Emily Blunt's guide to white suit sophistication, without the bridal feel
Emily Blunt is teaching us to style a white power suit with black accessories
Award-winning actress Emily Blunt turned heads in a white trouser suit paired with black accessories at the screening of her new film, The Fall Guy. The ensemble was a striking departure from traditional red carpet looks, as she showcased how to make a statement with monochrome while making a white suit look less bridal.
Showing us the power of black accessories, Blunt offered a masterclass in how to turn an all-white suit into a fashion-forward and elevated look. The outfit features a high-neck black blouse, black ankle strap heels, and a short waistcoat. We're taking notes from Blunt for our summer capsule wardrobe.
The clever use of black styling makes this suit feel less bridal and more appropriate for any formal occasion, making this a perfect choice for parties, fancy dinners or any special occasions.
The special screening on 22nd April, was held at the BFI IMAX, in London and Blunt was accompanied by co-star Ryan Gosling, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release. And it is now available to watch in cinemas!
Emily's white power suit features contrasting black lapels and cuffs. The trouser suit is from Dolce & Gabbana and is paired with matching tapered trousers and shoes from Malone Souliers.
White power suits are certainly in line with summer fashion trends 2024, from Claudia Winkleman’s white suit worn at the BAFTA awards, to Gillian Anderson’s white suit, which she wore to a recent guest dinner.
While white is often synonymous with bridal wear, incorporating black into your look adds a sophisticated and contemporary touch. Take a look at some black items to enhance any monochrome ensemble and that give off that quiet luxury air.
shop the look
RRP: £89 | Elevate your white suit with this black neck tie blouse, a perfect contrasting item to style against a pristine white blazer. This blouse would also look great with the best white jeans for more casual occasions.
RRP: £32.99 | Inspired by Emily Blunt's red-carpet outfit, this piece adds a contemporary edge to a white power suit. Whether layered over a blouse or worn solo, wearing a waistcoat is a quick way to modernised your look.
woman&home fashion editor, Caroline Parr has offered some words of wisdom on wearing a white suit, 'Styling a white trouser suit can be tricky, since there's so much to think about. Getting your underwear right, whether white suits you and most importantly, how to wear it so you don't feel like Bianca Jagger getting married. Unless of course, you're looking for bridal vibes! Adding classic black will always add balance to things, and the monochrome look is one of our all-time favourite trends. One of my favourite styling hacks is spraying white collars with hairspray to help prevent make-up stains. Try it!'.
