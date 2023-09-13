NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style: 2 major fashion colour trends emerged, here's how to wear them now

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's not just the looks on the catwalk that we're concerned with, the NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style imagery can also help to inform what is currently much sought after in fashion. An occasion for stylists, influencers and editors to get dressed up, the latest series of NYFW street style pictures threw up two major colour palette trends and you can wear them right now.

While the main spectacle is always on the catwalk, with designers showcasing their collections that are set to drop in six months time, street style is also an important indicator about changing tastes and can be just as influential in what we see ending up in high street stores. NYFW street style is some of the best in the world, with fashionable New Yorkers showcasing what they have in the style stakes to the max.

For this season's NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style we noticed two distinct colour palettes emerging, and the two style camps were on opposite ends of the scale. Posing outside the New York spring/summer 2024 fashion shows, we spotted lots of people dressed in bold bright colour clothes, suggesting that next spring/summer is going to usher in the return of dopamine dressing. However on the other end of the spectrum, those favouring neutral hues and a continued leaning towards Quiet Luxury were represented heavily too.

NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style

These two fashion colour trends set themselves apart when we analysed the NYFW S/S 2024 street style photographs, with attendees leaning heavily into one team or the other. Both with their own merit, after all, bold hues can instantly brighten your mood, whilst a neutral palette delivers a chic minimalist capsule wardrobe, they're both aesthetics you can embrace right now. Below we show you how to get ahead of the trends.

Dopamine Dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing sunshine to proceedings, those New York Fashion Week attendees that opted for head to toe colourful looks really stood out from the crowd. From zingy citrus hues of yellow and orange, to Barbiecore pinks, there was a rainbow happening on the streets of New York.

The spring/summer season often ushers in bolder tones, reflecting the mood and the weather, but even though we're going into autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, there is no reason you can't get ahead of the game and enjoy colour-block outfits throughout the season and into next year.

M&S Orange Ribbed T-Shirt View at M&S RRP: £17.50 / $30.99 | The best t-shirts and tops are just as important in your wardrobe as finding the perfect pair of jeans. If you don't want to go bright head to toe, then use a colourful top to lift an outfit, slipping it under a black blazer or cardigan for an instantly mood-boosting effect. We love the fitted ribbed fabric. H&M Tailored Trousers View at H&M RRP: £24.99 / $34.99 | If you're feeling bold, try these yellow tailored trousers for a sunshine dose of dopamine dressing. While the nights might be getting longer, we don't have to let the summer slip away entirely just yet. If all yellow is too much, add a white t-shirt or half-tucked sweater to break up the outfit. Hush Pink Slip Skirt View at Hush RRP: £69 (UK only) | Pink has been one of this season's biggest trends, and we expect fashion's love affair with the hue to continue. When looking at how to style a slip skirt, this is a wardrobe building block that will work year through with everything from t-shirts to sweaters with your best knee high boots.

Neutrals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embracing neutrals will never go out of style and this understated aesthetic can make even the simplest of outfits look expensive. With a surge in popularity thanks to the Quiet Luxury and Rich Mom trends, there were plenty of NYFW show goers who opted for more paired back attire and they looked absolutely sensational too.

The biggest benefit of a neutral wardrobe is that every item is interchangeable, giving your autumn capsule wardrobe excellent cost-per-wear capabilities. A way of helping your clothes look more expensive (even if they're from more cost-effective brands), the neutral wardrobe has gained a legion of fans and this display amongst the NYFW SS24 street style set shows that there is no sign with it slowing down, anytime soon.