Meryl Streep gives us a summer style masterclass in chic white trouser suit and £129 shirt

Meryl Streep became the latest in a long line of A-listers we've spotted wearing a white trouser suit when she attended a photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in France this week. The Mamma Mia actress is receiving an honorary Palme d'Or - the highest prize awarded - so this was certainly her time to shine.

Proving that tailoring is a key part of an over 50s capsule wardrobe, Meryl, 74, wore a white Michael Kors Collection suit, adding Prada sunglasses, silver Jimmy Choo heels, jewellery by Zameer Kassam and a Gigi Burris fedora. Add in a rather affordable striped shirt by Lilysilk, and the French Riviera feel is complete.

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle aside, Meryl is following on from Claudia Winkleman's white suit at the BAFTAs, as well as Gillian Anderson's power suit and Emily Blunt's white suit with black accessories. It's clearly a trend we need to try, but if you don't have Meryl Streep's superstar stylist Micaela Erlanger on hand, we're here to help you get suited and booted instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you think of the Cannes Film Festival, red carpet glamour springs to mind, so we're loving this more attainable tailoring inspiration. British Vogue has dubbed Meryl's look “Nancy Meyers-core”, and it really is that kind of clean and classic aesthetic that gave rise to the coastal grandmother trend.

Shop Meryl's look

Mango 100% linen suit blazer and trousers Visit Site RRP: £89.99 and £49.99 | Mango is really on a roll recently. There's also a white suit in the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection, but this sleek linen option is top of our shopping list. The trousers are cut perfectly, and the lightweight fabric makes it ideal for summer sunshine. French Connection Whisper belted blazer and flared trousers Visit Site RRP: £110 and £75 | The tie belt on this blazer will nip you in nicely at the waist, and the gently flared trousers are super flattering too. Dress it up for an evening out with a simple camisole and heels. Karen Millen Petite Forever Belted Jumpsuit Visit Site RRP: £183.20 (was £229) | If you love Meryl's look but a matchy matchy suit isn't for you, then a one-piece wonder is a great alternative. This Karen Millen option is on our list of best jumpsuits, and the notched neckline gives it a sharply tailored feel.

Stripes are a Hamptons-style must-have, and one of our favourite parts of Meryl's look is her blue and white shirt. The closest Michael Kors Collection blazer we can find will cost you around the £1,500 mark, but Meryl's exact shirt can be yours for just £129.

As well as suits and blazers, the Lilysilk shirt will look amazing with white jeans outfits or linen trousers for summer, so it's well worth investing in.

How to style a white trouser suit

EXACT MATCH Lilysilk Amalfi Stripe Silk Shirt Visit Site RRP: £129 | Don't miss out on Meryl's très chic shirt. Kelly Clarkson and Sarah Jessica Parker are fans of the brand too. One reviewer commented on this style: "Love them. I have ordered three!" EXACT MATCH Prada Sunglasses with logo Visit Site RRP: £380 | The Devil Wears Prada.... sunglasses. This cat eye shape fits into the sunglasses trends 2024 nicely, but they're a style that will last you way beyond this year. They'll make you feel like an A-lister everywhere you go. EXACT MATCH Gigi Burris Jeanne Hat Visit Site RRP: £225.18 | Everyone needs a good sun hat at this time of year, and if you fancy splashing a bit of cash, Meryl's Gigi Burris hat is up for grabs. According to the site, "Each straw body is hand woven in Ecuador and is then hand blocked into a striking heart shaped fedora crown."