality fabrications and neutral colour palettes, that won't date from season to season. This is also helpful if you're not entirely sure how bright and bold the person you're buying for likes to be, as neutrals will slot effortlessly in with their wardrobe.

Ultimate fashion gifts under £50

Ultimate fashion gifts under £250

Ultimate fashion gifts under £500

Our experts:

Paula Moore Social Links Navigation Fashion Director Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.

Antonia Kraskowski Social Links Navigation With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.

Amelia Yeomans Social Links Navigation Senior Writer Amelia is a senior fashion and beauty writer at woman&home with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University. She covers everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red-carpet events.