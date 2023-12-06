32 inspirational street style shots of wide leg jeans, from quiet luxury looks to bold statement styles

It’s official: wide leg jeans are the style to be seen in right now and these street stylers are showing us how its done. Characterised by their oversized, slouchy fit that falls loose on the leg from top to bottom, they’re a favourite of the fashion set and celebrities alike thanks to their relaxed shape and comfy fit.

But, while wide leg jeans are undoubtedly the current jean-du-jour, they aren’t always the easiest to style, especially if you’re used to opting for more fitted or figure hugging silhouettes like skinny jeans or straight leg jeans. So, we’ve pulled together 32 inspirational street style shots of women in wide leg jeans to inspire your journey in how to style wide leg jeans.

From chunky knit looks, ideal for cold and cosy days, to glam party approved styles, these outfits prove just how hardworking wide leg jeans can be. So, what are you waiting for? Pack away your skinny jeans and say goodbye to your kick flares and get ready to rock wide leg jeans with ease.

32 inspirational street style images of wide leg jeans

1. Exude quiet luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiet luxury styling hinges on elevated fabrications and sleek shapes usually in a muted colour palette. The combination of a cropped cardigan and tailored wide leg jeans are the ideal way to tap into the trend, finish with pointed courts and top handle bag to mirror the luxe ladylike vibe from top-to-toe.

Hush Abi Wide Leg Jeans View at John Lewis RRP: £95 | With a host of '90s fashion trends back in fashion, faded denims are back on the agenda. This washed out pair is great for more casual outings, teamed with other light neutrals. River Island Wide Leg Jeans View at River Island RRP: £50 | Giving a nod to the grunge era, the wide leg, washed out hue and front pockets give this pair of wide leg jeans a delightfully youthful feel. Tuck in your top to show off the detail. Jigsaw Wide Leg Jeans View at Jigsaw RRP: £90 | Not quite as wide, and a little more grown-up thanks to the darker wash, this slightly slimmer fitting pair of wide leg jeans is great for those just getting into the look and worried about the shape.

2. Pair with statement accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proof that great accessories can change your whole look, we love how this style influencer has paired her jeans with high shine metallic accessories for added impact. This is the perfect styling hack to rework your party-ready pieces, like clutch bags and dressy flats, for added cost-per-wear.

3. Try the boho look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve been wondering what boho style is, use this tasselled jacket and wide leg denim look as inspiration. The mustard toned jacket has a strong 1970s-inspired influence while the frayed wide leg jeans give a softer, bohemian feel.

4. Contrast your fabrics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim is one of the most versatile and hardworking fabrics in our wardrobe, pairing with everything from leather to shearling, so why not play on this and pair your best wide leg jeans with unusual fabric combinations. A leather blazer makes a fashion forward update from a traditional black style while still feeling smart enough for more formal occasions.

5. Add a party coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re not sure where this stylish guest was off to and that’s the great thing about this look. Working for everywhere from the office to dinner and drinks, it’s proof a great coat really is all you need to jazz up your wide leg jeans.

6. Opt for chalet girl style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for something to wear with your best Fair Isle sweater , try pairing them with a pair of wide leg jeans like this street styler. Square toed boots finish the look giving a cosy, vintage-inspired feel.

7. Try Double Denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double denim is a trend that comes around season after season and it’s an easy way to reimagine wide leg jeans. For a matchy-matchy feel, a denim co-ord is the smartest option as you can ensure your pieces work together effortlessly and easily.

8. Add a chic knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how to style a sweater vest ? Wide leg jeans are the answer. Keep it simple and opt for your sweater vest worn alone with jeans on warm days, then when it gets colder, layer a white shirt underneath for extra coverage.

9. Pair with hardworking basics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s something effortlessly stylish about simply putting together well fitting basics to create a sleek, sophisticated outfit. A great roll neck, like this navy blue style, can form the basis of so many looks but it looks ultra cool with wide leg jeans, as the fitted top emphasises your hem line.

10. Go top-to-toe black

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all black outfit is eternally chic and it’s the ideal way to try out wide leg jeans if you want to achieve a more understated look. Simply opt for your favourite black top or shirt and pair it with a pair of black wide leg jeans and matching accessories for an easy tonal look.

11. Wear with a stripe shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re on the lookout for smart-casual workwear outfits, add this look to your vision board. A striped shirt and pointed brogues make your wide leg jeans office appropriate, then simply add your best tote bag and you’re set to take on the day.

12. Add a cool-girl cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No longer are cardigans reserved for granny chic looks, when paired with wide leg jeans they are a great sartorial fashion choice. While fitted styles will give a ladylike feel, we love an oversized v-neck style for more casual days.

13. Try this seasons take on jeans and a nice top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans and a nice top is a look that is always in fashion, especially when party season rolls around. For a modern take on the trend, pair a sheer top like this one with wide leg jeans and minimal accessories.

14. Wear with a bold knit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knitwear and denim combinations form the basis of many great autumn winter outfits. For a striking day look, pair a bright knit with classic blue wide leg jeans and trainers. It’ll look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you actually did. Don't forget to half tuck to show off your waist.

15. Opt for darker tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to instantly look more put together, indigo blue denim is a smart choice as it feels more elevated than lighter washes. To finish the look opt for accessories in tan tones, rather than black, as these will create a luxe contrast.

16. Add to your holiday wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Packing denim for your next city break or summer holiday may seem unusual, but wide leg jeans can definitely work in sunnier climes. Simply use this look as inspo and pair your jeans with a summer ready jacket and raffia accessories for a holiday-approved outfit.

17. Make your jeans party ready

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You’ll most likely have heard of the party top but did you know you can style party jeans too. A diamante pair, like these, are a great option and can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

18. Pair denim with pastels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to wear Barbiecore in a grown up way try a pastel toned knit with smart wide leg jeans like this guest at the Chanel SS24 show. Her more formal jacket gives a fun contrast to her soft, slouchy jeans while her ladylike accessories add a whimsical twist to the look.

19. Channel your inner French girl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to give off old-money vibes, you need to recreate this look. Featuring a Chanel-inspired cardigan alongside well-cut wide leg jeans and mules, it exudes elegance and luxury, perfect for a French-inspired capsule wardrobe.

20. Add a statement jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This shearling coat and denim combo proves that jeans can work with everything. A statement jacket is a great way to jazz up your favourite wide leg jeans. Just be sure to keep your accessories minimal so as not to overshadow your look. Your best crossbody bag and trainers or court heels will fit the bill perfectly.

21. Play with your proportions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the many reasons we love wide leg jeans is due to their ability to make legs appear longer thanks to their floor skimming length. Take this one step further by pairing a high waisted wide leg style with a maxi trench coat to give the illusion of a statuesque figure.

22. Re-style a classic white shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don’t have a hardworking white shirt in your wardrobe, it’s definitely time you added one. A cropped style, like this, looks great with simple wide leg jeans or try an oversized shirt french tucked on one side for a waist-defining look.

23. Tap into the athleisure trend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best things about wide leg jeans is that they're much more comfortable than other more figure hugging styles like skinnies or straight leg styles. It, of course, makes sense that they then pair perfectly with sport inspired pieces like oversized t-shirts, zip jackets and retro trainers as this look proves. Just be careful that you can lose your silhouette a little when everything is oversized.

24. Keep things monochrome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we love a bright, bold colourful look, there’s something that always looks sleek about sticking to a black and white colour palette. This street styler does it perfectly pairing her all white look with contrasting black accessories for a statement finish.

25. Dress down your sparkles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a way to get more wear out of your favourite party pieces, try wearing them with relaxed denim for a fun day look. Wide leg jeans offer the perfect pairing as they give off a laid back feel, ideal for creating contrast with a glam top or knit.

26. Refresh classic knitwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you’ve been looking for jeans to wear with your best cashmere jumper , your favourite cable knit or a printed jumper, wide leg jeans are sure to be an instant hit. Top tip: If your jumper is oversized, tuck it into your jeans to highlight your waist and give definition.

27. Ditch classic blue denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While blue is a go-to when it comes to denim, opting for a different tone can give your outfit a fresh feel. Grey denim will go just as far in your wardrobe, working with everything from black to beige and even brighter tones like forest green, navy and fuschia pink.

28. Try a cropped length

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for the best petite jeans , you’ll be forgiven for thinking that wide leg styles may not be for you. While they are traditionally oversized you can still make them work, simply go for a cropped length to ensure they don’t swamp your frame.

29. Style contrasting pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While wide leg jeans tend to lend themselves to more relaxed outfits, they don’t have to. Adding a sharp brogue, like in this style snap here, instantly elevates them into a more dressed up arena. While her matching denim top is a strong look, you could also switch it for a simple white shirt for a more wearable style.

30. Keep it casual in a slouchy style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While wide leg jeans are already a comfy denim choice, you can take the relaxed feel to the next level by opting for a slouchy style. Simply size up one from your regular size for a loose, oversized fit that sits lower on the waist.

31. Go all white

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An all white look may seem intimidating but if you take classic pieces, like we see here, you can make the look much more wearable. Simply pair your best white t-shirt with a pair of white wide leg jeans and you’ll instantly look sleek and put together with minimal effort.

32. Let your jeans take centre stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let’s be real, a great pair of wide leg jeans can make your whole outfit, so why not keep the rest of your look simple so they can really shine. Follow this influencer's lead and opt for a basic top and accessories for instant style points.