Meryl Streep gives us a summer style masterclass in chic white trouser suit and £129 shirt

She looked incredibly stylish at the Cannes Film Festival, and we're keen to copy

Meryl Streep attends the Opening Ceremony Official Gala Dinner Arrivals during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Casino Le Palm Beach on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published

Meryl Streep became the latest in a long line of A-listers we've spotted wearing a white trouser suit when she attended a photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in France this week. The Mamma Mia actress is receiving an honorary Palme d'Or - the highest prize awarded - so this was certainly her time to shine.

Proving that tailoring is a key part of an over 50s capsule wardrobe, Meryl, 74, wore a white Michael Kors Collection suit, adding Prada sunglasses, silver Jimmy Choo heels, jewellery by Zameer Kassam and a Gigi Burris fedora. Add in a rather affordable striped shirt by Lilysilk, and the French Riviera feel is complete.

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle aside, Meryl is following on from Claudia Winkleman's white suit at the BAFTAs, as well as Gillian Anderson's power suit and Emily Blunt's white suit with black accessories. It's clearly a trend we need to try, but if you don't have Meryl Streep's superstar stylist Micaela Erlanger on hand, we're here to help you get suited and booted instead.

Meryl Streep attends a photocall as she receives an honorary Palme d'Or at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2024 in Cannes, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of the Cannes Film Festival, red carpet glamour springs to mind, so we're loving this more attainable tailoring inspiration. British Vogue has dubbed Meryl's look “Nancy Meyers-core”, and it really is that kind of clean and classic aesthetic that gave rise to the coastal grandmother trend.

Shop Meryl's look

Linen suit trousers and 100% linen suit blazer
Mango 100% linen suit blazer and trousers

RRP: £89.99 and £49.99 | Mango is really on a roll recently. There's also a white suit in the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection, but this sleek linen option is top of our shopping list. The trousers are cut perfectly, and the lightweight fabric makes it ideal for summer sunshine.

Whisper Belted Blazer and Whisper Flared Trousers
French Connection Whisper belted blazer and flared trousers

RRP: £110 and £75 | The tie belt on this blazer will nip you in nicely at the waist, and the gently flared trousers are super flattering too. Dress it up for an evening out with a simple camisole and heels.

Petite Forever Belted Jumpsuit
Karen Millen Petite Forever Belted Jumpsuit

RRP: £183.20 (was £229) | If you love Meryl's look but a matchy matchy suit isn't for you, then a one-piece wonder is a great alternative. This Karen Millen option is on our list of best jumpsuits, and the notched neckline gives it a sharply tailored feel.

Stripes are a Hamptons-style must-have, and one of our favourite parts of Meryl's look is her blue and white shirt. The closest Michael Kors Collection blazer we can find will cost you around the £1,500 mark, but Meryl's exact shirt can be yours for just £129.

As well as suits and blazers, the Lilysilk shirt will look amazing with white jeans outfits or linen trousers for summer, so it's well worth investing in.

How to style a white trouser suit

Amalfi Stripe Silk ShirtEXACT MATCH

Lilysilk Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt

RRP: £129 | Don't miss out on Meryl's très chic shirt. Kelly Clarkson and Sarah Jessica Parker are fans of the brand too. One reviewer commented on this style: "Love them. I have ordered three!"

Sunglasses with Prada logoEXACT MATCH

Prada Sunglasses with logo

RRP: £380 | The Devil Wears Prada.... sunglasses. This cat eye shape fits into the sunglasses trends 2024 nicely, but they're a style that will last you way beyond this year. They'll make you feel like an A-lister everywhere you go.

Jeanne hat EXACT MATCH

Gigi Burris Jeanne Hat

RRP: £225.18 | Everyone needs a good sun hat at this time of year, and if you fancy splashing a bit of cash, Meryl's Gigi Burris hat is up for grabs. According to the site, "Each straw body is hand woven in Ecuador and is then hand blocked into a striking heart shaped fedora crown."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.

After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest