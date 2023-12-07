The ultimate fashion gifts that they'll actually use - for the chicest in your style set
Gift buying is hard work and if you have someone on your list with exquisite taste, it only racks up the pressure. With not long to go to the big day, we've pulled together some of the most fashionable gifts for the season.
The ultimate fashion gifts start from as little as £28 and are ideal for the most stylish people in your life. Filled with items that the recipient will actually want to use, our fashion gift guide isn't focused on pure frivolity, or items that will get left languishing at the backs of cupboards. The items listed in this guide (which are all under £500) are about embracing the best Christmas gifts that whisper Quiet Luxury without sacrificing on practicality - delivering the best of both.
From winter warmers that will boost any capsule wardrobe to the best designer bags that are sure to leave someone smiling ear to ear. We've leaned on our fashion experts and asked them to share what's on their wish lists too this festive season, so you know you're purchasing in good company.
Keeping up to date with the latest looks can get expensive, so we've rooted our gift guides in pieces that are built to last. That means lots of high quality fabrications and neutral colour palettes, that won't date from season to season. This is also helpful if you're not entirely sure how bright and bold the person you're buying for likes to be, as neutrals will slot effortlessly in with their wardrobe.
Ultimate fashion gifts under £50
RRP: £28 | For anyone that likes to travel or often loses jewellery in the bottom of their handbag, this little travel jewellery box will come in infinitely handy. Perfect for a travel capsule wardrobe, it encourages strong editing skills when it comes to packing too.
RRP: £35 | Fashion writer, Amelia Yeomans, owns this pair of mittens and they have quickly become a winter staple. “I have never had much luck with gloves keeping me cosy, but these really do keep my hands warm no matter the weather.” Crafted from high quality leather.
RRP: £36 | Give the gift of relaxation and comfort with this sumptuous cashmere bed socks. Available in two neutral colourways, for those homebodies in your life, that like nothing more than curling up with a good book, the best cashmere socks are hard to beat.
RRP: £42 | Anything with cashmere in is always a well-received gift and this high-neck cashmere blend top exudes the Quiet Luxury winter trend. Available in 16 colourways, from neutrals to punchier hues, this is a capsule wardrobe staple that will be loved for winters to come.
RRP: £40.50 | Start a new festive tradition that can spread throughout other major life occasions. Charm bracelets have come back into fashion in a big way and leading from the front is jewellery brand, Thomas Sabo, start with the chain and build from there.
RRP: £45 | Finding beautiful jewellery that looks far more than its price point is no easy task, but Daisy London, makes the mission look effortless. This simple twist ring can be worn alone, or as part of a stack for a more contemporary feel. Available in silver or gold.
Ultimate fashion gifts under £250
RRP: £55 | While household objects as Christmas gifts may sometimes be frowned on, this little knitwear saver is one to buy for those who have already gathered a selection of the best jumpers. Shaving the bobbles off knitwear just got a whole lot smoother and sexier with this streamlined gift.
RRP: £85 | "Cosy and cool, there’s nothing I want to find under the tree more than a wool beanie from cult label Ganni," says editor and stylist, Antonia Kraskowski. "Available in a rainbow of colours, this light grey will work with every jacket and coat in my wardrobe on those chilly winter days."
RRP: £165 | woman&home fashion director, Paula Moore has her eye on these golden beauties. "They'll add a touch of fun to any outfit". Because when you can carry more bag than one, why wouldn't you? Cementing the status of the Jacquemus IT bags to a new level.
RRP: £165 | Back with a bang, if you've wondered how to style UGGs or have a gift to buy for someone who is nailing the look, then the classic mini II is one of this season's hottest (and cosiest) shoe buys. Not as tall as the original, it's great for teaming with jeans and trousers.
RRP: £179 | The best cashmere jumpers are a must for a winter capsule wardrobe. With a unique ability to keep body temperature at the perfect level. Sumptuously soft, roll necks offer the most protection, this one can be dressed up or down.
RRP: £250 | The best scarves for women make for a great Christmas gift, and opting for a luxury fabric such as mohair ups the ante. This gorgeous latte hue will work well with over neutrals, making it an easy one to gift and receive.
Ultimate fashion gifts under £500
RRP: £335 | While the best Gucci bags might be out of reach, look to the brand’s smaller luxury leather goods as a luxury fashion gift for those with their finger on the pulse. This neutral-hued wallet, with GG logo is a sleek idea and is a great designer card holder.
RRP: £415 | "With a nod to the quiet luxury handbag trend, this black leather tote bag from A.P.C., is on my wishlist this Christmas," Antonia divulges. "The medium size is just right for everyday essentials – laptop, gym kit etc and the soft leather will only get better with age".
RRP: £392 | Nothing says Christmas quite like the best pyjamas. If you have a bit more to spend, Sleeper pjs have to be some of our all-time favourites for gifting. Beautiful, distinctive, and high quality nightwear that can even be worn out of the house styled with heels or dressy flats.
RRP: £419 | For the go-getter in your life that wants and needs everything at their finger tips. From answer calls and messages, to monitoring heart rate and work outs, there is seemingly nothing the Apple Watch can't do, and this one looks super luxe too.
RRP: £470 | For the label lover in your life. This Valentino belt makes a subtle statement. The gold hardware is instantly recognisable to those in the know, but still maintains an air of subtle luxury. Slip over your best black coat, through jean belt loops or to cinch in a jumper dress.
RRP: £495 | Senior fashion stylist and writer for woman&home, Becky Joiner-O'Riordan, as this on her wishlist. "I have been looking for a gold bag for absolutely ages! This is a great size, slightly larger than an evening bag means I can use this one for both day and night and get more wear out of it."
Our experts:
Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
Amelia is a senior fashion and beauty writer at woman&home with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University. She covers everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red-carpet events.
Becky Joiner-O'Riordan is a Senior Fashion Stylist & Writer. With 10 years experience in the fashion industry, she currently works across woman&home, womanandhome.com, Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly, Chat, goodto.com, and has previously worked on Harper's Bazaar, Notion and Now Magazine.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
