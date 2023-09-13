NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style: 2 major fashion colour trends emerged, here's how to wear them now
These are the two major colour trends we spotted from NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style pictures
It's not just the looks on the catwalk that we're concerned with, the NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style imagery can also help to inform what is currently much sought after in fashion. An occasion for stylists, influencers and editors to get dressed up, the latest series of NYFW street style pictures threw up two major colour palette trends and you can wear them right now.
While the main spectacle is always on the catwalk, with designers showcasing their collections that are set to drop in six months time, street style is also an important indicator about changing tastes and can be just as influential in what we see ending up in high street stores. NYFW street style is some of the best in the world, with fashionable New Yorkers showcasing what they have in the style stakes to the max.
For this season's NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style we noticed two distinct colour palettes emerging, and the two style camps were on opposite ends of the scale. Posing outside the New York spring/summer 2024 fashion shows, we spotted lots of people dressed in bold bright colour clothes, suggesting that next spring/summer is going to usher in the return of dopamine dressing. However on the other end of the spectrum, those favouring neutral hues and a continued leaning towards Quiet Luxury were represented heavily too.
NYFW spring/summer 2024 street style
These two fashion colour trends set themselves apart when we analysed the NYFW S/S 2024 street style photographs, with attendees leaning heavily into one team or the other. Both with their own merit, after all, bold hues can instantly brighten your mood, whilst a neutral palette delivers a chic minimalist capsule wardrobe, they're both aesthetics you can embrace right now. Below we show you how to get ahead of the trends.
Dopamine Dressing
Bringing sunshine to proceedings, those New York Fashion Week attendees that opted for head to toe colourful looks really stood out from the crowd. From zingy citrus hues of yellow and orange, to Barbiecore pinks, there was a rainbow happening on the streets of New York.
The spring/summer season often ushers in bolder tones, reflecting the mood and the weather, but even though we're going into autumn/winter fashion trends 2023, there is no reason you can't get ahead of the game and enjoy colour-block outfits throughout the season and into next year.
RRP: £17.50 / $30.99 | The best t-shirts and tops are just as important in your wardrobe as finding the perfect pair of jeans. If you don't want to go bright head to toe, then use a colourful top to lift an outfit, slipping it under a black blazer or cardigan for an instantly mood-boosting effect. We love the fitted ribbed fabric.
RRP: £24.99 / $34.99 | If you're feeling bold, try these yellow tailored trousers for a sunshine dose of dopamine dressing. While the nights might be getting longer, we don't have to let the summer slip away entirely just yet. If all yellow is too much, add a white t-shirt or half-tucked sweater to break up the outfit.
RRP: £69 (UK only) | Pink has been one of this season's biggest trends, and we expect fashion's love affair with the hue to continue. When looking at how to style a slip skirt, this is a wardrobe building block that will work year through with everything from t-shirts to sweaters with your best knee high boots.
Neutrals
Embracing neutrals will never go out of style and this understated aesthetic can make even the simplest of outfits look expensive. With a surge in popularity thanks to the Quiet Luxury and Rich Mom trends, there were plenty of NYFW show goers who opted for more paired back attire and they looked absolutely sensational too.
The biggest benefit of a neutral wardrobe is that every item is interchangeable, giving your autumn capsule wardrobe excellent cost-per-wear capabilities. A way of helping your clothes look more expensive (even if they're from more cost-effective brands), the neutral wardrobe has gained a legion of fans and this display amongst the NYFW SS24 street style set shows that there is no sign with it slowing down, anytime soon.
RRP: £98 / $182 | Is there anything more classic than a camel coat? An ideal autumn/winter coat, this polished style is perfect for slipping into a capsule wardrobe for work, although it will dress up your favourite jeans too. In fact when it comes to camel coat outfits, there's no going wrong.
RRP: £128 / $210 | Swap your best white jeans out for a pair of elegant white, wide leg trousers. Wearable for day or evening, the front crease and tailored finish gives a polished look, while the elasticated waist at the back ensures all day or evening comfort.
RRP: £119.99 / $199.99 | Bomber jackets are a key coat trend for 2023 and have already been spotted on the runway once again for 2024, making this silhouette a sound investment. Thanks to the quilting you can slip this into your spring capsule wardrobe too.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
